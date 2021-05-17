How Much Of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Do Insiders Own?

A look at the shareholders of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Old Dominion Freight Line is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of US$31b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. In the chart below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Old Dominion Freight Line.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Old Dominion Freight Line?

NasdaqGS:ODFL Ownership Breakdown May 17th 2021

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Old Dominion Freight Line does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Old Dominion Freight Line's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqGS:ODFL Earnings and Revenue Growth May 17th 2021

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Old Dominion Freight Line is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is The Vanguard Group, Inc., with ownership of 9.4%. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 7.6% and 7.2% of the stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 12 have the combined ownership of 51% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Old Dominion Freight Line

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.. Insiders own US$3.5b worth of shares in the US$31b company. That's quite meaningful. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 15% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over Old Dominion Freight Line. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Old Dominion Freight Line better, we need to consider many other factors.

I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow, for free.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

