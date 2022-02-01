How Much Of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Do Institutions Own?

Every investor in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of US$776m, Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY).

NasdaqGS:NFBK Ownership Breakdown February 1st 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY)?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY), (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGS:NFBK Earnings and Revenue Growth February 1st 2022

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) is not owned by hedge funds. BlackRock, Inc. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 15% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 10% and 7.6%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Furthermore, CEO Steven Klein is the owner of 1.0% of the company's shares.

We did some more digging and found that 9 of the top shareholders account for roughly 51% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY)

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY). It has a market capitalization of just US$776m, and insiders have US$34m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 29% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) (1 is a bit concerning) that you should be aware of.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

