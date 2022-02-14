How Much Of Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) Do Institutions Own?

A look at the shareholders of Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Mason Industrial Technology is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$609m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Mason Industrial Technology.

NYSE:MIT Ownership Breakdown February 14th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Mason Industrial Technology?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Mason Industrial Technology already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Mason Industrial Technology's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NYSE:MIT Earnings and Revenue Growth February 14th 2022

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 26% of Mason Industrial Technology. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Mason Capital Management, LLC with 20% of shares outstanding. With 6.5% and 2.6% of the shares outstanding respectively, Adage Capital Management, L.P. and Cohanzick Management, LLC are the second and third largest shareholders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 16 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Mason Industrial Technology

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. in their own names. It seems the board members have no more than US$3.0m worth of shares in the US$609m company. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 29% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Mason Industrial Technology. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Mason Industrial Technology (of which 2 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

