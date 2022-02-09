How Much Of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Do Insiders Own?

A look at the shareholders of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Kinsale Capital Group is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of US$4.5b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Kinsale Capital Group.

NYSE:KNSL Ownership Breakdown February 9th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Kinsale Capital Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Kinsale Capital Group does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Kinsale Capital Group's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NYSE:KNSL Earnings and Revenue Growth February 9th 2022

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Kinsale Capital Group is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that BlackRock, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 9.9% of shares outstanding. With 9.4% and 9.2% of the shares outstanding respectively, The Vanguard Group, Inc. and Baron Capital Group, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders. Additionally, the company's CEO Michael Kehoe directly holds 4.1% of the total shares outstanding.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 10 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Kinsale Capital Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.. It is a pretty big company, so it is generally a positive to see some potentially meaningful alignment. In this case, they own around US$253m worth of shares (at current prices). It is good to see this level of investment by insiders. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 11% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Kinsale Capital Group. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Kinsale Capital Group better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Kinsale Capital Group .

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

