How Much Of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Do Institutions Own?

Every investor in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Intuit is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of US$129b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Intuit.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Intuit?

NasdaqGS:INTU Ownership Breakdown June 21st 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Intuit already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Intuit, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGS:INTU Earnings and Revenue Growth June 21st 2021

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Intuit is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that BlackRock, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 8.5% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 8.3% and 7.8% of the stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 20 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Intuit

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Intuit Inc.. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth US$3.6b. I sometimes take an interest in whether they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 11% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over Intuit. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Intuit better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Intuit you should be aware of.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

