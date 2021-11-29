How Much Of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Do Insiders Own?

The big shareholder groups in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Fortress Biotech is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$282m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Fortress Biotech.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Fortress Biotech?

NasdaqCM:FBIO Ownership Breakdown November 29th 2021

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Fortress Biotech already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Fortress Biotech's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqCM:FBIO Earnings and Revenue Growth November 29th 2021

It would appear that 8.2% of Fortress Biotech shares are controlled by hedge funds. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In Fortress Biotech's case, its Senior Key Executive, Michael Weiss, is the largest shareholder, holding 11% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 11% and 8.2% of the stock. Interestingly, the second-largest shareholder, Lindsay Rosenwald is also Chief Executive Officer, again, pointing towards strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

We did some more digging and found that 8 of the top shareholders account for roughly 51% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Fortress Biotech

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Fortress Biotech, Inc.. Insiders have a US$87m stake in this US$282m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 38% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Fortress Biotech that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

