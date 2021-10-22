How Much Of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Do Insiders Own?

The big shareholder groups in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

With a market capitalization of US$2.9b, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is a decent size, so it is probably on the radar of institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have not yet purchased much of the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric?

NasdaqGM:FFIE Ownership Breakdown October 22nd 2021

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

NasdaqGM:FFIE Earnings and Revenue Growth October 22nd 2021

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is FF Global Partners LLC with 37% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 21% and 6.1% of the stock.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

I can report that insiders do own shares in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth US$189m. Most would see this as a real positive. Most would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 34% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over Faraday Future Intelligent Electric. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 39%, of the Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 21% of the Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares on issue. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

