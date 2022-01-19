How Much Of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Do Institutions Own?

The big shareholder groups in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Epsilon Energy is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$136m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Epsilon Energy.

NasdaqGM:EPSN Ownership Breakdown January 19th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Epsilon Energy?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Epsilon Energy already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Epsilon Energy's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqGM:EPSN Earnings and Revenue Growth January 19th 2022

It would appear that 26% of Epsilon Energy shares are controlled by hedge funds. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Solas Capital Management, LLC is currently the largest shareholder, with 18% of shares outstanding. With 16% and 13% of the shares outstanding respectively, azValor Asset Management SGIIC, S.A.U. and Advisory Research, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that Michael Raleigh, the CEO has 1.6% of the shares allocated to their name.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 55% of the company is controlled by the top 4 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Epsilon Energy

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Epsilon Energy Ltd.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$4.6m worth of the US$136m company. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 24% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Epsilon Energy better, we need to consider many other factors.

