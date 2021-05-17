How Much Of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) Do Insiders Own?

If you want to know who really controls Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$335m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I?

NYSE:EPWR Ownership Breakdown May 17th 2021

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NYSE:EPWR Earnings and Revenue Growth May 17th 2021

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I. The company's largest shareholder is The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., with ownership of 11%. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 4.1% and 4.0% of the stock. Harold Ford, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chairman of the Board.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can see that insiders own shares in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp.. It has a market capitalization of just US$335m, and insiders have US$18m worth of shares, in their own names. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public collectively holds 59% of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I shares. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 11% of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I you should be aware of.

