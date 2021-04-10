How Much Of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Do Institutions Own?

A look at the shareholders of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Cambridge Bancorp is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$585m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Cambridge Bancorp.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Cambridge Bancorp?

NasdaqCM:CATC Ownership Breakdown April 10th 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Cambridge Bancorp does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Cambridge Bancorp's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqCM:CATC Earnings and Revenue Growth April 10th 2021

Cambridge Bancorp is not owned by hedge funds. BlackRock, Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 5.7% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 4.8% and 3.1% of the stock. In addition, we found that Denis Sheahan, the CEO has 0.5% of the shares allocated to their name.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Cambridge Bancorp

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Cambridge Bancorp. It has a market capitalization of just US$585m, and insiders have US$18m worth of shares, in their own names. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 50% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over Cambridge Bancorp. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Cambridge Bancorp you should be aware of.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

