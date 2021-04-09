How Much Of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Do Institutions Own?

A look at the shareholders of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of US$1.4b, Broadmark Realty Capital is a decent size, so it is probably on the radar of institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Broadmark Realty Capital.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Broadmark Realty Capital?

NYSE:BRMK Ownership Breakdown April 9th 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Broadmark Realty Capital already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Broadmark Realty Capital's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NYSE:BRMK Earnings and Revenue Growth April 9th 2021

It looks like hedge funds own 13% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is BlackRock, Inc. with 9.3% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 8.3% and 7.9% of the stock. Furthermore, CEO Jeffrey Pyatt is the owner of 1.9% of the company's shares.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 21 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Broadmark Realty Capital

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth US$47m. Most would see this as a real positive. It is good to see this level of investment by insiders. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a 40% stake in Broadmark Realty Capital. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Broadmark Realty Capital better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Broadmark Realty Capital has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

