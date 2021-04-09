How Much Of Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) Do Institutions Own?

If you want to know who really controls Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Boston Omaha has a market capitalization of US$819m, so we would expect some institutional investors to have noticed the stock. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Boston Omaha.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Boston Omaha?

NasdaqCM:BOMN Ownership Breakdown April 9th 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Boston Omaha does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Boston Omaha's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqCM:BOMN Earnings and Revenue Growth April 9th 2021

It would appear that 36% of Boston Omaha shares are controlled by hedge funds. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is The Magnolia Group, LLC with 36% of shares outstanding. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 7.2% of common stock, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology Investment Management Company holds about 7.1% of the company stock. Furthermore, CEO Alexander Rozek is the owner of 1.0% of the company's shares.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 3 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 51% stake.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Boston Omaha

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

I can report that insiders do own shares in Boston Omaha Corporation. It has a market capitalization of just US$819m, and insiders have US$18m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 19% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over Boston Omaha. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Boston Omaha better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Boston Omaha .

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

