How Much Of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Do Insiders Own?

A look at the shareholders of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

BBQ Holdings is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$125m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about BBQ Holdings.

NasdaqGS:BBQ Ownership Breakdown August 8th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About BBQ Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

BBQ Holdings already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at BBQ Holdings' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqGS:BBQ Earnings and Revenue Growth August 8th 2022

It looks like hedge funds own 52% of BBQ Holdings shares. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Our data shows that Wexford Capital LP is the largest shareholder with 16% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 15% and 12%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Additionally, the company's CEO Jeffery Crivello directly holds 4.6% of the total shares outstanding.

On looking further, we found that 52% of the shares are owned by the top 4 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of BBQ Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in BBQ Holdings, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$7.0m worth of the US$125m company. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 21% stake in BBQ Holdings. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand BBQ Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for BBQ Holdings (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

