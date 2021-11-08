How Much Of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Do Institutions Own?

The big shareholder groups in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Ambrx Biopharma is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$440m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Ambrx Biopharma.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Ambrx Biopharma?

NYSE:AMAM Ownership Breakdown November 8th 2021

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Ambrx Biopharma does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Ambrx Biopharma, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NYSE:AMAM Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2021

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 12% of Ambrx Biopharma. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. HOPU Jinghua (Beijing) Investment Consultancy Co., Ltd. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 16% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 11% and 8.7% of the stock. In addition, we found that Feng Tian, the CEO has 0.6% of the shares allocated to their name.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 6 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Ambrx Biopharma

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. in their own names. It appears that the board holds about US$2.8m worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of US$440m. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, with a 21% stake in the company, will not easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 38% stake in Ambrx Biopharma. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 8.8% of the Ambrx Biopharma shares on issue. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Ambrx Biopharma you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

