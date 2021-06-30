How Much Of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Do Institutions Own?

If you want to know who really controls Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of US$240m, Alpine Income Property Trust is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Alpine Income Property Trust.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Alpine Income Property Trust?

NYSE:PINE Ownership Breakdown June 30th 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Alpine Income Property Trust already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Alpine Income Property Trust's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NYSE:PINE Earnings and Revenue Growth June 30th 2021

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Alpine Income Property Trust. Our data shows that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 7.2% of shares outstanding. DePrince, Race & Zollo, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 5.6% of common stock, and Crescent Real Estate LLC holds about 4.7% of the company stock.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 23 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Alpine Income Property Trust

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. in their own names. It appears that the board holds about US$1.1m worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of US$240m. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, with a 43% stake in the company, will not easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Alpine Income Property Trust better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Alpine Income Property Trust (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

