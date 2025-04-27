This Is How Much More Your Temu Order Will Cost as Trump’s China Tariffs Reach 145%

Your budget-friendly shopping spree on Chinese e-commerce giant Temu is about to get noticeably more expensive. As President Donald Trump’s aggressive tariff policies on Chinese imports escalate to unprecedented levels, shoppers need to prepare for significant price hikes starting Apr. 25.

This is how much more your Temu order will cost as Trump’s China tariffs reach 125%, on top of other increases. And if you’re still worried about Trump’s tariffs overall, consider buying these cheap items now.

Why Prices Are Jumping Overnight

The once rock-bottom prices that made Temu a household name are facing serious pressure from the latest round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods. President Trump has imposed taxes reaching up to 145% on imports from China, creating a ripple effect that’s now hitting consumer pocketbooks directly.

Adding to the pricing pressure, the administration recently eliminated the de minimis tax exemption — a provision that previously allowed packages valued under $800 to enter the U.S. duty-free. This exemption was key to Temu’s rapid growth in the American market.

What Shoppers Can Expect To Pay

While Temu hasn’t specified exact percentage increases, retail analysts estimate that most items could see prices rising depending on the product category. A $20 summer dress might soon cost $26, while that $15 gadget could reach nearly $20. These are just educated guesses, but prices are almost certainly on the rise for American consumers with these tariffs.

The company has already begun cutting down on its advertising spending in the U.S. market. App download rankings for Temu have also majorly decreased, dropping from consistently being in the top five most downloaded apps to now sitting at 75th place in the Apple Store.

Smart Shopping Strategies Before the Deadline

If you’ve been eyeing purchases on Temu, now is the time to act. If there’s something you’ll be needing for spring, summer, fall, or winter — consider stocking up now.

Think about all the essentials you need for the seasons ahead, and then double check them across the steep discounts the site is offering now. You can also bundle purchases for bigger discounts.

Long-Term Impact on Budget Shoppers

This isn’t just a Temu problem. Fellow Chinese e-commerce platform Shein has issued an almost identical warning about upcoming price increases, citing the same tariff pressures.

Economic experts warn that these tariffs will most heavily impact budget-conscious shoppers who’ve come to rely on these platforms for affordable goods. As prices rise across multiple retail channels, consumers may need to reassess spending habits and look for alternative sources for budget-friendly shopping.

The situation remains fluid as trade tensions between the U.S. and China continue to escalate. For now, shoppers have a clear deadline: Apr. 25 marks the end of ultra-low pricing on these popular platforms, with no immediate relief in sight.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

