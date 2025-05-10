Personal Finance

How Much More Would Upper-Class Earners Make in Each State If Trump Dropped Federal Income Tax?

May 10, 2025 — 07:06 am EDT

Written by T. Woods for GOBankingRates->

Donald Trump has been in office for over 100 days now, and he has acted on many of the issues he publicly ruminated upon during the presidential campaign. One of the few that has yet to come to fruition is the abolishment of federal income tax. Trump has repeatedly asserted that he would like to discontinue the federal tax and replace that revenue with the money made via an “all-tariff policy.”

While a number of policy experts and economists have suggested that tariffs on imported goods simply won’t generate enough money to replace the approximately $2 trillion that income taxes generate annually, Trump continues to muse that he may end the federal income tax.

Are in you the upper class and curious how such a move would impact your income? GOBankingRates has calculated how much upper-class residents of each state would save per year with no federal income tax.

Selma-Alabama-iStock-182733749

Alabama

  • Average income of top 20%: $219,518
  • Tax burden: 30.9%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $5,833
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $8,028

Dramatic seascape scenery of Alaska nature in Kodiak.

Alaska

  • Average income of top 20%: $270,877
  • Tax burden: 27.7%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $7,530
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $10,418

Lake Havasu City is a city in Mohave County, Arizona, United States.

Arizona

  • Average income of top 20%: $259,767
  • Tax burden: 29.7%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $7,027
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $9,755
Arkansas Paradise Lake Reflection , ripples on the lake , low angle near water.

Arkansas

  • Average income of top 20%: $212,270
  • Tax burden: 30.0%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $5,714
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $7,814
California aqueduct at Palmdale.

California

  • Average income of top 20%: $356,382
  • Tax burden: 38.3%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $8,463
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $12,579
Welcome-Colorado-iStock-182432492

Colorado

  • Average income of top 20%: $307,101
  • Tax burden: 33.1%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $7,908
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $11,317

Greenwich Connecticut Home Zillow

Connecticut

  • Average income of top 20%: $358,875
  • Tax burden: 36.1%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $8,823
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $12,976
Delaware_State_University_Student_Center

Delaware

  • Average income of top 20%: $266,218
  • Tax burden: 33.7%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,790
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $9,611
Boardwalk to Beach in Florida stock photo

Florida

  • Average income of top 20%: $266,051
  • Tax burden: 27.5%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $7,414
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $10,233
Aerial View of Downtown Statesboro, Georgia in Autumn.

Georgia

  • Average income of top 20%: $264,953
  • Tax burden: 32.8%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,853
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $9,656
Maunawili Falls in Oahu, Hawaii stock photo

Hawaii

  • Average income of top 20%: $310,254
  • Tax burden: 38.1%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $7,392
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $10,846

View of the Spokane River as it runs under the Centennial Trail Bridge at the border of Post Falls, Idaho and Stateline and Liberty Lake, Washington, USA.

Idaho

  • Average income of top 20%: $240,204
  • Tax burden: 32.1%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,277
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $8,745
Welcome to Illinois Sign stock photo

Illinois

  • Average income of top 20%: $289,355
  • Tax burden: 33.3%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $7,425
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $10,578
Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park, and along Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

Indiana

  • Average income of top 20%: $226,387
  • Tax burden: 29.3%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,156
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $8,442
An aerial view of the city of Dubuque against a blue cloudy sky on a sunny day, Iowa, United States.

Iowa

  • Average income of top 20%: $231,690
  • Tax burden: 32.0%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,059
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $8,415
Kansas state of United States flag on flagpole waving cloudy sky background realistic 3d illustration.

Kansas

  • Average income of top 20%: $240,712
  • Tax burden: 32.2%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,281
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $8,756

Lexington Kentucky 40502 Home Zillow

Kentucky

  • Average income of top 20%: $219,022
  • Tax burden: 29.9%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $5,903
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $8,092
City of New Orleans sunset stock photo

Louisiana

  • Average income of top 20%: $223,489
  • Tax burden: 30.1%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,005
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $8,253
View of Fort Ambross Mill in the town of Brunswick in Maine, USA.

Maine

  • Average income of top 20%: $237,505
  • Tax burden: 33.1%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,108
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $8,541
Cumberland, Maryland

Maryland

  • Average income of top 20%: $327,400
  • Tax burden: 34.6%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $8,236
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $11,936
Brookline, Massachusetts, USA - April 2, 2021: View of the S.

Massachusetts

  • Average income of top 20%: $364,076
  • Tax burden: 35.2%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $9,076
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $13,303

Sleeping Bear Dunes

Michigan

  • Average income of top 20%: $240,130
  • Tax burden: 31.0%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,376
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $8,843
Aerial View of the Twin Cities Suburb of Hopkins, Minnesota.

Minnesota

  • Average income of top 20%: $282,691
  • Tax burden: 35.6%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $7,008
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $10,065
Mississippi Welcome Sign

Mississippi

  • Average income of top 20%: $197,470
  • Tax burden: 29.9%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $5,328
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $7,260
Downtown St. Louis Beyond the Arch stock photo

Missouri

  • Average income of top 20%: $234,836
  • Tax burden: 31.0%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,235
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $8,632
Montana welcome

Montana

  • Average income of top 20%: $237,041
  • Tax burden: 32.1%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,195
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $8,622

Plattsmouth, NE, USA - July 13, 2014: Nebraska, the good life, home of Arbor Day - roadside welcome sign at state border.

Nebraska

  • Average income of top 20%: $247,090
  • Tax burden: 31.9%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,556
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $8,992
The Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Clark County, Nevada, is an area managed by the Bureau of Land Management as part of its National Landscape Conservation System.

Nevada

  • Average income of top 20%: $258,414
  • Tax burden: 27.3%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $7,230
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $9,939
Autumn Morning in the Monadnock Region of New Hampshire near Keene.

New Hampshire

  • Average income of top 20%: $297,363
  • Tax burden: 28.6%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $8,168
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $11,437
Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

New Jersey

  • Average income of top 20%: $359,314
  • Tax burden: 35.9%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $8,863
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $13,021
Welcome to New Mexico road sign just across the Texas state line.

New Mexico

  • Average income of top 20%: $216,944
  • Tax burden: 30.3%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $5,812
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $7,973
New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

New York

  • Average income of top 20%: $342,150
  • Tax burden: 35.7%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $8,460
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $12,372

North Carolina plate

North Carolina

  • Average income of top 20%: $249,042
  • Tax burden: 31.3%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,584
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $9,170
Fargo, North Dakota / USA - June 27 2017: Theater and Street View in Summer.

North Dakota

  • Average income of top 20%: $246,410
  • Tax burden: 28.4%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,785
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $9,336
Toledo, Ohio, USA downtown skyline on the Maumee River at twilight.

Ohio

  • Average income of top 20%: $237,659
  • Tax burden: 29.6%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,440
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $8,875
Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA - April 24, 2018: Daytime view of the enlarged bronze replica of 'The Bronco Buster' by famed sculptor Frederic Remington in a roundabout on Main Street in Stillwater Oklahoma.

Oklahoma

  • Average income of top 20%: $219,134
  • Tax burden: 30.5%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $5,857
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $8,047
Willamette river in sunny autumn day.

Oregon

  • Average income of top 20%: $269,437
  • Tax burden: 36.8%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,547
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $9,414

An aerial shot of the cityscape of DuBois City in Pennsylvania during the sunrise.

Pennsylvania

  • Average income of top 20%: $266,309
  • Tax burden: 30.6%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $7,106
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $9,928
Pawtuxet Village is a section of the New England cities of Warwick and Cranston, Rhode Island.

Rhode Island

  • Average income of top 20%: $276,548
  • Tax burden: 32.6%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $7,168
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $10,137
Map of South Carolina State.

South Carolina

  • Average income of top 20%: $237,160
  • Tax burden: 32.3%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,172
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $8,600
Rapid City is the second most populous city in South Dakota and the county seat of Pennington County.

South Dakota

  • Average income of top 20%: $230,785
  • Tax burden: 26.4%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,532
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $8,876

Nashville skyline with river and sunset.

Tennessee

  • Average income of top 20%: $238,504
  • Tax burden: 26.7%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,727
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $9,173
River walk in San Antonio city downtown skyline cityscape of Texas USA at sunset.

Texas

  • Average income of top 20%: $272,904
  • Tax burden: 27.8%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $7,579
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $10,496
Moab Utah 84532 Home Zillow

Utah

  • Average income of top 20%: $276,288
  • Tax burden: 32.6%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $7,168
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $10,134
aerial-view-of-charming-small-town-stowe-in-vermont-picture-id1281919271

Vermont

  • Average income of top 20%: $252,655
  • Tax burden: 33.5%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,459
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $9,091

Aerial view of Richmond Skyline.

Virginia

  • Average income of top 20%: $316,724
  • Tax burden: 34.6%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $7,962
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $11,509
A roadside welcome to Washington State sign in the rural Palouse area near Spokane, Washington, USA.

Washington

  • Average income of top 20%: $325,947
  • Tax burden: 29.3%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $8,857
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $12,536
Kenova, USA - October 17, 2019: Welcome to West Virginia sign Wild and Wonderful with mountains picture and blue sky by Kentucky border.

West Virginia

  • Average income of top 20%: $197,286
  • Tax burden: 30.1%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $5,303
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $7,234
The Madison, Wisconsin skyline showing buildings, green trees and Wisconsin State Capitol on a sunny day

Wisconsin

  • Average income of top 20%: $238,669
  • Tax burden: 31.5%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,287
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $8,735
Welcome to Wyoming sign stock photo

Wyoming

  • Average income of top 20%: $235,402
  • Tax burden: 26.6%
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,649
  • Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $9,054

Tags

