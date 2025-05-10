How Much More Would Upper-Class Earners Make in Each State If Trump Dropped Federal Income Tax?

Donald Trump has been in office for over 100 days now, and he has acted on many of the issues he publicly ruminated upon during the presidential campaign. One of the few that has yet to come to fruition is the abolishment of federal income tax. Trump has repeatedly asserted that he would like to discontinue the federal tax and replace that revenue with the money made via an “all-tariff policy.”

While a number of policy experts and economists have suggested that tariffs on imported goods simply won’t generate enough money to replace the approximately $2 trillion that income taxes generate annually, Trump continues to muse that he may end the federal income tax.

Are in you the upper class and curious how such a move would impact your income? GOBankingRates has calculated how much upper-class residents of each state would save per year with no federal income tax.

Alabama

Average income of top 20%: $219,518

$219,518 Tax burden: 30.9%

30.9% Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $5,833

$5,833 Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $8,028

Alaska

Average income of top 20%: $270,877

$270,877 Tax burden: 27.7%

27.7% Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $7,530

$7,530 Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $10,418

Arizona

Average income of top 20%: $259,767

$259,767 Tax burden: 29.7%

29.7% Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $7,027

$7,027 Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $9,755

Arkansas

Average income of top 20%: $212,270

$212,270 Tax burden: 30.0%

30.0% Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $5,714

$5,714 Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $7,814

California

Average income of top 20%: $356,382

$356,382 Tax burden: 38.3%

38.3% Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $8,463

$8,463 Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $12,579

Colorado

Average income of top 20%: $307,101

$307,101 Tax burden: 33.1%

33.1% Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $7,908

$7,908 Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $11,317

Connecticut

Average income of top 20%: $358,875

$358,875 Tax burden: 36.1%

36.1% Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $8,823

$8,823 Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $12,976

Delaware

Average income of top 20%: $266,218

$266,218 Tax burden: 33.7%

33.7% Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,790

$6,790 Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $9,611

Florida

Average income of top 20%: $266,051

$266,051 Tax burden: 27.5%

27.5% Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $7,414

$7,414 Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $10,233

Georgia

Average income of top 20%: $264,953

$264,953 Tax burden: 32.8%

32.8% Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,853

$6,853 Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $9,656

Hawaii

Average income of top 20%: $310,254

$310,254 Tax burden: 38.1%

38.1% Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $7,392

$7,392 Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $10,846

Idaho

Average income of top 20%: $240,204

$240,204 Tax burden: 32.1%

32.1% Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,277

$6,277 Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $8,745

Illinois

Average income of top 20%: $289,355

$289,355 Tax burden: 33.3%

33.3% Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $7,425

$7,425 Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $10,578

Indiana

Average income of top 20%: $226,387

$226,387 Tax burden: 29.3%

29.3% Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,156

$6,156 Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $8,442

Iowa

Average income of top 20%: $231,690

$231,690 Tax burden: 32.0%

32.0% Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,059

$6,059 Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $8,415

Kansas

Average income of top 20%: $240,712

$240,712 Tax burden: 32.2%

32.2% Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,281

$6,281 Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $8,756

Kentucky

Average income of top 20%: $219,022

$219,022 Tax burden: 29.9%

29.9% Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $5,903

$5,903 Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $8,092

Louisiana

Average income of top 20%: $223,489

$223,489 Tax burden: 30.1%

30.1% Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,005

$6,005 Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $8,253

Maine

Average income of top 20%: $237,505

$237,505 Tax burden: 33.1%

33.1% Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,108

$6,108 Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $8,541

Maryland

Average income of top 20%: $327,400

$327,400 Tax burden: 34.6%

34.6% Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $8,236

$8,236 Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $11,936

Massachusetts

Average income of top 20%: $364,076

$364,076 Tax burden: 35.2%

35.2% Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $9,076

$9,076 Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $13,303

Michigan

Average income of top 20%: $240,130

$240,130 Tax burden: 31.0%

31.0% Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,376

$6,376 Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $8,843

Minnesota

Average income of top 20%: $282,691

$282,691 Tax burden: 35.6%

35.6% Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $7,008

$7,008 Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $10,065

Mississippi

Average income of top 20%: $197,470

$197,470 Tax burden: 29.9%

29.9% Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $5,328

$5,328 Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $7,260

Missouri

Average income of top 20%: $234,836

$234,836 Tax burden: 31.0%

31.0% Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,235

$6,235 Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $8,632

Montana

Average income of top 20%: $237,041

$237,041 Tax burden: 32.1%

32.1% Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,195

$6,195 Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $8,622

Nebraska

Average income of top 20%: $247,090

$247,090 Tax burden: 31.9%

31.9% Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,556

$6,556 Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $8,992

Nevada

Average income of top 20%: $258,414

$258,414 Tax burden: 27.3%

27.3% Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $7,230

$7,230 Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $9,939

New Hampshire

Average income of top 20%: $297,363

$297,363 Tax burden: 28.6%

28.6% Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $8,168

$8,168 Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $11,437

New Jersey

Average income of top 20%: $359,314

$359,314 Tax burden: 35.9%

35.9% Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $8,863

$8,863 Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $13,021

New Mexico

Average income of top 20%: $216,944

$216,944 Tax burden: 30.3%

30.3% Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $5,812

$5,812 Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $7,973

New York

Average income of top 20%: $342,150

$342,150 Tax burden: 35.7%

35.7% Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $8,460

$8,460 Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $12,372

North Carolina

Average income of top 20%: $249,042

$249,042 Tax burden: 31.3%

31.3% Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,584

$6,584 Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $9,170

North Dakota

Average income of top 20%: $246,410

$246,410 Tax burden: 28.4%

28.4% Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,785

$6,785 Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $9,336

Ohio

Average income of top 20%: $237,659

$237,659 Tax burden: 29.6%

29.6% Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,440

$6,440 Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $8,875

Oklahoma

Average income of top 20%: $219,134

$219,134 Tax burden: 30.5%

30.5% Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $5,857

$5,857 Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $8,047

Oregon

Average income of top 20%: $269,437

$269,437 Tax burden: 36.8%

36.8% Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,547

$6,547 Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $9,414

Pennsylvania

Average income of top 20%: $266,309

$266,309 Tax burden: 30.6%

30.6% Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $7,106

$7,106 Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $9,928

Rhode Island

Average income of top 20%: $276,548

$276,548 Tax burden: 32.6%

32.6% Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $7,168

$7,168 Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $10,137

South Carolina

Average income of top 20%: $237,160

$237,160 Tax burden: 32.3%

32.3% Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,172

$6,172 Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $8,600

South Dakota

Average income of top 20%: $230,785

$230,785 Tax burden: 26.4%

26.4% Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,532

$6,532 Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $8,876

Tennessee

Average income of top 20%: $238,504

$238,504 Tax burden: 26.7%

26.7% Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,727

$6,727 Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $9,173

Texas

Average income of top 20%: $272,904

$272,904 Tax burden: 27.8%

27.8% Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $7,579

$7,579 Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $10,496

Utah

Average income of top 20%: $276,288

$276,288 Tax burden: 32.6%

32.6% Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $7,168

$7,168 Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $10,134

Vermont

Average income of top 20%: $252,655

$252,655 Tax burden: 33.5%

33.5% Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,459

$6,459 Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $9,091

Virginia

Average income of top 20%: $316,724

$316,724 Tax burden: 34.6%

34.6% Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $7,962

$7,962 Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $11,509

Washington

Average income of top 20%: $325,947

$325,947 Tax burden: 29.3%

29.3% Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $8,857

$8,857 Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $12,536

West Virginia

Average income of top 20%: $197,286

$197,286 Tax burden: 30.1%

30.1% Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $5,303

$5,303 Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $7,234

Wisconsin

Average income of top 20%: $238,669

$238,669 Tax burden: 31.5%

31.5% Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,287

$6,287 Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $8,735

Wyoming

Average income of top 20%: $235,402

$235,402 Tax burden: 26.6%

26.6% Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,649

$6,649 Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $9,054

