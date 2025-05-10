How Much More Would Upper-Class Earners Make in Each State If Trump Dropped Federal Income Tax?

Donald Trump has been in office for over 100 days now, and he has acted on many of the issues he publicly ruminated upon during the presidential campaign. One of the few that has yet to come to fruition is the abolishment of federal income tax. Trump has repeatedly asserted that he would like to discontinue the federal tax and replace that revenue with the money made via an “all-tariff policy.”
While a number of policy experts and economists have suggested that tariffs on imported goods simply won’t generate enough money to replace the approximately $2 trillion that income taxes generate annually, Trump continues to muse that he may end the federal income tax.
Are in you the upper class and curious how such a move would impact your income? GOBankingRates has calculated how much upper-class residents of each state would save per year with no federal income tax.
Alabama
- Average income of top 20%: $219,518
- Tax burden: 30.9%
- Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $5,833
- Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $8,028
Alaska
- Average income of top 20%: $270,877
- Tax burden: 27.7%
- Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $7,530
- Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $10,418
Arizona
- Average income of top 20%: $259,767
- Tax burden: 29.7%
- Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $7,027
- Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $9,755
Arkansas
- Average income of top 20%: $212,270
- Tax burden: 30.0%
- Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $5,714
- Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $7,814
California
- Average income of top 20%: $356,382
- Tax burden: 38.3%
- Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $8,463
- Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $12,579
Colorado
- Average income of top 20%: $307,101
- Tax burden: 33.1%
- Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $7,908
- Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $11,317
Connecticut
- Average income of top 20%: $358,875
- Tax burden: 36.1%
- Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $8,823
- Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $12,976
Delaware
- Average income of top 20%: $266,218
- Tax burden: 33.7%
- Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,790
- Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $9,611
Florida
- Average income of top 20%: $266,051
- Tax burden: 27.5%
- Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $7,414
- Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $10,233
Georgia
- Average income of top 20%: $264,953
- Tax burden: 32.8%
- Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,853
- Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $9,656
Hawaii
- Average income of top 20%: $310,254
- Tax burden: 38.1%
- Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $7,392
- Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $10,846
Idaho
- Average income of top 20%: $240,204
- Tax burden: 32.1%
- Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,277
- Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $8,745
Illinois
- Average income of top 20%: $289,355
- Tax burden: 33.3%
- Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $7,425
- Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $10,578
Indiana
- Average income of top 20%: $226,387
- Tax burden: 29.3%
- Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,156
- Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $8,442
Iowa
- Average income of top 20%: $231,690
- Tax burden: 32.0%
- Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,059
- Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $8,415
Kansas
- Average income of top 20%: $240,712
- Tax burden: 32.2%
- Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,281
- Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $8,756
Kentucky
- Average income of top 20%: $219,022
- Tax burden: 29.9%
- Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $5,903
- Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $8,092
Louisiana
- Average income of top 20%: $223,489
- Tax burden: 30.1%
- Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,005
- Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $8,253
Maine
- Average income of top 20%: $237,505
- Tax burden: 33.1%
- Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,108
- Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $8,541
Maryland
- Average income of top 20%: $327,400
- Tax burden: 34.6%
- Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $8,236
- Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $11,936
Massachusetts
- Average income of top 20%: $364,076
- Tax burden: 35.2%
- Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $9,076
- Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $13,303
Michigan
- Average income of top 20%: $240,130
- Tax burden: 31.0%
- Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,376
- Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $8,843
Minnesota
- Average income of top 20%: $282,691
- Tax burden: 35.6%
- Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $7,008
- Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $10,065
Mississippi
- Average income of top 20%: $197,470
- Tax burden: 29.9%
- Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $5,328
- Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $7,260
Missouri
- Average income of top 20%: $234,836
- Tax burden: 31.0%
- Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,235
- Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $8,632
Montana
- Average income of top 20%: $237,041
- Tax burden: 32.1%
- Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,195
- Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $8,622
Nebraska
- Average income of top 20%: $247,090
- Tax burden: 31.9%
- Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,556
- Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $8,992
Nevada
- Average income of top 20%: $258,414
- Tax burden: 27.3%
- Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $7,230
- Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $9,939
New Hampshire
- Average income of top 20%: $297,363
- Tax burden: 28.6%
- Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $8,168
- Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $11,437
New Jersey
- Average income of top 20%: $359,314
- Tax burden: 35.9%
- Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $8,863
- Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $13,021
New Mexico
- Average income of top 20%: $216,944
- Tax burden: 30.3%
- Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $5,812
- Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $7,973
New York
- Average income of top 20%: $342,150
- Tax burden: 35.7%
- Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $8,460
- Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $12,372
North Carolina
- Average income of top 20%: $249,042
- Tax burden: 31.3%
- Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,584
- Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $9,170
North Dakota
- Average income of top 20%: $246,410
- Tax burden: 28.4%
- Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,785
- Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $9,336
Ohio
- Average income of top 20%: $237,659
- Tax burden: 29.6%
- Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,440
- Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $8,875
Oklahoma
- Average income of top 20%: $219,134
- Tax burden: 30.5%
- Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $5,857
- Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $8,047
Oregon
- Average income of top 20%: $269,437
- Tax burden: 36.8%
- Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,547
- Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $9,414
Pennsylvania
- Average income of top 20%: $266,309
- Tax burden: 30.6%
- Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $7,106
- Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $9,928
Rhode Island
- Average income of top 20%: $276,548
- Tax burden: 32.6%
- Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $7,168
- Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $10,137
South Carolina
- Average income of top 20%: $237,160
- Tax burden: 32.3%
- Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,172
- Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $8,600
South Dakota
- Average income of top 20%: $230,785
- Tax burden: 26.4%
- Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,532
- Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $8,876
Tennessee
- Average income of top 20%: $238,504
- Tax burden: 26.7%
- Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,727
- Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $9,173
Texas
- Average income of top 20%: $272,904
- Tax burden: 27.8%
- Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $7,579
- Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $10,496
Utah
- Average income of top 20%: $276,288
- Tax burden: 32.6%
- Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $7,168
- Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $10,134
Vermont
- Average income of top 20%: $252,655
- Tax burden: 33.5%
- Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,459
- Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $9,091
Virginia
- Average income of top 20%: $316,724
- Tax burden: 34.6%
- Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $7,962
- Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $11,509
Washington
- Average income of top 20%: $325,947
- Tax burden: 29.3%
- Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $8,857
- Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $12,536
West Virginia
- Average income of top 20%: $197,286
- Tax burden: 30.1%
- Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $5,303
- Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $7,234
Wisconsin
- Average income of top 20%: $238,669
- Tax burden: 31.5%
- Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,287
- Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $8,735
Wyoming
- Average income of top 20%: $235,402
- Tax burden: 26.6%
- Bi-weekly paycheck with federal taxes: $6,649
- Bi-weekly paycheck with no federal taxes: $9,054
