How Much More Expensive 3 Apple Products Might be Due to Trump’s Tariffs

According to BBC, a large percentage of Apple products are assembled in China and are subjected to President Trump’s tariffs.

“Apple may decide to raise prices to fully cover the tariffs, but a more likely scenario is that the company chooses to accept some lower margins as well so that revenue is not so heavily affected,” Dave Novosel, senior bond analyst at Gimme Credit, said. “These price increases could span across its portfolio of products, but not necessarily at a similar rate.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook appeared at the White House on August 6 to confirm his commitment to having iPhones made in America and stated he plans to spend $600 billion over the next four years in the U.S., CNBC reported. But for now, products are manufactured and assembled overseas.

Here are three popular Apple products that may become more expensive for U.S. buyers if tariffs on China return in full force.

iPhone 17 Pro: How Tariffs Could Add $100 or More to the Price

The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to drop on September 25, per MacRumors, which would have taken a big hit since it’s made in China.

“This is Apple’s most profitable product and it depends heavily on components manufactured in China, from chips to casings,” said Danny Ray, founder of PinnacleQuote. “Even a 10% to 15% tariff on imported parts could raise the retail price by $80 to $120, depending on the model.”

MacBook Air (M4): What a 10% Tariff Means for Your Wallet

The MacBook Air is one of the brand’s best-selling laptops and as of August 11, you can grab one on Amazon for $800 — just in time for last-minute back-to-school shopping. That’s a $200 savings. But that deal won’t last long, especially if tariffs do happen.

“Laptops require a vast array of specialized parts, most of which are sourced from China or assembled there,” Ray explained. “In fact, a 10% tariff on these imports could translate into an extra $100 to $150 per unit for consumers.”

AirPods Pro (2nd Gen): Price Bump on the Horizon?

Known for their superior noise cancellation feature, AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) are ideal for tuning people out and listening to music uninterrupted for up to six hours before having to recharge. But they could soar in price.

“These are made almost entirely in Chinese facilities,” Ray said. “If tariffs hit at the expected 10% to 15% rate, production costs could rise enough to push the retail price up by $20 to $30.”

Will Customers Feel the Pain?

While Apple has been eating the cost of tariffs to prevent the added expense from trickling down to consumers, that won’t last forever.

“Overall, tariffs rarely stay on paper; the added costs often end up in the hands of the consumer, especially in industries like electronics, where margins are tightly managed and production is globally integrated,” Ray said.

But potential rising prices may not matter to Apple’s loyal fan base, according to Joe Camberato, CEO of NationalBusinessCapital.com.

“Most people aren’t dropping a $1,000 all at once anymore; Apple is rolling these costs into monthly payments,” he said. “So even if prices jump 10% or 20%, I don’t see it stopping people from lining up for the next iPhone.”

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

