How Much More Broke Can the US Become? The Short Answer

I’ve been reading more and more lately about the US being bankrupt so I searched for and found the following chart on Fiscal.Treasury.Gov:

I also looked up the definition of “bankrupt.” It’s the inability to pay your bills, which appears to be the case for the U.S. with $5 trillion in assets available to pay $39 trillion in liabilities.

Completing in the Balance Sheet

It’s standard accounting practice to show assets equaling liabilities, so let’s do that.

Let’s start with the Liability side. Some argue that $39 trillion is a gross understatement because it excludes off balance sheet obligations for Social Security and Medicare. These are estimated to exceed $100 trillion, so the all-in liability is about $140 trillion.

On the asset side, it’s commonly understood that you can’t go bankrupt if you own the printing press. The government could simply “print” $135 trillion – the unfunded liability. Or it could somehow pass the liability on to future taxpayers. Current tax revenues are about $4 trillion per year, so the current liability could be paid by the next 35 years of taxpayers IF the liability were somehow frozen. Good luck to your kids’ kids.

$135 trillion is 6 times GDP. Money is “printed” when the Treasury issues new bonds. “Monetizing” the debt would bring debt above 700% of GDP. For reference, the pester child for printing money – Japan – has a debt-to-GDP ratio of 270%.

Conclusion

These figures are so overwhelming that we can’t even begin to comprehend them, but here they are. Optimists say that the U.S. is resilient and will figure it out. OK.

The road that this can is being kicked down has a very ugly end. The answer to “How much more broke” would appear to be unanswerable because it’s a mystery how it got to be this bad.

