How Much Monthly Income Could You Get From a $100,000 Annuity?

When planning for your retirement, there are a lot of options available to you. One is to include an annuity. If you’re considering an annuity, you may be wondering how much monthly income you could get from a $100,000 annuity. This will depend on a few factors, including your age, the specifics of the contract, and the type of annuity you have.

Within this article, we’ll dive a little deeper into how much income you could expect on average from a $100,000 annuity.

What Is an Annuity?

An annuity is a contract between you and an insurance company where you’ll receive guaranteed income for a set period of time in exchange for monthly premiums or a lump sum investment. Annuities are generally used for retirement purposes to mitigate the risk of outliving your retirement savings.

Understanding Different Aspects of an Annuity

Before figuring out how much you can expect to receive from a $100,000 annuity, it is important to understand some aspects that make up an annuity.

Annuity Types

You can choose from a certain or life annuity when purchasing an annuity. Term certain annuities will pay a benefit amount for a certain time, such as ten years. With term certain annuities, there is no difference in payout amount for men versus women.

Payouts will be made for the rest of your life when you have a life annuity. However, because the life expectancy for women is approximately 5.9 years longer than men, women with life annuities will receive a lower monthly payout compared to men.

What Happens to Annuity Payments at Death

A big question that a lot of people have is what happens to annuity payments when you die. This actually depends on what type of annuity you have. Below explains each.

Term Certain Annuity – When you pass away, the payments will continue to be paid to your beneficiaries until the end of the term.

– When you pass away, the payments will continue to be paid to your beneficiaries until the end of the term. Life Annuity – Your payments will cease to continue after your death.

– Your payments will cease to continue after your death. Life Annuity with Guaranteed Period – If your life annuity includes a guaranteed period, benefits will continue to be paid to your beneficiaries after your death, until the guaranteed period is over.

Annuity Fees

The fees charged on an annuity depend on the issuing company. However, it’s typically anywhere from 1% to 3% of your account balance yearly. Most will also charge other fees, such as a 10% penalty, which is assessed if you withdraw your funds early.

Calculating The Payments on Annuities

If you’re considering an annuity, you’re probably interested in how much you can expect to receive each month during retirement. This will help you decide if the investment will be worth it for your situation.

While it’s possible to calculate monthly payments, there is some information you’ll need to know beforehand. This includes the time you’ll receive your monthly payments and the interest rate payable on the annuity.

To figure out how much you can expect to receive each month, you’ll want to use the following formula:

Monthly Payment = Principal x i (1+i)n / i (1 +i)n – 1

i = interest rate

n= number of payment periods

Let’s assume your contract offers you an interest rate of 6% over a 10-year period.

Monthly payment = $100,000 x 0.06 (1+0.06/12) 10 x 12 / (1+0.06/12)10 x 12-1 = $1,104.68

The Bottom Line

Before investing in an annuity for your retirement, it is important to research to ensure the monthly payment you’ll receive is worth the upfront investment.

