How Much Monthly Income Could You Get From 1% of Jeff Bezos’ Wealth?

According to UBS Global Wealth Management’s Billionaire Ambitions Report for 2025, the U.S. has 924 billionaires, representing 31.7% of the global billionaire population. The report also noted that the wealth of American billionaires increased 18% annually to $6.9 trillion in 2025.

One of the most popular billionaires is Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon. According to Forbes, Bezos has a net worth of $241.7B as of Dec. 11, 2025. Chances are that you may have wondered what life would be like if you had a fraction of this unfathomable figure. We will explore how much monthly income you could earn if you had 1% of this net worth and review what you could do with this money.

How Much Monthly Income Could You Have From 1% of Bezos’ Net Worth?

If you turned 1% of Bezos’ wealth (about $2.417 billion) into monthly income, here is what you could earn monthly based on calculations from Steven Rogé, certified financial planner (CFP), chief investment officer and CEO of R.W. Rogé & Company, Inc.

If you lock the funds in a Treasury bill at roughly 3.6% to 3.7%, that stake would generate about $87 million to $89.4 million a year or about $7.25 million to $7.45 million per month before taxes.

If you placed the funds in an investment-grade corporate bond (like the ICE BofA U.S. Corporate Index) with a yield near 4.82% this translates to about $116.5 million a year or roughly $9.7 million per month.

If you invested in a high-yield corporate bond (like The ICE BofA US High Yield Index), the yield is near 6.63%, which translates to about $160.2 million a year or roughly $13.35 million per month.

The amount you could earn monthly depends on the level of risk you are willing to take with these funds. When prompting ChatGPT about how much $2.417 billion could earn you monthly from a savings account with a 4.00% APY, the chatbot noted that you could earn $8.06 million monthly.

“If you had $2.4 billion, at the very least, you could put those funds into low-risk investments and, without ever touching the principal, earn $10 million each month in interest. Ten million dollars a month is a ridiculous amount of money,” added Melanie Musson, finance expert with Quote.com.

However, it’s worth noting that with a basic T-Bill, you could live a high-quality life in any American city, given an eight-figure annual income and ample room for philanthropy, investments and any luxuries you could imagine.

*It’s important to note that this is what you would earn before taxes. You would be in an entirely different tax bracket with this income.

What Could You Do With This Money?

These are some of the things that you could do with the money and a look at how far it could get in specific U.S cities.

General Real Estate

According to the most recent Redfin data, the median home price is $439,917 nationwide. If you’re receiving approximately $8 million per month, you could purchase about 18 of these homes with cash. Another Redfin update identified the most expensive U.S. cities for homebuying and your monthly income would easily cover the cost. For example, San Jose has a median sale price of $1.7 million, which is a small portion of the monthly income. A study from GOBankingRates shared that you would have to earn $264,946 annually to live comfortably in San Jose, so it’s fair to say that your monthly payout would afford a life of luxury in even the most expensive location.

Musson noted that with that kind of income, you could live luxuriously in any city in the U.S. “In NYC, you could buy a townhome, hire a chef and housekeeper, have daily massages and host monthly parties and still have plenty left over, ” she explained. She also noted that you could essentially buy a small Midwestern farming town.

New York City

Rogé noted that, at a market-rate one-bedroom rent of $4,000 per month, an $8 million monthly payout could cover rent for about 2,000 apartments in town. With private school tuition at about $4,600 to $5,400 per month, you could cover tuition for 1,400 students.

If you wanted to live a luxurious lifestyle, Rogé noted that you could secure a $25,000 penthouse lease, a full household staff, dining services and drivers. This might run $200,000 to $300,000 per month, leaving more than $7.7 million to allocate.

San Francisco

Rogé noted that your $8 million monthly payout could cover the $3,500 one-bedroom rent for approximately 2,285 units. If you decided to purchase a $20 million home with property taxes around 1.2% which is roughly $240,000 per year or $20,000 per month, you would barely dent the budget.

Chicago

Rogé calculated that an $8 million monthly payout could cover the average one-bedroom rent of $2,2000 for 3,630 units. Private clubs, sports tickets and frequent dining could add $25,000 to $50,000 per month, with minimal impact on the $8 million.

It’s safe to say that if you had 1% of Bezos’ wealth, you would be able to live a life of luxury anywhere in the U.S. without many concerns about affordability.

