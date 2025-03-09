How Much Money You’ll Need To Supplement Your Social Security in Every State in Trump’s Economy

Planning to enter retirement in the next four years under President Trump’s economy? Depending on where you reside and your relationship status, you may need thousands to supplement your Social Security benefits — or you might need much less.

GOBankingRates was able to determine the difference between the average retiree’s Social Security benefits and cost of living in each state by finding each state’s cost-of-living index and calculating average expenditure costs using the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for retired residents. From here, the total cost of living was calculated using the average mortgage and expenditure costs. Each state’s remaining costs were calculated using the average Social Security benefits ($1,925.66 for one person and $2,856.26 for a married couple filing jointly) and total cost of living.

Not surprisingly, more money is needed to supplement Social Security in states with high cost of living. States such as Hawaii and California require the most while less expensive West Virginia and Mississippi need the least.

Take a look at the amount you’d need to supplement Social Security benefits in every state. Also see states that won’t tax Social Security benefits.

Alabama

Population age 65+ (%): 17.5%

17.5% Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,771

$1,771 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $14,140

$14,140 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $2,973

Alaska

Population age 65+ (%): 13.3%

13.3% Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,612

$2,612 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $35,666

$35,666 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $24,498

Arizona

Population age 65+ (%): 18.6%

18.6% Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,905

$1,905 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $30,837

$30,837 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $19,670

Arkansas

Population age 65+ (%): 17.3%

17.3% Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,718

$1,718 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $12,393

$12,393 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $1,226

California

Population age 65+ (%): 15.3%

15.3% Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,305

$2,305 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $61,293

$61,293 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $50,126

Colorado

Population age 65+ (%): 15.2%

15.2% Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,883

$1,883 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $39,132

$39,132 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $27,965

Connecticut

Population age 65+ (%): 18.1%

18.1% Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,140

$2,140 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $33,342

$33,342 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $22,174

Delaware

Population age 65+ (%): 20%

20% Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,938

$1,938 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $27,497

$27,497 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $16,330

Florida

Population age 65+ (%): 21.1%

21.1% Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,924

$1,924 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $29,145

$29,145 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $17,978

Georgia

Population age 65+ (%): 14.6%

14.6% Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,870

$1,870 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $22,717

$22,717 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $11,550

Hawaii

Population age 65+ (%): 19.9%

19.9% Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,681

$2,681 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $79,208

$79,208 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $68,041

Idaho

Population age 65+ (%): 16.6%

16.6% Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,876

$1,876 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $31,636

$31,636 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $20,469

Illinois

Population age 65+ (%): 16.6%

16.6% Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,903

$1,903 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $19,060

$19,060 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $7,892

Indiana

Population age 65+ (%): 16.4%

16.4% Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,835

$1,835 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $16,095

$16,095 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $4,928

Iowa

Population age 65+ (%): 17.8%

17.8% Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,827

$1,827 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $14,498

$14,498 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $3,331

Kansas

Population age 65+ (%): 16.6%

16.6% Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,799

$1,799 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $14,698

$14,698 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $3,531

Kentucky

Population age 65+ (%): 17%

17% Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,881

$1,881 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $14,455

$14,455 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $3,288

Louisiana

Population age 65+ (%): 16.3%

16.3% Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,773

$1,773 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $12,342

$12,342 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $1,175

Maine

Population age 65+ (%): 21.9%

21.9% Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,077

$2,077 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $29,847

$29,847 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $18,680

Maryland

Population age 65+ (%): 16.3%

16.3% Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,995

$1,995 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $31,630

$31,630 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $20,463

Massachusetts

Population age 65+ (%): 17.5%

17.5% Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,326

$2,326 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $50,762

$50,762 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $39,595

Michigan

Population age 65+ (%): 18.2%

18.2% Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,818

$1,818 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $15,742

$15,742 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $4,575

Minnesota

Population age 65+ (%): 16.8%

16.8% Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,923

$1,923 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $24,002

$24,002 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $12,835

Mississippi

Population age 65+ (%): 16.8%

16.8% Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,803

$1,803 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $11,200

$11,200 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $33

Missouri

Population age 65+ (%): 17.5%

17.5% Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,776

$1,776 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $15,799

$15,799 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $4,632

Montana

Population age 65+ (%): 19.7%

19.7% Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,929

$1,929 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $32,424

$32,424 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $21,257

Nebraska

Population age 65+ (%): 16.4%

16.4% Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,850

$1,850 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $17,521

$17,521 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $6,354

Nevada

Population age 65+ (%): 16.6%

16.6% Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,916

$1,916 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $32,575

$32,575 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $21,408

New Hampshire

Population age 65+ (%): 19.5%

19.5% Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,016

$2,016 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $36,700

$36,700 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $25,533

New Jersey

Population age 65+ (%): 16.8%

16.8% Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,005

$2,005 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $40,725

$40,725 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $29,557

New Mexico

Population age 65+ (%): 18.8%

18.8% Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,815

$1,815 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $20,360

$20,360 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $9,193

New York

Population age 65+ (%): 17.4%

17.4% Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,014

$2,014 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $33,933

$33,933 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $22,766

North Carolina

Population age 65+ (%): 16.9%

16.9% Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,898

$1,898 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $23,232

$23,232 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $12,065

North Dakota

Population age 65+ (%): 16.2%

16.2% Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,871

$1,871 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $18,559

$18,559 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $7,392

Ohio

Population age 65+ (%): 17.9%

17.9% Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,846

$1,846 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $15,503

$15,503 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $4,335

Oklahoma

Population age 65+ (%): 16.1%

16.1% Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,805

$1,805 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $13,221

$13,221 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $2,054

Oregon

Population age 65+ (%): 18.6%

18.6% Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,033

$2,033 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $36,975

$36,975 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $25,807

Pennsylvania

Population age 65+ (%): 19.1%

19.1% Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,879

$1,879 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $18,489

$18,489 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $7,322

Rhode Island

Population age 65+ (%): 18.3%

18.3% Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,088

$2,088 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $36,111

$36,111 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $24,944

South Carolina

Population age 65+ (%): 18.5%

18.5% Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,847

$1,847 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $20,282

$20,282 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $9,114

South Dakota

Population age 65+ (%): 17.6%

17.6% Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,831

$1,831 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $20,494

$20,494 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $9,326

Tennessee

Population age 65+ (%): 16.8%

16.8% Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,728

$1,728 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $20,231

$20,231 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $9,064

Texas

Population age 65+ (%): 13.2%

13.2% Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,844

$1,844 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $20,542

$20,542 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $9,375

Utah

Population age 65+ (%): 11.6%

11.6% Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,841

$1,841 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $36,753

$36,753 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $25,586

Vermont

Population age 65+ (%): 20.8%

20.8% Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,048

$2,048 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $29,259

$29,259 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $18,092

Virginia

Population age 65+ (%): 16.3%

16.3% Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,918

$1,918 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $28,470

$28,470 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $17,303

Washington

Population age 65+ (%): 16.3%

16.3% Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,124

$2,124 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $45,513

$45,513 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $34,346

West Virginia

Population age 65+ (%): 20.7%

20.7% Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,841

$1,841 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $10,894

$10,894 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): ($273)

Wisconsin

Population age 65+ (%): 18.0%

18.0% Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,909

$1,909 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $21,636

$21,636 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $10,468

Wyoming

Population age 65+ (%): 18.0%

18.0% Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,869

$1,869 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $24,438

$24,438 Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $13,271

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find the difference between the average Social Security benefits and the average cost of living in each state. First, the cost-of-living indexes were found from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center for each state and using the average costs for retired residents, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for retired residents, the average expenditure costs were calculated. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index and by assuming a 10% down payment and using the 30-year fixed rate mortgage average, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Research, the average mortgage cost was calculated. Using the average mortgage and expenditure costs, the total cost of living was calculated. Using the average Social Security Benefits and the total cost of living, the remaining costs were calculated for each state. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 13, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Money You’ll Need To Supplement Your Social Security in Every State in Trump’s Economy

