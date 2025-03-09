How Much Money You’ll Need To Supplement Your Social Security in Every State in Trump’s Economy

Planning to enter retirement in the next four years under President Trump’s economy? Depending on where you reside and your relationship status, you may need thousands to supplement your Social Security benefits — or you might need much less.
See More: The Living Wage a Family of Four Needs in All 50 States
Try This: 5 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work
GOBankingRates was able to determine the difference between the average retiree’s Social Security benefits and cost of living in each state by finding each state’s cost-of-living index and calculating average expenditure costs using the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for retired residents. From here, the total cost of living was calculated using the average mortgage and expenditure costs. Each state’s remaining costs were calculated using the average Social Security benefits ($1,925.66 for one person and $2,856.26 for a married couple filing jointly) and total cost of living.
Not surprisingly, more money is needed to supplement Social Security in states with high cost of living. States such as Hawaii and California require the most while less expensive West Virginia and Mississippi need the least.
Take a look at the amount you’d need to supplement Social Security benefits in every state. Also see states that won’t tax Social Security benefits.
Alabama
- Population age 65+ (%): 17.5%
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,771
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $14,140
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $2,973
Be Aware: How Much You Need To Earn To Be Upper Middle Class in Every State
Discover Next: The Money You Need To Save Monthly To Retire Comfortably in Every State
Alaska
- Population age 65+ (%): 13.3%
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,612
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $35,666
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $24,498
Find Out: Here’s How Much Your State Collects on Every Type of Tax
Arizona
- Population age 65+ (%): 18.6%
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,905
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $30,837
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $19,670
Arkansas
- Population age 65+ (%): 17.3%
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,718
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $12,393
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $1,226
California
- Population age 65+ (%): 15.3%
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,305
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $61,293
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $50,126
Colorado
- Population age 65+ (%): 15.2%
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,883
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $39,132
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $27,965
Learn More: How Much Money Is Needed To Be Considered Middle Class in Every State?
Connecticut
- Population age 65+ (%): 18.1%
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,140
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $33,342
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $22,174
Delaware
- Population age 65+ (%): 20%
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,938
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $27,497
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $16,330
Florida
- Population age 65+ (%): 21.1%
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,924
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $29,145
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $17,978
Georgia
- Population age 65+ (%): 14.6%
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,870
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $22,717
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $11,550
Trending Now: How Far $750,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State
Hawaii
- Population age 65+ (%): 19.9%
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,681
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $79,208
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $68,041
Idaho
- Population age 65+ (%): 16.6%
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,876
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $31,636
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $20,469
Illinois
- Population age 65+ (%): 16.6%
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,903
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $19,060
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $7,892
Indiana
- Population age 65+ (%): 16.4%
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,835
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $16,095
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $4,928
Read Next: How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State
Iowa
- Population age 65+ (%): 17.8%
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,827
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $14,498
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $3,331
Kansas
- Population age 65+ (%): 16.6%
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,799
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $14,698
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $3,531
Kentucky
- Population age 65+ (%): 17%
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,881
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $14,455
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $3,288
Louisiana
- Population age 65+ (%): 16.3%
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,773
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $12,342
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $1,175
View More: Here’s the Cost of Living in Every State
Maine
- Population age 65+ (%): 21.9%
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,077
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $29,847
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $18,680
Maryland
- Population age 65+ (%): 16.3%
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,995
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $31,630
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $20,463
Massachusetts
- Population age 65+ (%): 17.5%
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,326
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $50,762
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $39,595
Michigan
- Population age 65+ (%): 18.2%
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,818
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $15,742
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $4,575
Check Out: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State
Minnesota
- Population age 65+ (%): 16.8%
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,923
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $24,002
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $12,835
Mississippi
- Population age 65+ (%): 16.8%
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,803
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $11,200
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $33
Missouri
- Population age 65+ (%): 17.5%
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,776
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $15,799
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $4,632
Montana
- Population age 65+ (%): 19.7%
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,929
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $32,424
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $21,257
That’s Interesting: I’m Retired and Regret Claiming Social Security at 70 — Here’s Why
Nebraska
- Population age 65+ (%): 16.4%
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,850
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $17,521
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $6,354
Nevada
- Population age 65+ (%): 16.6%
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,916
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $32,575
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $21,408
New Hampshire
- Population age 65+ (%): 19.5%
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,016
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $36,700
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $25,533
New Jersey
- Population age 65+ (%): 16.8%
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,005
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $40,725
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $29,557
Read Next: 3 Things Retirees Should Sell To Build Their Retirement Savings
New Mexico
- Population age 65+ (%): 18.8%
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,815
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $20,360
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $9,193
New York
- Population age 65+ (%): 17.4%
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,014
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $33,933
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $22,766
North Carolina
- Population age 65+ (%): 16.9%
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,898
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $23,232
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $12,065
North Dakota
- Population age 65+ (%): 16.2%
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,871
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $18,559
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $7,392
Discover More: 7 Things You’ll Be Happy You Downgraded in Retirement
Ohio
- Population age 65+ (%): 17.9%
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,846
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $15,503
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $4,335
Oklahoma
- Population age 65+ (%): 16.1%
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,805
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $13,221
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $2,054
Oregon
- Population age 65+ (%): 18.6%
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,033
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $36,975
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $25,807
Pennsylvania
- Population age 65+ (%): 19.1%
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,879
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $18,489
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $7,322
For You: 4 Things You’ll Be Happy You Upgraded in Retirement
Rhode Island
- Population age 65+ (%): 18.3%
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,088
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $36,111
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $24,944
South Carolina
- Population age 65+ (%): 18.5%
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,847
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $20,282
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $9,114
South Dakota
- Population age 65+ (%): 17.6%
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,831
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $20,494
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $9,326
Tennessee
- Population age 65+ (%): 16.8%
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,728
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $20,231
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $9,064
See Next: Cutting Expenses for Retirement? Here’s the No. 1 Thing To Get Rid of First
Texas
- Population age 65+ (%): 13.2%
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,844
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $20,542
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $9,375
Utah
- Population age 65+ (%): 11.6%
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,841
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $36,753
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $25,586
Vermont
- Population age 65+ (%): 20.8%
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,048
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $29,259
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $18,092
Virginia
- Population age 65+ (%): 16.3%
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,918
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $28,470
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $17,303
Explore More: 5 Southern States Where $750,000 in Retirement Savings Lasts Longest
Washington
- Population age 65+ (%): 16.3%
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,124
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $45,513
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $34,346
West Virginia
- Population age 65+ (%): 20.7%
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,841
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $10,894
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): ($273)
Wisconsin
- Population age 65+ (%): 18.0%
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,909
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $21,636
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $10,468
Wyoming
- Population age 65+ (%): 18.0%
- Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,869
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $24,438
- Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $13,271
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find the difference between the average Social Security benefits and the average cost of living in each state. First, the cost-of-living indexes were found from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center for each state and using the average costs for retired residents, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for retired residents, the average expenditure costs were calculated. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index and by assuming a 10% down payment and using the 30-year fixed rate mortgage average, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Research, the average mortgage cost was calculated. Using the average mortgage and expenditure costs, the total cost of living was calculated. Using the average Social Security Benefits and the total cost of living, the remaining costs were calculated for each state. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 13, 2025.
More From GOBankingRates
- 5 Used Luxury Cars That Are a Good Investment for Retirees
- Mark Cuban Wants To Reshape Healthcare -- 5 Ways His Approach Could Save Americans Money
- How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires -- and How You Can, Too
- 7 Wealth-Building Shortcuts Proven To Add $1K to Your Wallet This Month
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Money You’ll Need To Supplement Your Social Security in Every State in Trump’s Economy
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.