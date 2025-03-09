News & Insights

How Much Money You’ll Need To Supplement Your Social Security in Every State in Trump’s Economy

March 09, 2025 — 07:00 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

Planning to enter retirement in the next four years under President Trump’s economy? Depending on where you reside and your relationship status, you may need thousands to supplement your Social Security benefits — or you might need much less.

GOBankingRates was able to determine the difference between the average retiree’s Social Security benefits and cost of living in each state by finding each state’s cost-of-living index and calculating average expenditure costs using the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for retired residents. From here, the total cost of living was calculated using the average mortgage and expenditure costs. Each state’s remaining costs were calculated using the average Social Security benefits ($1,925.66 for one person and $2,856.26 for a married couple filing jointly) and total cost of living.

Not surprisingly, more money is needed to supplement Social Security in states with high cost of living. States such as Hawaii and California require the most while less expensive West Virginia and Mississippi need the least. 

Take a look at the amount you’d need to supplement Social Security benefits in every state. Also see states that won’t tax Social Security benefits.

Huntsville, Alabama stock photo

Alabama

  • Population age 65+ (%): 17.5%
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,771
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $14,140
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $2,973

Anchorage-Alaska

Alaska

  • Population age 65+ (%): 13.3%
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,612
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $35,666
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $24,498

Tucson is a city in and the county seat of Pima County, Arizona, United States, and is home to the University of Arizona.

Arizona

  • Population age 65+ (%): 18.6%
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,905
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $30,837
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $19,670
Downtown Little Rock skyline with the Arkansas River in the foreground.

Arkansas

  • Population age 65+ (%): 17.3%
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,718
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $12,393
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $1,226
San Francisco skyline at sunset, California, USA.

California

  • Population age 65+ (%): 15.3%
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,305
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $61,293
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $50,126
Beautiful Denver skyscraper at night, Denver, Colorado, USA.

Colorado

  • Population age 65+ (%): 15.2%
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,883
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $39,132
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $27,965

Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch in Hartford, Connecticut, USA commemorating the Civil War.

Connecticut

  • Population age 65+ (%): 18.1%
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,140
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $33,342
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $22,174
Wilmington is the largest city in the state of Delaware, United States and is located at the confluence of the Christina River and Brandywine Creek.

Delaware

  • Population age 65+ (%): 20%
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,938
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $27,497
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $16,330
An aerial video of skyscrapers in Miami Florida Brickell, Downtown stock photo

Florida

  • Population age 65+ (%): 21.1%
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,924
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $29,145
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $17,978
Aerial View of the Atlanta Suburb of Marietta, Georgia.

Georgia

  • Population age 65+ (%): 14.6%
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,870
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $22,717
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $11,550

The beautiful coastline Honolulu Hawaii shot from an altitude of about 500 feet during a helicopter photo flight over the Pacific Ocean.

Hawaii

  • Population age 65+ (%): 19.9%
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,681
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $79,208
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $68,041
Downtown Boise Idaho.

Idaho

  • Population age 65+ (%): 16.6%
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,876
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $31,636
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $20,469
Chicago, IL, USA - April 18, 2021: A beautiful family walks along the BP Bridge, in Millennium Park, with the city skyline beyond.

Illinois

  • Population age 65+ (%): 16.6%
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,903
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $19,060
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $7,892
Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park, and along Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

Indiana

  • Population age 65+ (%): 16.4%
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,835
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $16,095
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $4,928

Winterset, United States - September 24, 2019.

Iowa

  • Population age 65+ (%): 17.8%
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,827
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $14,498
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $3,331
Blue lake view in Kansas City.

Kansas

  • Population age 65+ (%): 16.6%
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,799
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $14,698
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $3,531
Old historic city downtown of Lexington, Kentucky, USA.

Kentucky

  • Population age 65+ (%): 17%
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,881
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $14,455
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $3,288
City of New Orleans at sunset.

Louisiana

  • Population age 65+ (%): 16.3%
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,773
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $12,342
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $1,175

Presque Isle is the commercial center and largest city in Aroostook County, Maine, United States.

Maine

  • Population age 65+ (%): 21.9%
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,077
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $29,847
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $18,680
Cumberland, Maryland

Maryland

  • Population age 65+ (%): 16.3%
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,995
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $31,630
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $20,463
Brockton is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States.

Massachusetts

  • Population age 65+ (%): 17.5%
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,326
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $50,762
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $39,595
ferndale-michigan_iStock-1868924725

Michigan

  • Population age 65+ (%): 18.2%
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,818
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $15,742
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $4,575

Aerial View of Downtown St.

Minnesota

  • Population age 65+ (%): 16.8%
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,923
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $24,002
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $12,835
Jackson, Mississippi, USA skyline over the Capitol Building.

Mississippi

  • Population age 65+ (%): 16.8%
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,803
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $11,200
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $33
East St Louis, Illinois

Missouri

  • Population age 65+ (%): 17.5%
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,776
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $15,799
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $4,632
Aerial View of Main Street in downtown Bozeman Montana.

Montana

  • Population age 65+ (%): 19.7%
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,929
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $32,424
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $21,257

Plattsmouth, NE, USA - July 13, 2014: Nebraska, the good life, home of Arbor Day - roadside welcome sign at state border.

Nebraska

  • Population age 65+ (%): 16.4%
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,850
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $17,521
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $6,354
World famous Vegas Strip in Sunny day on October 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nevada

  • Population age 65+ (%): 16.6%
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,916
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $32,575
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $21,408
Spring in Nashua, New Hampshire stock photo

New Hampshire

  • Population age 65+ (%): 19.5%
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,016
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $36,700
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $25,533
Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

New Jersey

  • Population age 65+ (%): 16.8%
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,005
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $40,725
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $29,557

Photo of a city street with new, colorful townhouses in downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA.

New Mexico

  • Population age 65+ (%): 18.8%
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,815
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $20,360
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $9,193
New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

New York

  • Population age 65+ (%): 17.4%
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,014
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $33,933
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $22,766
Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

North Carolina

  • Population age 65+ (%): 16.9%
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,898
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $23,232
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $12,065
Fargo, North Dakota, USA - June 12, 2017: Daytime view of the Fargo Theatre along Broadway N in the Downtown Historic District.

North Dakota

  • Population age 65+ (%): 16.2%
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,871
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $18,559
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $7,392

Historic Wayne County Courthouse in Wooster, Ohio stock photo

Ohio

  • Population age 65+ (%): 17.9%
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,846
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $15,503
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $4,335
Oklahoma City, OK, USA –.

Oklahoma

  • Population age 65+ (%): 16.1%
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,805
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $13,221
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $2,054
St Johns Bridge over the Willamette River in Portland, Oregon with Mt St Helens and Mt Adams in the background.

Oregon

  • Population age 65+ (%): 18.6%
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,033
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $36,975
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $25,807
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA in autumn overlooking Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Pennsylvania

  • Population age 65+ (%): 19.1%
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,879
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person):  $18,489
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $7,322

Crowds gather along Woonasquatucket river in Providence, RI in preparation for the summer series known as WaterFire, which consists of fiery wooden blocks placed along the river during the nighttime.

Rhode Island

  • Population age 65+ (%): 18.3%
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,088
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $36,111
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $24,944
historic white rose city of york south carolina.

South Carolina

  • Population age 65+ (%): 18.5%
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,847
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $20,282
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $9,114
Sioux Falls is the most populous city in the U.

South Dakota

  • Population age 65+ (%): 17.6%
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,831
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $20,494
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $9,326
Memphis, Tennessee, USA Downtown Skyline stock photo

Tennessee

  • Population age 65+ (%): 16.8%
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,728
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $20,231
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $9,064

Austin , Texas , USA - September 1st 2022: Aerial Drone View over Austin during a Gorgeous Day along the Colorado River or Lady Bird Lake with a perfect Futuristic Skyline Background.

Texas

  • Population age 65+ (%): 13.2%
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,844
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $20,542
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $9,375
Downtown Salt Lake City skyline cityscape of Utah in USA at sunset.

Utah

  • Population age 65+ (%): 11.6%
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,841
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $36,753
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $25,586
Brattleboro, Vermont, USA - October 19, 2018: Morning view of Main Street in the most populous municipality abutting Vermont's eastern border with New Hampshire.

Vermont

  • Population age 65+ (%): 20.8%
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,048
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $29,259
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $18,092
Virginia

  • Population age 65+ (%): 16.3%
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,918
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $28,470
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $17,303

Houses and in the neighbourhood of Capitol Hill in Washington DC USA.

Washington

  • Population age 65+ (%): 16.3%
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,124
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $45,513
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $34,346
Fairmont is a city in Marion County, West Virginia, United States.

West Virginia

  • Population age 65+ (%): 20.7%
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,841
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $10,894
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): ($273)
Madison skyline and Wisconsin State Capitol.

Wisconsin

  • Population age 65+ (%): 18.0%
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,909
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $21,636
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $10,468
Aerial view of Casper, Wyoming, USA.

Wyoming

  • Population age 65+ (%): 18.0%
  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,869
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (one person): $24,438
  • Cost of living after Social Security benefits (married couple): $13,271

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find the difference between the average Social Security benefits and the average cost of living in each state. First, the cost-of-living indexes were found from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center for each state and using the average costs for retired residents, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for retired residents, the average expenditure costs were calculated. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index and by assuming a 10% down payment and using the 30-year fixed rate mortgage average, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Research, the average mortgage cost was calculated. Using the average mortgage and expenditure costs, the total cost of living was calculated. Using the average Social Security Benefits and the total cost of living, the remaining costs were calculated for each state. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 13, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Money You’ll Need To Supplement Your Social Security in Every State in Trump’s Economy

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

