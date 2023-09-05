How Much Money Would It Take to Leave Your Job?

How much money would it take for you to leave your current job for a new gig?

Oftentimes, this is a hypothetical question that most of us twirl around in the ol' noggin every now and again. But every year, for millions of Americans, it becomes a true do-the-math query that must be answered as they determine whether to test the job market or field unsolicited job offers.

Well, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the answer to that question is "more than ever before."

But that's nothing out of the ordinary. Wage expectations rise in virtual perpetuity.

What's interesting about the New York Fed's latest report is that the dollar figure it would take to pry most people away from their jobs is still skyrocketing—at the same time that people are becoming noticeably more dour about the U.S. job market.

The Tea

Every four months, the New York Fed's Center for Microeconomic Data (CMD) surveys 1,000 Survey of Consumer Expectations (SCE) panelists about their current (or most recent) job. These people are asked about experiences and expectations: things such as how happy they are with wages and benefits, whether they're hunting for jobs (and if so, how well that's going), what they think they could earn elsewhere, and how much potential they think they have to advance at their current jobs.

Two measures for expectations, taken from the most recent survey in July, came in at their highest readings ever:

Reservation Wage: The reservation wage, according to the New York Fed, is "the lowest wage respondents would be willing to accept for a new job." This number hit a new record this year.

Expected Salary: The average expected annual salary of job offers in the next four months (conditional on expecting an offer) jumped to a record high, too.

In other words, American workers expect salary offers to come in larger ($67,415) than they've ever been … but even if they do, they'd still be well below the number ($78,645) it would supposedly take to lure them away!

You'd think American workers were unflappably optimistic about the future, given those figures. Yet several other measures from the SCE Labor Market Survey show it's almost the opposite:

Expected Unemployment: The average expected likelihood of becoming unemployed shot up to its highest percentage since March 2020, in the midst of the COVID recession.

Expected Job Change: The average likelihood of moving to a new employer slipped.

Expected Job Offers: The average likelihood of receiving at least one job offer over the next four months contracted.

Expected Multiple Job Offers: Those expecting to receive more than one job offer also plunged.

Editor's note: (If you haven't come across it before, a basis point is one one-hundredth of a percentage point. Ergo, 160 basis points = 1.6 percentage points.)

In other words, at the same time American workers expect high salary offers and would need even more money than that to skip town, they don't necessarily seem to think those salary offers are en route.

Indeed, many more are starting to worry about being employed at all.

Wait, what the heck?

The Take

The reservation wage (what people would need to be pulled into a new job) as well as what people expect new employers to actually offer, gradually rises over time. In fact, it's common for those figures to hit new records. After all, inflation eats away at the value of a dollar, meaning workers must be paid more just to maintain their current cost of living. Naturally, they'd expect to be paid more as time progresses.

But recent gains in the reservation wage seem to reflect more than inflation.

"These are nominal reservation wages, so it is reasonable to see an upward trend," says Gizem Kosar, New York Fed economic research economist. "However, there has been a slight acceleration in the growth rate over the past couple of years, reflecting the strong labor market."

The picture starts to crystalize once you start to look at what survey respondents are actually experiencing.

Satisfaction: Survey respondents were more satisfied with wage compensation, nonwage benefits, and promotion opportunities than they were a year ago.

That aligns with much of what you've probably read over the past couple of years, which have seen workers leveraging a wide-open job market to score the salary, benefits, etc., that their previous employers refused to pony up.

And wouldn't you know it? New employers are actually offering more than what job seekers expect they will.

Offered Full-Time Salary: The average full-time offer wage actually received over the past four months increased sharply.

Remember: The average expected salary from survey respondents is $67,415, which means employers are beating that by a little more than $2,000!

They're just not able to get over that $78,645 "reservation wage" hump that would be enough to convince a worker to flip. And why not? While Kosar says the growth in reservation wages could mean multiple things, including the need to keep up with rising living costs, it "could also reflect workers' perceptions of higher bargaining power and higher job satisfaction at their current jobs." Basically, when a worker is happy with their current situation, it requires more of a premium to get them to jump ship and deal with things like moving, learning a new commute, and rolling a 401(k) over into an IRA.

Why wage expectations are so high at the same time there's less optimism about employment and job offers … well, that's a tougher nut to crack.

"There are many possible explanations, since there are many factors at play," Kosar says, "For example, expected job offers could reflect individuals searching for roles that are harder to get, or that workers are less optimistic."

One variable to consider? The sectors/industries where most job seekers are coming from right now. Consider a recent Wall Street Journal observation about pay for new hires (h/t to Mike Shedlock):

"Among postings for more than 20,000 job titles on ZipRecruiter's site this year, the average pay for a majority of roles has declined from last year. Some of the steepest drops have been in technology, transportation and other sectors that experienced frenzied hiring sprees in 2021 and early 2022."

Expected job offer rates actually factor in quite a few things: how strongly (or not) someone is probing the job market, how respondents feel about their specific industry's job market, and even who's doing the searching.

So if respondents on average are happier with their jobs and require much more pay to lure them away, but many of the respondents who are looking for jobs are in sectors where the job market is depressed, that could (huge emphasis on could) explain why reservation wages keep heating up even while employment prospects cool.

