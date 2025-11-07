How Much Money Would Every American Get If Mark Cuban Distributed All of His Major Stock Holdings Equally?

Forbes estimates Mark Cuban‘s net worth at $6 billion. The vast majority of his wealth is tied up in private business ventures, including a minority stake in the Dallas Mavericks, and ownership, partial ownership or investments in dozens of privately held companies.

The following analysis estimates Cuban’s much lower, but still substantial holdings in publicly traded companies and how much each person in the country would receive if they were divided equally among all Americans.

Check Out: Mark Cuban Reveals His Formula for Side-Hustle Success

Read Next: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

Cuban Banks on Private Companies

According to CNBC, Cuban invested $33 million in his “Shark Tank” endeavors alone, netting an estimated $35 million in cash and $250 million in equity wealth. Most recently, he’s made waves in the prescription industry by co-founding Cost Plus Drugs.

However, much less is known about his holdings in public companies. Most of the available information about Cuban’s public equity positions is dated, speculative, based on unconfirmed accounts or some combination of the three.

However, what is known is that if Cuban liquidated even just his largest confirmed position and distributed the proceeds equally, there’d be enough for every person in America to get a little taste.

See More: Mark Cuban Warns of ‘Red Rural Recession’ — 4 States That Could Get Hit Hard

A Massive Sum of Cash in a Teeny-Tiny Stock Portfolio

In 2019, Cuban offered a rare window into his stock holdings when he told CNBC that Amazon and Netflix were his two biggest positions in a surprisingly restricted portfolio. Cuban stated that beyond those two companies, he owned “maybe four” dividend stocks, a couple of short positions and nothing else.

While he didn’t elaborate on Netflix, he said separately that same year that his Amazon share was worth $1 billion.

That would be one-sixth of Cuban’s net worth today, but Forbes reported his wealth at a much lower $4.1 billion in 2019 — and Amazon’s fortune has risen alongside Cuban’s in the ensuing years.

According to the Finlo stock calculator, a $1 billion investment in Amazon six years ago would have earned 156.59% by today and grown to nearly $2.57 billion as of Oct. 10.

Everyone Would Get Money, but Not Life-Changing Money

According to Data Commons, the U.S. is home to roughly 340.1 million people.

Presuming Cuban held his AMZN position and split his $2.57 billion stake in the company equally among them, everyone in America would get about $7.56. That’s not a fortune, but it is pretty amazing that nearly 350 million people could all get a slice of pie with just one of Cuban’s stock positions.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Money Would Every American Get If Mark Cuban Distributed All of His Major Stock Holdings Equally?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.