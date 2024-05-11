How Much Money Does Bill Ackman Have Invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock?

Investors follow hedge fund managers because billionaires who manage money for other rich people are an obvious source of investing inspiration.

Well-known billionaire Bill Ackman leads Pershing Square Capital, which manages $18.6 billion in assets. He's a big fan of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG), and it's not hard to see why. Chipotle is a no-brainer stock to own that regularly cranks out higher sales and profits, and it has created incredible shareholder wealth. Let's check out how much money he has invested in the burrito king.

Betting big on burritos

Pershing Square owns only 10 stocks, although it's owned even fewer at other times. Ackman has most of the fund's money invested in consumer discretionary stocks. Chipotle is its second-largest holding, behind another restaurant company, Restaurant Brands International. It owns almost 825,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock, and this position accounts for nearly 13% of its total portfolio. It also represents almost 3% of shares outstanding. However, it was previously the fund's largest position; Ackman sold off about 130,000 shares in the 2024 fourth quarter. He's sold off shares at other times as well.

The fund first bought shares of Chipotle sometime in the third quarter of 2016, and the stock has soared around 660% since then. However, that success wasn't always a given. Ackman's position testifies to the power of long-term investing. At the time Pershing Square bought it, Chipotle stock was struggling. It lost 21% in 2016 and 23% in 2017.

Ackman had confidence in a turnaround, and the company brought in CEO Brian Niccol in 2018. Chipotle has become one of the top-performing restaurant chains and stocks. The 2024 first quarter was another win, with a 14% revenue increase year over year and $13.09 in earnings per share, a 24% year-over-year increase. Pershing Square held on, and today its position is worth almost $2.7 billion as of Thursday's close.

Should you invest $1,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill right now?

Before you buy stock in Chipotle Mexican Grill, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Chipotle Mexican Grill wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $550,688!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 6, 2024

Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.