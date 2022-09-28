How Much Money Do You Really Need Saved To Retire at 30, 40 and 50?

Could you afford to retire before you’re 55 years old? GOBankingRates surveyed 997 Americans aged 18 and older to learn which age they would realistically like to retire. Realistically, 13% of respondents would like to retire before age 55.

Retiring at age 55 means retiring a decade before you’re eligible for Medicare and seven years before you can begin collecting Social Security benefits. Those who want to retire sooner than 55, such as retiring at age 30, 40 and 50, will also need to be financially prepared for the several years, even decades, of life ahead of them which require robust savings. How much, on average, would an early retiree need to have in savings before they can retire?

Salary Savings By Age and Retirement Savings Goal

Nate Hoskin, CFP and founder of Hoskin Capital, said there’s a rule of thumb for the amount you should have in savings for your age range.

Age 30: 1x salary saved

Age 40: 3x salary saved

Age 50: 6x salary saved

This amount, Hoskin said, only includes savings specifically for retirement. You should not include your emergency fund, savings for a house, car, or the value of your home or assets in this number.

Moving forward, your goal is to get to 10x your income by the time you retire.

What If I Have No Money Saved For Retirement?

If you have zero dollars saved for retirement, here’s how much you need to start saving. Hoskin recommends taking your current age and subtracting the number 15 from it. The resulting number is the percentage of your salary you should be saving for retirement each year.

For example, the esteemed writer of this article is 34 years old. If, hypothetically, she had zero dollars saved for retirement, she would need to begin putting 19% of her salary towards her retirement savings every year.

“If you start saving at 30, that equates to a minimum of 15% of your salary per year,” said Hoskin. “Whereas if you are starting at 50, you should be saving at least 35% of your salary per year.”

Remember: the older you are without any money in retirement, the greater your salary percentage will become which must be allocated to retirement funds. If you start saving later and find you need extra time to keep saving, consider delaying retirement past the realistic age of 55.

