How Much Money Do You Need To Buy A House In 2023?

Buying a house is a significant expense, especially in 2023. An enduring nationwide housing shortage and the highest mortgage rates in more than 20 years might make you feel pessimistic about your chances of becoming a homeowner.

Buying a house takes a lot of money, especially in major West Coast and northeastern cities. But, there are special mortgages and home buyer assistance programs that could put home ownership within reach.

How Much Money Do You Need To Buy a House?

Nationally, the median home price was $402,600 in the second quarter of 2023, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). In July, it was $406,700.

Price varies by type of home and location. The median single-family house sold for $412,300 in July, while the median condo sold for $357,600.

To buy a median-priced house in the country’s most expensive housing market—the San Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara metro area—you would have needed $1.8 million, per NAR.

For the equivalent of a modest down payment in San Jose, you could have paid cash for a home in Decatur, Illinois—the nation’s least expensive metropolitan housing market. Homes in Decatur had a median sale price of $133,400. In fact, Illinois is a great place to look for a home that costs less than $100K.

Median Sale Price by Region, Existing Single-Family Homes, July 2023

Costs of Buying a Home

Unless you’re paying cash for a house—which about one in four buyers did in July, according to NAR—you don’t need anything close to the listing price to buy a house.

Here’s the good news: You typically don’t need a 20% down payment to buy a home. You probably need 5%, at the most.

The bad news: You might need an additional 5% of the purchase price to take out a mortgage, conduct due diligence and transfer the property. These expenses are called closing costs, and they typically add $2,000 to $5,000 for every $100,000 the home costs. On a $400,000 home, closing costs could total between $8,000 to $20,000.

Without knowing anything about the mortgage or assistance programs you might qualify for, saving 10% of the purchase price is a good goal if you want to buy a house. An FDIC-insured high-yield savings account is a safe place to put that money (and earn interest to help you keep up with inflation).

Savings Needed To Buy a Home

But remember, all that money will leave your savings account before you get the keys. You’ll want a comfortable cash cushion for irregular and unpredictable expenses. Don’t take that literally, though: This money also belongs in a high-yield savings account, not your sofa.

In fact, your lender might require you to have two to six months of reserves, especially if you’re buying a second home, your credit score is low or your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio is high.

Mortgage lending guidelines define one month’s reserves as one month’s housing expenses. The calculation includes real estate taxes, association or co-op dues, and property, flood and mortgage insurance premiums, along with principal and interest. Aim for two to six months of all your expenses, not just housing expenses, to give yourself more breathing room.

Ways To Buy a Home When You Don’t Have Much Savings

How Much Money Do You Need To Buy Property?

Let’s add up everything we’ve discussed so far.

Cash Needed To Buy a $400,000 Home

These ranges are broad because you have so many options for financing a house and people have varying financial circumstances. To personalize your estimate, you need to learn what your options are.

Here are three ways to do that:

Look into low-down-payment mortgages and first-time home buyer assistance programs to see what you might qualify for.

Try getting preapproved for a home loan with a handful of lenders.

Talk to a local mortgage broker.

Income Needed To Buy a House

Lenders want you to have at least two years of consistent income that will likely continue for the next three years. They also want your total monthly debt payments (as shown on your credit report) and your proposed mortgage payment to equal 50% or less of your pre-tax income.

Housing affordability has become more challenging as home prices and mortgage rates have risen. According to NAR, home buyers in mid-2023 need almost twice as much income to buy a home as home buyers in 2020 did.

U.S. Home Affordability, 2020 vs. 2023

How To Save Money for Buying a House

Even if you get help with your down payment and closing costs, there are many other home buying costs to save for, such as:

Moving expenses

Home repairs

Cosmetic improvements

Furniture

Home maintenance

Emergency savings

Here are two top strategies that help people accumulate the funds needed to buy a house.

1. Get Another Job (or Two or Three)

Consider looking for a higher-paying position in the same line of work, taking a second job or finding ways to earn income on the side.

For example, it’s never been easier to earn extra income with a remote gig when you’re not at your main job. You could be a virtual assistant, freelance writer, academic copy editor, website designer or online retailer, among other possibilities.

This work may not boost your qualifying income unless you do it long enough and report it on your tax returns.

2. Slash Your Housing Costs

Housing is most people’s biggest ongoing expense. If you can slash it temporarily and keep your other expenses level, you can rapidly progress toward your home savings goal.

Consider living with your parents or in-laws if they’re open to sharing their space and helping you. Other options include downsizing, moving to a less expensive area and dividing rent among roommates.

