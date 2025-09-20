How Much Money Do Women Lose If They Become Moms?

It turns out you can actually put a price on motherhood. Raising children might be priceless from an emotional standpoint, but working moms — and those who leave the workforce to stay home with their kids — tend to sacrifice at least some of their earning potential.

Try This: I’m a Financial Advisor: My Wealthiest Clients All Do These 3 Things

Read Next: 6 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

The exact amount of money working moms lose varies by person. For stay-at-home moms, it could come in the form of a lost annual salary, while working moms might lose out on promotions or opt against career growth.

If you’re trying to do the math for your unique situation, getting informed is key. Keep reading to learn more about the money working women may lose if they have children.

Moms are Less Likely To Climb the Corporate Ladder Than Dads

Whether by choice or circumstance, it’s not uncommon for women to sacrifice their careers to have a family. However, men don’t tend to do the same.

A 2023 Columbia University study found that women are less likely than men to switch to a higher-paying job after having children and are considerably more likely to quit the workforce altogether. Researchers concluded that the financial impact associated with becoming a stay-at-home mom is the main reason for the gender pay gap in the U.S.

For reference, women’s earnings were approximately 85% of men’s earnings in 2024, according to the Pew Research Center.

For You: If You’re Thinking About Getting a CD, Suze Orman Says You Should Do It Now — Here’s Why

In 2024, the labor force participation rate — those employed or looking for work — for mothers with children under age 18 was 74%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Notably higher, the participation rate for fathers with children under age 18 was 93.5%.

It’s not uncommon for moms to take a leave from work after giving birth, but many don’t return to the office. In 2020 — the most recent available information — the share of women who worked in the quarter they gave birth decreased by 18%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

For women with just one child, the workforce participation rate remained lower than a pre-birth level but stabilized. However, this level decreased further with subsequent births.

Moms Work Hard — But Not for the Money

They might earn less than dads, but that doesn’t mean moms aren’t supporting their families in other ways. Both working mothers and stay-at-home moms tend to have seemingly never-ending task lists — with many repeated on a daily basis.

If moms were paid for their contributions to the family, they’d earn a salary of $145,235 per year, according to an analysis from Insure.com. This includes hypothetical wages for tasks like preparing meals, helping with homework, caregiving, cleaning, laundry and providing emotional support.

Clearly, this unpaid labor adds up fast. Generally speaking, mothers are expected to do significantly more after having kids, but their value isn’t reflected in the form of a paycheck.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Money Do Women Lose If They Become Moms?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.