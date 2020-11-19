How Much Money Can You Borrow With A HELOC?

A home equity line of credit (HELOC) can be an easy and inexpensive way to access cash when you need it, such as after a layoff or furlough, or when you need to make home repairs or renovations. If you’ve been regularly making mortgage payments, you’ve probably built up equity—or outright ownership—in your home. A HELOC allows you to tap into that equity to free up cash.

But how much cash can you get out of your home? That depends on the amount of equity you have in your home, as well as your lender’s guidelines. A typical HELOC lender will allow you to access 80% of the amount of equity you have in your home, says Brian Jass, a chartered retirement planning counselor (CRPC) and advisor with Great Waters Financial in Minneapolis. “Sometimes they will lend up to 85 or 90% of equity, but usually at a higher interest rate,” he says.

How To Estimate the Equity in Your Home

Equity is the amount of outright ownership you have in your home, so it’s the difference between the value of the home and the amount you still owe on your mortgage. To figure out how much equity you have, start by estimating the current value of your property.

The price you paid for your home is not the same as the current value. Property values are changing all the time, and hopefully your home is an asset that is regularly increasing in value.

“Start by typing your current address into the Google search bar,” says Frank DiMaio, senior vice president and regional sales at Univest Bank and Trust Co. in Souderton, Pennsylvania. “You’ll get a number of search results from real estate pages such as Zillow and Trulia. Click on your home address on one of these sites, and they’ll give you an estimate of what the home is currently worth.”

If your home hasn’t sold in several years, the online estimate may be outdated. You also might have made changes to your home since you purchased it—like adding a swimming pool, for example—that these sites may not take into consideration.

Consider looking at estimates for neighboring homes that have sold recently to see if your estimate lines up with theirs when compared by the price per square foot. If you know a real estate agent in your area, consider asking him or her how much they think your home would bring if you decided to sell now. An agent who sells regularly in a particular area should be able to give you a basic idea of the value without having to conduct any research.

When you have a ballpark number in mind for your home’s current value, subtract the amount of your current mortgage balance from that number. The difference will be an estimate of your equity.

How Much Can You Borrow Against Your Home’s Equity?

Lenders’ guidelines vary, but as we noted earlier, qualified borrowers are usually able to access up to about 80% of their equity with a HELOC. Let’s do the math to show you what that may look like.

If you estimate your home’s value at $300,000, and you have a mortgage loan for $200,000, you have $100,000 in equity. If your lender will lend you 80% of your equity, you will be able to borrow up to $80,000 with a HELOC.

Of course, your ballpark estimate is just that, an estimate. If you decide to move forward with a HELOC, the lender you choose will determine exactly how much you can borrow against your equity. The lender will make that determination by first hiring a professional appraiser to make an assessment of your home’s value. You’ll pay for this appraisal when you close the loan.

Your appraiser determines your home’s value by taking into consideration the home’s size, condition, features and recent home sales in your market area. For example, if you purchased your home three years ago for $100 per square foot, but homes are now selling in your area for $200 per square foot, your property value is likely quite a bit higher than when you first moved in. However, if your home hasn’t been updated or maintained to the level of the homes around it, the appraised value likely won’t be as high as that of some of your neighbors.

The algorithms used by online real estate sites aren’t able to take these nuances into account, so their estimates are never completely reliable. However, once your lender has a professional appraisal in hand, you’ll know just how much you can borrow.

The lender will subtract the amount you owe on any outstanding mortgages from the appraised value of your home. The difference, called the loan-to-value ratio, will establish how much you can borrow with a HELOC.

Qualifying for a HELOC

If you think you have sufficient equity in your home to access the cash you need through a HELOC, the application process is similar to applying for a mortgage. Our guide to HELOCs can help walk you through the process, including:

How to apply for a HELOC

Getting the best rate

The process for repaying your HELOC

During the application process, your lender will request information about your current income, assets and debts. The lender also will check your credit.

After submitting all your paperwork, the lender will let you know if you’ve been approved for a HELOC and if so, will offer you a specific interest rate, which is usually variable based on an index like the prime rate. That means your rate can fluctuate over time. After determining how much you can borrow, it’s important to make sure you’re prepared to make the payments before moving forward.

A HELOC is a line of credit that you can draw against as needed, and you’ll be required to make interest payments only during the draw period, typically 10 years. Because you’ll only pay interest—and only on the amount of the available loan you use—your payments likely will be lower than your monthly mortgage payment, which includes both principal and interest.

After the draw period ends, you’ll no longer be able to borrow from your line of credit and you’ll have to make monthly principal and interest payments until you pay off the loan.

