How Much the Middle Class Spends on Groceries Annually in Every State

April 27, 2025 — 07:03 am EDT

In an age defined by stratospheric prices for something as simple as eggs, COVID-era inflation hangovers, tariff wars increasing cost of living prices across the board and a trip to the grocery store almost invariably costing well over $100, one can’t help but ask: How much does the average run to the grocery store cost these days?

GOBankingRates recently compiled date from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center as well as the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey in order to find out just how much the middle class pays annually at the grocery store. Then, GOBankingRates broke those numbers down state by state.

Curious where groceries are most expensive (hint: the two states not in the continental U.S.)? Wonder where your state falls in the list? Keep reading.

Aerial drone view of Birmingham, Alabama skyline with park and train station in the foreground.

Alabama

  • Annual grocery costs: $8,807
  • Annual overall cost of living: $97,779
  • Household median income: $62,027

10978, Cities, Horizontal, States, United States, alaska, america

Alaska

  • Annual grocery costs: $11,517
  • Annual overall cost of living: $137,557
  • Household median income: $89,336

Lake Havasu City is a city in Mohave County, Arizona, United States.

Arizona

  • Annual grocery costs: $9,161
  • Annual overall cost of living: $123,890
  • Household median income: $76,872
Little Rock, Arkansas, USA skyline on the river at twilight.

Arkansas

  • Annual grocery costs: $8,626
  • Annual overall cost of living: $98,556
  • Household median income: $58,773
San Francisco County, Cable Car, California Street, Overhead Cable Car.

California

  • Annual grocery costs: $10,121
  • Annual overall cost of living: $160,890
  • Household median income: $96,334
Colorado is the best state for people seeking employment

Colorado

  • Annual grocery costs: $9,124
  • Annual overall cost of living: $113,334
  • Household median income: $92,470

Greenwich Connecticut Home Zillow

Connecticut

  • Annual grocery costs: $9,297
  • Annual overall cost of living: $124,779
  • Household median income: $93,760  
Delaware_State_University_Student_Center

Delaware

  • Annual grocery costs: $9,288
  • Annual overall cost of living: $112,001
  • Household median income: $82,855
Boardwalk to Beach in Florida stock photo

Florida

  • Annual grocery costs: $9,532
  • Annual overall cost of living: $114,223
  • Household median income: $71,711
Aerial View of Downtown Statesboro, Georgia in Autumn.

Georgia

  • Annual grocery costs: $8,816
  • Annual overall cost of living: $101,445
  • Household median income: $74,664  

Waikiki, Hawaii, USA - January 5, 2014: People jogging, cycling and walking along Waikiki Beach.

Hawaii

  • Annual grocery costs: $11,816
  • Annual overall cost of living: $207,668
  • Household median income: $98,317
View of the Spokane River as it runs under the Centennial Trail Bridge at the border of Post Falls, Idaho and Stateline and Liberty Lake, Washington, USA.

Idaho

  • Annual grocery costs: $9,387
  • Annual overall cost of living: $113,334
  • Household median income: $74,636
Abraham Lincoln statue in front of the Illinois State Capital Building in Springfield, Illinois - Image.

Illinois

  • Annual grocery costs: $8,889
  • Annual overall cost of living: $104,890
  • Household median income: $81,702
Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park, and along Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

Indiana

  • Annual grocery costs: $8,816
  • Annual overall cost of living: $100,556
  • Household median income: $70,051

An aerial view of the city of Dubuque against a blue cloudy sky on a sunny day, Iowa, United States.

Iowa

  • Annual grocery costs: $8,753
  • Annual overall cost of living: $99,667
  • Household median income: $73,147
Kansas City skyline.

Kansas

  • Annual grocery costs: $8,590
  • Annual overall cost of living: $96,667
  • Household median income: $72,639
The old City Hall in downtown Louisville, Kentucky USA.

Kentucky

  • Annual grocery costs: $9,043
  • Annual overall cost of living: $103,334
  • Household median income: $62,417
City of New Orleans sunset stock photo

Louisiana

  • Annual grocery costs: $8,708
  • Annual overall cost of living: $102,445
  • Household median income: $60,023

View of Fort Ambross Mill in the town of Brunswick in Maine, USA.

Maine

  • Annual grocery costs: $9,197
  • Annual overall cost of living: $124,557
  • Household median income: $71,773
Cumberland, Maryland

Maryland

  • Annual grocery costs: $9,704
  • Annual overall cost of living: $128,112
  • Household median income: $101,652
Brookline, Massachusetts, USA - April 2, 2021: View of the S.

Massachusetts

  • Annual grocery costs: $11,816
  • Annual overall cost of living: $128,112
  • Household median income: $101,652  
Battle Creek, Michigan stock photo

Michigan

  • Annual grocery costs: $8,898
  • Annual overall cost of living: $100,445
  • Household median income: $71,149

Aerial View of the Twin Cities Suburb of Hopkins, Minnesota.

Minnesota

  • Annual grocery costs: $9,251
  • Annual overall cost of living: $105,668
  • Household median income: $87,556
Jackson, Mississippi stock photo

Mississippi

  • Annual grocery costs: $8,726
  • Annual overall cost of living: $97,667
  • Household median income: $54,915
Downtown St. Louis Beyond the Arch stock photo

Missouri

  • Annual grocery costs: $8,699
  • Annual overall cost of living: $98,556
  • Household median income: $68,920
One of a series of 5 waterfalls that cascade over hydroelectric dams along the upper Missouri River in Great Falls, Montana.

Montana

  • Annual grocery costs: $9,179
  • Annual overall cost of living: $105,445
  • Household median income: $69,922

Frozen pond in a park in downtown Omaha.

Nebraska

  • Annual grocery costs: $8,989
  • Annual overall cost of living: $103,445
  • Household median income: $74,985  
The Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Clark County, Nevada, is an area managed by the Bureau of Land Management as part of its National Landscape Conservation System.

Nevada

  • Annual grocery costs: $9,351
  • Annual overall cost of living: $112,556
  • Household median income: $75,561
Autumn Morning in the Monadnock Region of New Hampshire near Keene.

New Hampshire

  • Annual grocery costs: $9,052
  • Annual overall cost of living: $125,112
  • Household median income: $95,628
Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

New Jersey

  • Annual grocery costs: $9,442
  • Annual overall cost of living: $127,334
  • Household median income: $101,050

Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

New Mexico

  • Annual grocery costs: $8,735
  • Annual overall cost of living: $103,667
  • Household median income: $62,125
New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

New York

  • Annual grocery costs: $9,414
  • Annual overall cost of living: $137,001
  • Household median income: $84,578  
Raleigh skyline in the summer with crepe myrtle trees in bloom - Image.

North Carolina

  • Annual grocery costs: $8,916
  • Annual overall cost of living: $108,668
  • Household median income: $69,904
Fargo, North Dakota / USA - June 27 2017: Theater and Street View in Summer.

North Dakota

  • Annual grocery costs: $8,608
  • Annual overall cost of living: $102,112
  • Household median income: $75,949

Toledo, Ohio, USA downtown skyline on the Maumee River at twilight.

Ohio

  • Annual grocery costs: $8,961
  • Annual overall cost of living: $104,668
  • Household median income: $69,680
Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA - April 24, 2018: Daytime view of the enlarged bronze replica of 'The Bronco Buster' by famed sculptor Frederic Remington in a roundabout on Main Street in Stillwater Oklahoma.

Oklahoma

  • Annual grocery costs: $8,644
  • Annual overall cost of living: $95,223
  • Household median income: $63,603
Lima Ohio iStock

Oregon

  • Annual grocery costs: $9,623
  • Annual overall cost of living: $124,445
  • Household median income: $80,426
An aerial shot of the cityscape of DuBois City in Pennsylvania during the sunrise.

Pennsylvania

  • Annual grocery costs: $8,989
  • Annual overall cost of living: $105,668
  • Household median income: $76,081

Pawtuxet Village is a section of the New England cities of Warwick and Cranston, Rhode Island.

Rhode Island

  • Annual grocery costs: $9,233
  • Annual overall cost of living: $124,668
  • Household median income: $86,372
Greenville, South Carolina at dusk

South Carolina

  • Annual grocery costs: $8,998
  • Annual overall cost of living: $106,556
  • Household median income: $66,818
Rapid City is the second most populous city in South Dakota and the county seat of Pennington County.

South Dakota

  • Annual grocery costs: $8,834
  • Annual overall cost of living: $102,445
  • Household median income: $72,421
Nashville skyline with river and sunset.

Tennessee

  • Annual grocery costs: $8,798
  • Annual overall cost of living: $100,556
  • Household median income: $67,097

River walk in San Antonio city downtown skyline cityscape of Texas USA at sunset.

Texas

  • Annual grocery costs: $8,708
  • Annual overall cost of living: $103,001
  • Household median income: $76,292
Park City, Utah, USA town skyline over Main Street at twilight.

Utah

  • Annual grocery costs: $8,853
  • Annual overall cost of living: $116,556
  • Household median income: $91,750
aerial-view-of-charming-small-town-stowe-in-vermont-picture-id1281919271

Vermont

  • Annual grocery costs: $9,623
  • Annual overall cost of living: $127,112
  • Household median income: $78,024
Aerial view of Richmond Skyline.

Virginia

  • Annual grocery costs: $9,025
  • Annual overall cost of living: $11,890
  • Household median income: $90,974

Seattle Central Public Library in Seattle Washington

Washington

  • Annual grocery costs: $9,568
  • Annual overall cost of living: $126,890
  • Household median income: $94,952
Dramatic image of Woodburn Hall at West Virginia University or WVU in Morgantown WV as the sun sets behind the illuminated historic building.

West Virginia

  • Annual grocery costs: $8,970
  • Annual overall cost of living: $93,445
  • Household median income: $57,917
Madison skyline and Wisconsin State Capitol.

Wisconsin

  • Annual grocery costs: $8,880
  • Annual overall cost of living: $107,779
  • Household median income: $75,670  
Cheyenne, Wyoming, USA - July 21, 2013: People on a horse drawn carriage in downtown Cheyenne.

Wyoming

  • Annual grocery costs: $9,088
  • Annual overall cost of living: $106,112
  • Household median income: $74,815

Methodology: Data for this gallery was sourced from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center and the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Mar. 10, 2025.

