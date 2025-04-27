How Much the Middle Class Spends on Groceries Annually in Every State

In an age defined by stratospheric prices for something as simple as eggs, COVID-era inflation hangovers, tariff wars increasing cost of living prices across the board and a trip to the grocery store almost invariably costing well over $100, one can’t help but ask: How much does the average run to the grocery store cost these days?

Learn More: Salary Needed To Achieve the American Dream in the 50 Largest Cities

Consider This: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

GOBankingRates recently compiled date from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center as well as the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey in order to find out just how much the middle class pays annually at the grocery store. Then, GOBankingRates broke those numbers down state by state.

Curious where groceries are most expensive (hint: the two states not in the continental U.S.)? Wonder where your state falls in the list? Keep reading.

Alabama

Annual grocery costs: $8,807

$8,807 Annual overall cost of living: $97,779

$97,779 Household median income: $62,027

Check Out: The Living Wage a Family of 4 Needs in All 50 States

Read Next: 9 Things the Middle Class Should Consider Downsizing To Save on Monthly Expenses

Alaska

Annual grocery costs: $11,517

$11,517 Annual overall cost of living: $137,557

$137,557 Household median income: $89,336

Trending Now: How Much You Need To Earn To Be Upper Middle Class in Every State

Arizona

Annual grocery costs: $9,161

$9,161 Annual overall cost of living: $123,890

$123,890 Household median income: $76,872

Arkansas

Annual grocery costs: $8,626

$8,626 Annual overall cost of living: $98,556

$98,556 Household median income: $58,773

California

Annual grocery costs: $10,121

$10,121 Annual overall cost of living: $160,890

$160,890 Household median income: $96,334

Colorado

Annual grocery costs: $9,124

$9,124 Annual overall cost of living: $113,334

$113,334 Household median income: $92,470

Explore More: The Cheapest Place To Buy a Home in Every State

Connecticut

Annual grocery costs: $9,297

$9,297 Annual overall cost of living: $124,779

$124,779 Household median income: $93,760

Delaware

Annual grocery costs: $9,288

$9,288 Annual overall cost of living: $112,001

$112,001 Household median income: $82,855

Florida

Annual grocery costs: $9,532

$9,532 Annual overall cost of living: $114,223

$114,223 Household median income: $71,711

Georgia

Annual grocery costs: $8,816

$8,816 Annual overall cost of living: $101,445

$101,445 Household median income: $74,664

For You: Warren Buffett Offers One Piece of Estate Planning Advice to the Middle Class

Hawaii

Annual grocery costs: $11,816

$11,816 Annual overall cost of living: $207,668

$207,668 Household median income: $98,317

Idaho

Annual grocery costs: $9,387

$9,387 Annual overall cost of living: $113,334

$113,334 Household median income: $74,636

Illinois

Annual grocery costs: $8,889

$8,889 Annual overall cost of living: $104,890

$104,890 Household median income: $81,702

Indiana

Annual grocery costs: $8,816

$8,816 Annual overall cost of living: $100,556

$100,556 Household median income: $70,051

Be Aware: 10 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford in Less Than a Decade

Iowa

Annual grocery costs: $8,753

$8,753 Annual overall cost of living: $99,667

$99,667 Household median income: $73,147

Kansas

Annual grocery costs: $8,590

$8,590 Annual overall cost of living: $96,667

$96,667 Household median income: $72,639

Kentucky

Annual grocery costs: $9,043

$9,043 Annual overall cost of living: $103,334

$103,334 Household median income: $62,417

Louisiana

Annual grocery costs: $8,708

$8,708 Annual overall cost of living: $102,445

$102,445 Household median income: $60,023

Find Out: Here’s How Much the Definition of Middle Class Has Changed in the South

Maine

Annual grocery costs: $9,197

$9,197 Annual overall cost of living: $124,557

$124,557 Household median income: $71,773

Maryland

Annual grocery costs: $9,704

$9,704 Annual overall cost of living: $128,112

$128,112 Household median income: $101,652

Massachusetts

Annual grocery costs: $11,816

$11,816 Annual overall cost of living: $128,112

$128,112 Household median income: $101,652

Michigan

Annual grocery costs: $8,898

$8,898 Annual overall cost of living: $100,445

$100,445 Household median income: $71,149

Try This: What Salary Single People Need To Live Comfortably in 100 Major US Cities

Minnesota

Annual grocery costs: $9,251

$9,251 Annual overall cost of living: $105,668

$105,668 Household median income: $87,556

Mississippi

Annual grocery costs: $8,726

$8,726 Annual overall cost of living: $97,667

$97,667 Household median income: $54,915

Missouri

Annual grocery costs: $8,699

$8,699 Annual overall cost of living: $98,556

$98,556 Household median income: $68,920

Montana

Annual grocery costs: $9,179

$9,179 Annual overall cost of living: $105,445

$105,445 Household median income: $69,922

Explore More: The Salary Needed To Afford America’s 50 Biggest Cities

Nebraska

Annual grocery costs: $8,989

$8,989 Annual overall cost of living: $103,445

$103,445 Household median income: $74,985

Nevada

Annual grocery costs: $9,351

$9,351 Annual overall cost of living: $112,556

$112,556 Household median income: $75,561

New Hampshire

Annual grocery costs: $9,052

$9,052 Annual overall cost of living: $125,112

$125,112 Household median income: $95,628

New Jersey

Annual grocery costs: $9,442

$9,442 Annual overall cost of living: $127,334

$127,334 Household median income: $101,050

Consider This: What Is the Estimated Median Income for the Upper-Middle Class in 2025?

New Mexico

Annual grocery costs: $8,735

$8,735 Annual overall cost of living: $103,667

$103,667 Household median income: $62,125

New York

Annual grocery costs: $9,414

$9,414 Annual overall cost of living: $137,001

$137,001 Household median income: $84,578

North Carolina

Annual grocery costs: $8,916

$8,916 Annual overall cost of living: $108,668

$108,668 Household median income: $69,904

North Dakota

Annual grocery costs: $8,608

$8,608 Annual overall cost of living: $102,112

$102,112 Household median income: $75,949

Check Out: Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Considered Upper-Middle Class in 2025

Ohio

Annual grocery costs: $8,961

$8,961 Annual overall cost of living: $104,668

$104,668 Household median income: $69,680

Oklahoma

Annual grocery costs: $8,644

$8,644 Annual overall cost of living: $95,223

$95,223 Household median income: $63,603

Oregon

Annual grocery costs: $9,623

$9,623 Annual overall cost of living: $124,445

$124,445 Household median income: $80,426

Pennsylvania

Annual grocery costs: $8,989

$8,989 Annual overall cost of living: $105,668

$105,668 Household median income: $76,081

For You: 3 Signs You’ve ‘Made It’ Financially, According to Financial Influencer Genesis Hinckley

Rhode Island

Annual grocery costs: $9,233

$9,233 Annual overall cost of living: $124,668

$124,668 Household median income: $86,372

South Carolina

Annual grocery costs: $8,998

$8,998 Annual overall cost of living: $106,556

$106,556 Household median income: $66,818

South Dakota

Annual grocery costs: $8,834

$8,834 Annual overall cost of living: $102,445

$102,445 Household median income: $72,421

Tennessee

Annual grocery costs: $8,798

$8,798 Annual overall cost of living: $100,556

$100,556 Household median income: $67,097

Discover More: How Much Money Is Needed To Be Considered Middle Class in Every State?

Texas

Annual grocery costs: $8,708

$8,708 Annual overall cost of living: $103,001

$103,001 Household median income: $76,292

Utah

Annual grocery costs: $8,853

$8,853 Annual overall cost of living: $116,556

$116,556 Household median income: $91,750

Vermont

Annual grocery costs: $9,623

$9,623 Annual overall cost of living: $127,112

$127,112 Household median income: $78,024

Virginia

Annual grocery costs: $9,025

$9,025 Annual overall cost of living: $11,890

$11,890 Household median income: $90,974

Try This: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

Washington

Annual grocery costs: $9,568

$9,568 Annual overall cost of living: $126,890

$126,890 Household median income: $94,952

West Virginia

Annual grocery costs: $8,970

$8,970 Annual overall cost of living: $93,445

$93,445 Household median income: $57,917

Wisconsin

Annual grocery costs: $8,880

$8,880 Annual overall cost of living: $107,779

$107,779 Household median income: $75,670

Wyoming

Annual grocery costs: $9,088

$9,088 Annual overall cost of living: $106,112

$106,112 Household median income: $74,815

Methodology: Data for this gallery was sourced from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center and the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Mar. 10, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much the Middle Class Spends on Groceries Annually in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.