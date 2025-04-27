How Much the Middle Class Spends on Groceries Annually in Every State

In an age defined by stratospheric prices for something as simple as eggs, COVID-era inflation hangovers, tariff wars increasing cost of living prices across the board and a trip to the grocery store almost invariably costing well over $100, one can’t help but ask: How much does the average run to the grocery store cost these days?
GOBankingRates recently compiled date from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center as well as the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey in order to find out just how much the middle class pays annually at the grocery store. Then, GOBankingRates broke those numbers down state by state.
Curious where groceries are most expensive (hint: the two states not in the continental U.S.)? Wonder where your state falls in the list? Keep reading.
Alabama
- Annual grocery costs: $8,807
- Annual overall cost of living: $97,779
- Household median income: $62,027
Alaska
- Annual grocery costs: $11,517
- Annual overall cost of living: $137,557
- Household median income: $89,336
Arizona
- Annual grocery costs: $9,161
- Annual overall cost of living: $123,890
- Household median income: $76,872
Arkansas
- Annual grocery costs: $8,626
- Annual overall cost of living: $98,556
- Household median income: $58,773
California
- Annual grocery costs: $10,121
- Annual overall cost of living: $160,890
- Household median income: $96,334
Colorado
- Annual grocery costs: $9,124
- Annual overall cost of living: $113,334
- Household median income: $92,470
Connecticut
- Annual grocery costs: $9,297
- Annual overall cost of living: $124,779
- Household median income: $93,760
Delaware
- Annual grocery costs: $9,288
- Annual overall cost of living: $112,001
- Household median income: $82,855
Florida
- Annual grocery costs: $9,532
- Annual overall cost of living: $114,223
- Household median income: $71,711
Georgia
- Annual grocery costs: $8,816
- Annual overall cost of living: $101,445
- Household median income: $74,664
Hawaii
- Annual grocery costs: $11,816
- Annual overall cost of living: $207,668
- Household median income: $98,317
Idaho
- Annual grocery costs: $9,387
- Annual overall cost of living: $113,334
- Household median income: $74,636
Illinois
- Annual grocery costs: $8,889
- Annual overall cost of living: $104,890
- Household median income: $81,702
Indiana
- Annual grocery costs: $8,816
- Annual overall cost of living: $100,556
- Household median income: $70,051
Iowa
- Annual grocery costs: $8,753
- Annual overall cost of living: $99,667
- Household median income: $73,147
Kansas
- Annual grocery costs: $8,590
- Annual overall cost of living: $96,667
- Household median income: $72,639
Kentucky
- Annual grocery costs: $9,043
- Annual overall cost of living: $103,334
- Household median income: $62,417
Louisiana
- Annual grocery costs: $8,708
- Annual overall cost of living: $102,445
- Household median income: $60,023
Maine
- Annual grocery costs: $9,197
- Annual overall cost of living: $124,557
- Household median income: $71,773
Maryland
- Annual grocery costs: $9,704
- Annual overall cost of living: $128,112
- Household median income: $101,652
Massachusetts
- Annual grocery costs: $11,816
- Annual overall cost of living: $128,112
- Household median income: $101,652
Michigan
- Annual grocery costs: $8,898
- Annual overall cost of living: $100,445
- Household median income: $71,149
Minnesota
- Annual grocery costs: $9,251
- Annual overall cost of living: $105,668
- Household median income: $87,556
Mississippi
- Annual grocery costs: $8,726
- Annual overall cost of living: $97,667
- Household median income: $54,915
Missouri
- Annual grocery costs: $8,699
- Annual overall cost of living: $98,556
- Household median income: $68,920
Montana
- Annual grocery costs: $9,179
- Annual overall cost of living: $105,445
- Household median income: $69,922
Nebraska
- Annual grocery costs: $8,989
- Annual overall cost of living: $103,445
- Household median income: $74,985
Nevada
- Annual grocery costs: $9,351
- Annual overall cost of living: $112,556
- Household median income: $75,561
New Hampshire
- Annual grocery costs: $9,052
- Annual overall cost of living: $125,112
- Household median income: $95,628
New Jersey
- Annual grocery costs: $9,442
- Annual overall cost of living: $127,334
- Household median income: $101,050
New Mexico
- Annual grocery costs: $8,735
- Annual overall cost of living: $103,667
- Household median income: $62,125
New York
- Annual grocery costs: $9,414
- Annual overall cost of living: $137,001
- Household median income: $84,578
North Carolina
- Annual grocery costs: $8,916
- Annual overall cost of living: $108,668
- Household median income: $69,904
North Dakota
- Annual grocery costs: $8,608
- Annual overall cost of living: $102,112
- Household median income: $75,949
Ohio
- Annual grocery costs: $8,961
- Annual overall cost of living: $104,668
- Household median income: $69,680
Oklahoma
- Annual grocery costs: $8,644
- Annual overall cost of living: $95,223
- Household median income: $63,603
Oregon
- Annual grocery costs: $9,623
- Annual overall cost of living: $124,445
- Household median income: $80,426
Pennsylvania
- Annual grocery costs: $8,989
- Annual overall cost of living: $105,668
- Household median income: $76,081
Rhode Island
- Annual grocery costs: $9,233
- Annual overall cost of living: $124,668
- Household median income: $86,372
South Carolina
- Annual grocery costs: $8,998
- Annual overall cost of living: $106,556
- Household median income: $66,818
South Dakota
- Annual grocery costs: $8,834
- Annual overall cost of living: $102,445
- Household median income: $72,421
Tennessee
- Annual grocery costs: $8,798
- Annual overall cost of living: $100,556
- Household median income: $67,097
Texas
- Annual grocery costs: $8,708
- Annual overall cost of living: $103,001
- Household median income: $76,292
Utah
- Annual grocery costs: $8,853
- Annual overall cost of living: $116,556
- Household median income: $91,750
Vermont
- Annual grocery costs: $9,623
- Annual overall cost of living: $127,112
- Household median income: $78,024
Virginia
- Annual grocery costs: $9,025
- Annual overall cost of living: $11,890
- Household median income: $90,974
Washington
- Annual grocery costs: $9,568
- Annual overall cost of living: $126,890
- Household median income: $94,952
West Virginia
- Annual grocery costs: $8,970
- Annual overall cost of living: $93,445
- Household median income: $57,917
Wisconsin
- Annual grocery costs: $8,880
- Annual overall cost of living: $107,779
- Household median income: $75,670
Wyoming
- Annual grocery costs: $9,088
- Annual overall cost of living: $106,112
- Household median income: $74,815
Methodology: Data for this gallery was sourced from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center and the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Mar. 10, 2025.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much the Middle Class Spends on Groceries Annually in Every State
