How Much It Costs To Retire in the 20 Happiest Cities in the World

Where you retire can have an effect on your overall well-being, so you may want to consider retiring in one of the cities with the happiest residents.
Every year, the Gallup World Poll asks respondents to rank their quality of life from 0 to 10, with 10 being the best, to determine the happiest cities in the world. Cities with the highest happiness scores tend to also rank highly for GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom and generosity, and low for corruption.
To determine the cost of retirement in the happiest cities, Shepherds Friendly first found the average length of retirement using the average life expectancy in each city and assuming a retirement age of 66. Total cost is based on the average monthly living costs, including groceries, restaurants, transportation and utility bills (housing is not included in this cost).
If you want to retire in one of the 20 happiest cities in the world, see how much money you will need, according to Shepherds Friendly.
1. Helsinki, Finland
- Happiness score: 7.8
- Average life expectancy: 82.5
- Estimated cost of living during retirement years: $219,225
2. Wellington, New Zealand
- Happiness score: 7.6
- Average life expectancy: 82.8
- Estimated cost of living during retirement years: $209,645
3. Copenhagen, Denmark
- Happiness score: 7.5
- Average life expectancy: 81.4
- Estimated cost of living during retirement years: $219,684
4. Bergen, Norway
- Happiness score: 7.5
- Average life expectancy: 82.9
- Estimated cost of living during retirement years: $247,610
5. Oslo, Norway
- Happiness score: 7.5
- Average life expectancy: 82.9
- Estimated cost of living during retirement years: $237,577
6. Tel Aviv, Israel
- Happiness score: 7.5
- Average life expectancy: 83.5
- Estimated cost of living during retirement years: $230,839
7. Stockholm
- Happiness score: 7.4
- Average life expectancy: 83.3
- Estimated cost of living during retirement years: $213,549
8. Brisbane, Australia
- Happiness score: 7.3
- Average life expectancy: 83.9
- Estimated cost of living during retirement years: $250,816
9. Reykjavik, Iceland
- Happiness score: 7.3
- Average life expectancy: 83.5
- Estimated cost of living during retirement years: $254,593
10. Toronto
- Happiness score: 7.3
- Average life expectancy: 83
- Estimated cost of living during retirement years: $213,865
11. Melbourne, Australia
- Happiness score: 7.3
- Average life expectancy: 83.9
- Estimated cost of living during retirement years: $237,480
12. Perth, Australia
- Happiness score: 7.3
- Average life expectancy: 83.9
- Estimated cost of living during retirement years: $239,909
13. Auckland, New Zealand
- Happiness score: 7.2
- Average life expectancy: 82.8
- Estimated cost of living during retirement years: $216,777
14. Zurich
- Happiness score: 7.2
- Average life expectancy: 84.3
- Estimated cost of living during retirement years: $406,221
15. Christchurch, New Zealand
- Happiness score: 7.2
- Average life expectancy: 82.8
- Estimated cost of living during retirement years: $180,918
16. Washington
- Happiness score: 7.2
- Average life expectancy: 79.1
- Estimated cost of living during retirement years: $197,229
17. Dallas
- Happiness score: 7.2
- Average life expectancy: 79.1
- Estimated cost of living during retirement years: $182,251
18. Sydney
- Happiness score: 7.1
- Average life expectancy: 83.9
- Estimated cost of living during retirement years: $250,155
19. Houston
- Happiness score: 7.1
- Average life expectancy: 79.1
- Estimated cost of living during retirement years: $157,584
20. Dublin
- Happiness score: 7.1
- Average life expectancy: 82.8
- Estimated cost of living during retirement years: $225,787
Data is sourced from Shepherds Friendly and is accurate as of July 17, 2023.
