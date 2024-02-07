News & Insights

How Much It Costs To Retire in the 20 Happiest Cities in the World

February 07, 2024 — 08:00 am EST

Where you retire can have an effect on your overall well-being, so you may want to consider retiring in one of the cities with the happiest residents.

Every year, the Gallup World Poll asks respondents to rank their quality of life from 0 to 10, with 10 being the best, to determine the happiest cities in the world. Cities with the highest happiness scores tend to also rank highly for GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom and generosity, and low for corruption.

To determine the cost of retirement in the happiest cities, Shepherds Friendly first found the average length of retirement using the average life expectancy in each city and assuming a retirement age of 66. Total cost is based on the average monthly living costs, including groceries, restaurants, transportation and utility bills (housing is not included in this cost).

If you want to retire in one of the 20 happiest cities in the world, see how much money you will need, according to Shepherds Friendly.

Scenic summer view of the Old Port pier architecture with ships, yachts and other boats in the Old Town of Helsinki, Finland.

1. Helsinki, Finland

  • Happiness score: 7.8
  • Average life expectancy: 82.5
  • Estimated cost of living during retirement years: $219,225

The most famous landmark in Wellington.

2. Wellington, New Zealand

  • Happiness score: 7.6
  • Average life expectancy: 82.8
  • Estimated cost of living during retirement years: $209,645

Copenhagen, Denmark on the Nyhavn Canal.

3. Copenhagen, Denmark

  • Happiness score: 7.5
  • Average life expectancy: 81.4
  • Estimated cost of living during retirement years: $219,684
Norway-Bergen

4. Bergen, Norway

  • Happiness score: 7.5
  • Average life expectancy: 82.9
  • Estimated cost of living during retirement years: $247,610
Norway-Oslo

5. Oslo, Norway

  • Happiness score: 7.5
  • Average life expectancy: 82.9
  • Estimated cost of living during retirement years: $237,577

Tel-Aviv-Israel

6. Tel Aviv, Israel

  • Happiness score: 7.5
  • Average life expectancy: 83.5
  • Estimated cost of living during retirement years: $230,839
Stockholm-Sweden

7. Stockholm

  • Happiness score: 7.4
  • Average life expectancy: 83.3
  • Estimated cost of living during retirement years: $213,549
Brisbane city central business district skyline by day.

8. Brisbane, Australia

  • Happiness score: 7.3
  • Average life expectancy: 83.9
  • Estimated cost of living during retirement years: $250,816

winter wonderland

9. Reykjavik, Iceland

  • Happiness score: 7.3
  • Average life expectancy: 83.5
  • Estimated cost of living during retirement years: $254,593
Skyline of Toronto, Canada.

10. Toronto

  • Happiness score: 7.3
  • Average life expectancy: 83
  • Estimated cost of living during retirement years: $213,865
Melbourne CBD in Victoria Australia at sunset.

11. Melbourne, Australia

  • Happiness score: 7.3
  • Average life expectancy: 83.9
  • Estimated cost of living during retirement years: $237,480

Scenic and iconic Elizabeth Quay Bridge at sunset light on Swan River at entrance of Elizabeth Quay marina.

12. Perth, Australia

  • Happiness score: 7.3
  • Average life expectancy: 83.9
  • Estimated cost of living during retirement years: $239,909
Auckland from Devonport, New Zealand (more than 3 logos).

13. Auckland, New Zealand

  • Happiness score: 7.2
  • Average life expectancy: 82.8
  • Estimated cost of living during retirement years: $216,777
Zurich Switzerland

14. Zurich

  • Happiness score: 7.2
  • Average life expectancy: 84.3
  • Estimated cost of living during retirement years: $406,221

Akaroa landscape.

15. Christchurch, New Zealand

  • Happiness score: 7.2
  • Average life expectancy: 82.8
  • Estimated cost of living during retirement years: $180,918
Washington DC, USA skyline on the Potomac River with Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument, and Arlington Memorial Bridge.

16. Washington

  • Happiness score: 7.2
  • Average life expectancy: 79.1
  • Estimated cost of living during retirement years: $197,229
Skyline of downtown Dallas Texas USA with green park.

17. Dallas

  • Happiness score: 7.2
  • Average life expectancy: 79.1
  • Estimated cost of living during retirement years: $182,251

Australia Sydney

18. Sydney

  • Happiness score: 7.1
  • Average life expectancy: 83.9
  • Estimated cost of living during retirement years: $250,155
Houston, Texas, USA downtown skyline over the highways at dusk.

19. Houston

  • Happiness score: 7.1
  • Average life expectancy: 79.1
  • Estimated cost of living during retirement years: $157,584
Samuel Beckett Bridge in Dublin after sunset.

20. Dublin

  • Happiness score: 7.1
  • Average life expectancy: 82.8
  • Estimated cost of living during retirement years: $225,787

Data is sourced from Shepherds Friendly and is accurate as of July 17, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much It Costs To Retire in the 20 Happiest Cities in the World

