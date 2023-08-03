How Much It Costs To Live Comfortably in 20 Major Southern Cities

America is a large country, and the cost of living varies dramatically from region to region, state to state and city to city. For example, Hawaii is the most expensive state in the nation, requiring residents to earn a living wage of nearly $133,000 per year to make ends meet. On the other hand, you can get by in the cheapest state, Mississippi, with just $52,000 annually.

I'm a Real Estate Agent: These Will Be the Best States To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years

Learn: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

GOBankingRates recently examined how much money you need to live comfortably in 20 major Southern cities. Here's what it costs as a renter and homeowner in the most populated metropolises.

Houston

Median household income: $56,019

Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $83,579

Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $82,598

The average annual mortgage cost is $19,068, and the average annual rent cost is $19,559.

Real Estate Agents Say: Buy Property in These 5 States To Be Rich in 5 Years

Housing Market 2023: These 15 Cities Are Poised for the Most Stable Growth and Are Likely To Keep Their Value

San Antonio, Texas

Median household income: $55,084

Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $77,265.47

Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $79,038.80

The average annual mortgage cost is $18,826, and the average annual rent cost is $17,939.

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Don't Buy Real Estate in These 5 States If You Want To Be Rich in 10 Years

Dallas

Median household income: $58,231

Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $87,779.45

Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $91,280.32

The average annual mortgage cost is $23,139, and the average annual rent cost is $21,388.

Austin, Texas

Median household income: $78,965

Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $89,689

Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $127,124

The average annual mortgage cost is $41,473, and the average annual rent cost is $22,756.

Jacksonville, Florida

Median household income: $58,263

Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $84,521

Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $87,642

The average annual mortgage cost is $22,019, and the average annual rent cost is $20,458.

Charlotte, North Carolina

Median household income: $68,367

Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $86,929

Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $97,639

The average annual mortgage cost is $27,625, and the average annual rent cost is $22,270.

See: More Americans Can Afford To Buy a Home in These 20 Cities

Fort Worth, Texas

Median household income: $67,927

Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $87,407

Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $88,955

The average annual mortgage cost is $22,136, and the average annual rent cost is $21,362.

Washington, D.C.

Median household income: $93,547

Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $111,019

Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $153,652

The average annual mortgage cost is $51,685, and the average annual rent cost is $30,368.

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Median household income: $59,679

Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $72,492

Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $70,870

The average annual mortgage cost is $14,190, and the average annual rent cost is $15,001.

Louisville, Kentucky

Median household income: $58,357

Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $73,670

Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $75,445

The average annual mortgage cost is $16,775, and the average annual rent cost is $15,888.

See: Why Retirees Are Expected To Sell Their Homes in These 10 Cities

Baltimore

Median household income: $54,124

Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $84,912

Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $69,659

The average annual mortgage cost is $12,376, and the average annual rent cost is $20,002.

El Paso, Texas

Median household income: $51,325

Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $77,011

Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $69,729

The average annual mortgage cost is $14,637, and the average annual rent cost is $18,278.

Atlanta

Median household income: $69,164

Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $94,465

Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $105,626

The average annual mortgage cost is $29,864, and the average annual rent cost is $24,283.

Raleigh, North Carolina

Median household income: $72,996

Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $82,803

Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $102,651

The average annual mortgage cost is $30,554, and the average annual rent cost is $20,631.

Real Estate Transfer: Baby Boomers Secure Generational Wealth by Transferring Property to Children

Miami

Median household income: $47,860

Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $126,489

Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $133,707

The average annual mortgage cost is $42,303, and the average annual rent cost is $38,694.

Virginia Beach

Median household income: $81,810

Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $87,671

Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $98,400

The average annual mortgage cost is $27,142, and the average annual rent cost is $21,777.

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Median household income: $52,438

Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $71,478

Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $69,375

The average annual mortgage cost is $13,946.10, and the average annual rent cost is $14,997.55.

New Orleans

Median household income: $45,594

Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $87,515

Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $82,486

The average annual mortgage cost is $18,297, and the average annual rent cost is $20,811.

Check Out: 15 Cheapest, Safest Places To Live in the US

Tampa, Florida

Median household income: $59,893

Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $98,250

Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $101,761

The average annual mortgage cost is $28,407, and the average annual rent cost is $26,652.

Arlington, Texas

Median household income: $65,481

Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $89,844

Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $93,527

The average annual mortgage cost is $22,634, and the average annual rent cost is $20,793.

Methodology: To find How Much You Need to Live Comfortably in Major Southern Cities, GOBankingRates analyzed the top 50 populated US cities for the following factors; [1] May 2023 Home Value for Single Family Homes, [2] May 2023 Rent Prices, both sourced from Zillow Home Value Index and Zillow Observed Rental Index, Cost of Living Indexes for each city by expenditure; [3] Cost of Living Index for Groceries,[4] Cost of Living Index for Transportation, [5] Cost of Living Index for Healthcare, [6] Cost of Living Index for Utilities all sourced from Sperlings' Best Places. These indexes were multiplied by the median annual expenditure cost for each category as sourced from the 2021 Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. GOBankingRates then calculated an annual cost of a 30-year mortgage amount using the 30-Year National Fixed Rate Mortgage Rate sourced from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. With all these factors, GOBankingRates used the 50/30/20 rule to calculate the required salary someone would need to earn to live comfortably in each city and sorted the data. Southern states include AL, AR, DC, DE, FL, GA, KY, LA, MD, MS, NC, OK, SC, TN, TX, VA, and WV. All information is up to date as of June 27, 2023.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much It Costs To Live Comfortably in 20 Major Southern Cities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.