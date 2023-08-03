How Much It Costs To Live Comfortably in 20 Major Southern Cities

America is a large country, and the cost of living varies dramatically from region to region, state to state and city to city. For example, Hawaii is the most expensive state in the nation, requiring residents to earn a living wage of nearly $133,000 per year to make ends meet. On the other hand, you can get by in the cheapest state, Mississippi, with just $52,000 annually.
GOBankingRates recently examined how much money you need to live comfortably in 20 major Southern cities. Here's what it costs as a renter and homeowner in the most populated metropolises.
Houston
- Median household income: $56,019
- Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $83,579
- Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $82,598
The average annual mortgage cost is $19,068, and the average annual rent cost is $19,559.
San Antonio, Texas
- Median household income: $55,084
- Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $77,265.47
- Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $79,038.80
The average annual mortgage cost is $18,826, and the average annual rent cost is $17,939.
Dallas
- Median household income: $58,231
- Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $87,779.45
- Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $91,280.32
The average annual mortgage cost is $23,139, and the average annual rent cost is $21,388.
Austin, Texas
- Median household income: $78,965
- Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $89,689
- Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $127,124
The average annual mortgage cost is $41,473, and the average annual rent cost is $22,756.
Jacksonville, Florida
- Median household income: $58,263
- Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $84,521
- Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $87,642
The average annual mortgage cost is $22,019, and the average annual rent cost is $20,458.
Charlotte, North Carolina
- Median household income: $68,367
- Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $86,929
- Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $97,639
The average annual mortgage cost is $27,625, and the average annual rent cost is $22,270.
Fort Worth, Texas
- Median household income: $67,927
- Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $87,407
- Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $88,955
The average annual mortgage cost is $22,136, and the average annual rent cost is $21,362.
Washington, D.C.
- Median household income: $93,547
- Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $111,019
- Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $153,652
The average annual mortgage cost is $51,685, and the average annual rent cost is $30,368.
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Median household income: $59,679
- Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $72,492
- Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $70,870
The average annual mortgage cost is $14,190, and the average annual rent cost is $15,001.
Louisville, Kentucky
- Median household income: $58,357
- Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $73,670
- Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $75,445
The average annual mortgage cost is $16,775, and the average annual rent cost is $15,888.
Baltimore
- Median household income: $54,124
- Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $84,912
- Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $69,659
The average annual mortgage cost is $12,376, and the average annual rent cost is $20,002.
El Paso, Texas
- Median household income: $51,325
- Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $77,011
- Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $69,729
The average annual mortgage cost is $14,637, and the average annual rent cost is $18,278.
Atlanta
- Median household income: $69,164
- Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $94,465
- Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $105,626
The average annual mortgage cost is $29,864, and the average annual rent cost is $24,283.
Raleigh, North Carolina
- Median household income: $72,996
- Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $82,803
- Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $102,651
The average annual mortgage cost is $30,554, and the average annual rent cost is $20,631.
Miami
- Median household income: $47,860
- Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $126,489
- Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $133,707
The average annual mortgage cost is $42,303, and the average annual rent cost is $38,694.
Virginia Beach
- Median household income: $81,810
- Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $87,671
- Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $98,400
The average annual mortgage cost is $27,142, and the average annual rent cost is $21,777.
Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Median household income: $52,438
- Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $71,478
- Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $69,375
The average annual mortgage cost is $13,946.10, and the average annual rent cost is $14,997.55.
New Orleans
- Median household income: $45,594
- Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $87,515
- Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $82,486
The average annual mortgage cost is $18,297, and the average annual rent cost is $20,811.
Tampa, Florida
- Median household income: $59,893
- Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $98,250
- Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $101,761
The average annual mortgage cost is $28,407, and the average annual rent cost is $26,652.
Arlington, Texas
- Median household income: $65,481
- Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $89,844
- Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $93,527
The average annual mortgage cost is $22,634, and the average annual rent cost is $20,793.
Methodology: To find How Much You Need to Live Comfortably in Major Southern Cities, GOBankingRates analyzed the top 50 populated US cities for the following factors; [1] May 2023 Home Value for Single Family Homes, [2] May 2023 Rent Prices, both sourced from Zillow Home Value Index and Zillow Observed Rental Index, Cost of Living Indexes for each city by expenditure; [3] Cost of Living Index for Groceries,[4] Cost of Living Index for Transportation, [5] Cost of Living Index for Healthcare, [6] Cost of Living Index for Utilities all sourced from Sperlings' Best Places. These indexes were multiplied by the median annual expenditure cost for each category as sourced from the 2021 Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. GOBankingRates then calculated an annual cost of a 30-year mortgage amount using the 30-Year National Fixed Rate Mortgage Rate sourced from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. With all these factors, GOBankingRates used the 50/30/20 rule to calculate the required salary someone would need to earn to live comfortably in each city and sorted the data. Southern states include AL, AR, DC, DE, FL, GA, KY, LA, MD, MS, NC, OK, SC, TN, TX, VA, and WV. All information is up to date as of June 27, 2023.
