How Much It Costs To Live Comfortably in 20 Major Southern Cities

August 03, 2023 — 11:00 am EDT

America is a large country, and the cost of living varies dramatically from region to region, state to state and city to city. For example, Hawaii is the most expensive state in the nation, requiring residents to earn a living wage of nearly $133,000 per year to make ends meet. On the other hand, you can get by in the cheapest state, Mississippi, with just $52,000 annually.

GOBankingRates recently examined how much money you need to live comfortably in 20 major Southern cities. Here's what it costs as a renter and homeowner in the most populated metropolises.

Houston Texas sunset skyline

Houston

  • Median household income: $56,019 
  • Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $83,579
  • Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $82,598

The average annual mortgage cost is $19,068, and the average annual rent cost is $19,559.

San Antonio, Texas, USA downtown city skyline

San Antonio, Texas

  • Median household income: $55,084 
  • Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $77,265.47
  • Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $79,038.80

The average annual mortgage cost is $18,826, and the average annual rent cost is $17,939. 

Dallas-TX

Dallas

  • Median household income: $58,231 
  • Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $87,779.45
  • Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $91,280.32

The average annual mortgage cost is $23,139, and the average annual rent cost is $21,388. 

Aerial drone views perfect reflections of boue sky and puffy white summer clouds along austin texas skyline cityscape.

Austin, Texas

  • Median household income: $78,965 
  • Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $89,689
  • Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $127,124

The average annual mortgage cost is $41,473, and the average annual rent cost is $22,756. 

Jacksonville, Florida, USA downtown city skyline.

Jacksonville, Florida

  • Median household income: $58,263 
  • Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $84,521
  • Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $87,642 

The average annual mortgage cost is $22,019, and the average annual rent cost is $20,458. 

Charlotte North Carolina skyline

Charlotte, North Carolina

  • Median household income: $68,367 
  • Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $86,929
  • Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $97,639

The average annual mortgage cost is $27,625, and the average annual rent cost is $22,270. 

Skyline of Fort Worth Texas at night

Fort Worth, Texas

  • Median household income: $67,927 
  • Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $87,407
  • Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $88,955

The average annual mortgage cost is $22,136, and the average annual rent cost is $21,362. 

11216, 11301, Horizontal, States, Washington DC, america, capital

Washington, D.C.

  • Median household income: $93,547 
  • Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $111,019
  • Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $153,652

The average annual mortgage cost is $51,685, and the average annual rent cost is $30,368. 

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA downtown skyline at twilight.

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

  • Median household income: $59,679 
  • Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $72,492
  • Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $70,870

The average annual mortgage cost is $14,190, and the average annual rent cost is $15,001. 

Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky

  • Median household income: $58,357 
  • Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $73,670
  • Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $75,445

The average annual mortgage cost is $16,775, and the average annual rent cost is $15,888. 

This photo was taken of Baltimore, MD while flying a helicopter at an altitude of 1000 feet above ground level and passing the city on June 12, 2017 while on a photo mission from a promotions company for twelve golfing resorts.

Baltimore

  • Median household income: $54,124 
  • Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $84,912
  • Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $69,659

The average annual mortgage cost is $12,376, and the average annual rent cost is $20,002. 

El Paso, Texas stock photo

El Paso, Texas

  • Median household income: $51,325 
  • Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $77,011
  • Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $69,729

The average annual mortgage cost is $14,637, and the average annual rent cost is $18,278. 

11674, Atlanta, Georgia, How Long $1 Million Will Last in Retirement in Every State, States, USA, United States of America, america, horizonta

Atlanta

  • Median household income: $69,164 
  • Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $94,465
  • Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $105,626

The average annual mortgage cost is $29,864, and the average annual rent cost is $24,283. 

Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Skyline Aerial.

Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Median household income: $72,996 
  • Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $82,803
  • Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $102,651

The average annual mortgage cost is $30,554, and the average annual rent cost is $20,631. 

Miami

Miami

  • Median household income: $47,860 
  • Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $126,489
  • Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $133,707

The average annual mortgage cost is $42,303, and the average annual rent cost is $38,694. 

Virginia Beach ocean

Virginia Beach

  • Median household income: $81,810 
  • Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $87,671
  • Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $98,400

The average annual mortgage cost is $27,142, and the average annual rent cost is $21,777. 

Tulsa is the second-largest city in the state of Oklahoma and 47th-most populous city in the United States.

Tulsa, Oklahoma

  • Median household income: $52,438 
  • Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $71,478
  • Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $69,375

The average annual mortgage cost is $13,946.10, and the average annual rent cost is $14,997.55. 

City skyline photo of New Orleans Louisiana USA with traffic on highways, downtown skyscrapers and the Superdome, shot at twilight blue hour.

New Orleans

  • Median household income: $45,594 
  • Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $87,515
  • Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $82,486

The average annual mortgage cost is $18,297, and the average annual rent cost is $20,811. 

Tampa Florida

Tampa, Florida

  • Median household income: $59,893 
  • Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $98,250
  • Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $101,761

The average annual mortgage cost is $28,407, and the average annual rent cost is $26,652. 

Arlington, Texas AT&T football Stadium, November 23, 2018 is home of the Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium located in Arlington, Texas USA,.

Arlington, Texas

  • Median household income: $65,481 
  • Income needed to live comfortably if paying rent: $89,844
  • Income needed to live comfortably if paying a mortgage: $93,527

The average annual mortgage cost is $22,634, and the average annual rent cost is $20,793. 

Methodology: To find How Much You Need to Live Comfortably in Major Southern Cities, GOBankingRates analyzed the top 50 populated US cities for the following factors; [1] May 2023 Home Value for Single Family Homes, [2] May 2023 Rent Prices, both sourced from Zillow Home Value Index and Zillow Observed Rental Index, Cost of Living Indexes for each city by expenditure; [3] Cost of Living Index for Groceries,[4] Cost of Living Index for Transportation, [5] Cost of Living Index for Healthcare, [6] Cost of Living Index for Utilities all sourced from Sperlings' Best Places. These indexes were multiplied by the median annual expenditure cost for each category as sourced from the 2021 Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. GOBankingRates then calculated an annual cost of a 30-year mortgage amount using the 30-Year National Fixed Rate Mortgage Rate sourced from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. With all these factors, GOBankingRates used the 50/30/20 rule to calculate the required salary someone would need to earn to live comfortably in each city and sorted the data. Southern states include AL, AR, DC, DE, FL, GA, KY, LA, MD, MS, NC, OK, SC, TN, TX, VA, and WV. All information is up to date as of June 27, 2023.

