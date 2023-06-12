Living on the East Coast is one of America's favorite pastimes. Like, literally, America was born on the shores and battlefields of New England.

And while some of the most popular cities in the U.S. are on the East Coast, living there can be prohibitively expensive.

We've tracked down some of the most popular cities in the East Coast and researched how much it costs to live there. From groceries, to utilities, to housing, to healthcare, we'll break down how much it costs to live in these cities, and how much you need to make to feel comfortable living there.

Here's how much it costs to live comfortably in 15 East Coast cities.

St. Petersburg, Florida

Total Cost for Homeowners: $98,787

Total Cost for Renters: $91,049

Median Income: $64,375

Monthly Rent Cost: $2,031

Annual Grocery Costs: $5,517

Annual Healthcare Costs: $ 5,654

Annual Utilities Costs: $4,405

Annual Transportation Costs: $5,580

St. Petersburg is a Gulf Coast town that is home to the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team, as well as a growing business sector. Located just east of Tampa, Saint Petersburg has some amazing beaches, great outdoor activities like biking, and a growing downtown that is steadily improving. It's getting more expensive, too, with grocery and healthcare costs reaching nearly $500 per month. You need to make about $91,000 per year to live comfortably in St. Petersburg.

Charlotte, North Carolina

Total Cost for Homeowners: $99,560

Total Cost for Renters: $84,092

Median Income: $68,367

$68,367 Monthly Mortgage: $2,473

Monthly Rent Cost: $1,829

Annual Grocery Costs: $5,217

Annual Healthcare Costs: $5,179

Annual Utilities Costs: $4,151

Annual Transportation Costs: $5,551

Charlotte is the state's largest city by population, with nearly 900,000 residents. Charlotte continues to grow, as it offers big city amenities with small-town charm in the suburbs. It's also relatively inexpensive to live there. With a temperate climate and low rent cost, you can live in Charlotte for just $84,000 and still feel very comfortable.

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Total Cost for Homeowners: $99,835

Total Cost for Renters: $84,631

Median Income: $81,810

$81,810 Monthly Mortgage: $2,437

Monthly Rent Cost: $1,803

Annual Grocery Costs: $5,275

Annual Healthcare Costs: $5,736

Annual Utilities Costs: $4,101

Annual Transportation Costs: $5,568

Virginia Beach offers the best of a beach town, with some big city features that make it ideal for working professionals that want to enjoy the ocean and nightlife in the same place. There is also a robust military population there as the world's largest Naval Station is located there. And it's not too expensive to live there, either. Rent is only about $1,800 per month, and utilities are low due to its mild climate. If you make $85,000 per year, you would be fine living in Virginia Beach.

Orlando, Florida

Total Cost for Homeowners: $103,308

Total Cost for Renters: $91,990

Median Income: $58,968

$58,968 Monthly Mortgage: $2,512

Monthly Rent Cost: $2,040

Annual Grocery Costs: $5,295

Annual Healthcare Costs: $5,637

Annual Utilities Costs: $4,320

Annual Transportation Costs: $6,255

Orlando is one of the biggest cities in Florida, and the headquarters of massive theme parks that attract tourists from around the globe. Disney World, Universal Studios, Sea World, and other theme parks call Orlando home, and so do 300,000 permanent residents. Orlando has been growing rapidly over the past few years, with Florida's sunny weather, lack of state taxes, and sprawling neighborhoods, giving you access to suburban or city living. You need to make around $90,000 to live in Orlando comfortably.

Tampa, Florida

Total Cost for Homeowners: $104,209

Total Cost for Renters: $95,311

Median Income: $59,893

$59,893 Monthly Mortgage: $2,554

Monthly Rent Cost: $2,183

Annual Grocery Costs: $ 5,527

Annual Healthcare Costs: $ 5,468

Annual Utilities Costs: $ 4,066

Annual Transportation Costs: $ 6,397

Tampa is one of the fastest-growing tech cities in the U.S., with many companies setting up shops to take advantage of the nearby beaches, year-round sunshine, and low taxes. And while real estate used to be inexpensive in Tampa, it is becoming more expensive, especially for homeowners. Homes cost at least $400,000 right now, but rents are lower, averaging $1,750 per month. Utilities cost about $350 per month, and groceries and healthcare around $400 per month. To live comfortably in Tampa you need to earn about $95,000 per year.

Raleigh, North Carolina

Total Cost for Homeowners: $104,575

Median Income: $72,996

$72,996 Monthly Mortgage: $2,717

Total Cost for Renters: $79,544

Monthly Rent Cost: $1,674

Annual Grocery Costs: $5,290

Annual Healthcare Costs: $5,168

Annual Utilities Costs: $4,184

Annual Transportation Costs: $5,034

Raleigh is the state's capital and is part of the Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill "Tri-city" area, which is known for top-notch colleges and technology business growth, making it a popular destination for young students and graduates. The cost of living is reasonable, too, with rent around $1,700 per month and utilities around $4,200 per year. You only need to make about $80,000 per year to live comfortably in this big city.

Atlanta

Total Cost for Homeowners: $107,567

Total Cost for Renters: $92,472

Median Income: $69,164

$69,164 Monthly Mortgage: $2,655

Monthly Rent Cost: $2,026

Annual Grocery Costs: $5,195

Annual Healthcare Costs: $5,387

Annual Utilities Costs: $4,375

Annual Transportation Costs: $6,972

Atlanta is a massive, sprawling city in the heart of Georgia, boasting a population of nearly 500,000 residents. The entire Atlanta metro area houses over 6 million residents, stretching nearly 100 miles and encompassing Sandy Springs and Alpharetta as well. Atlanta is truly a big city, with booming businesses, access to top-notch restaurants, events, entertainment experiences, and major sports teams too. You'd need to earn about $92,000 to feel comfortable living in Atlanta, but this isn't too bad compared to other large East Coast cities.

Newark, New Jersey

Total Cost for Homeowners: $104,575

Total Cost for Renters: $95,363

Median Income: $72,996

$72,996 Monthly Mortgage: $2,717

Monthly Rent Cost: $1,928

Annual Grocery Costs: $5,454

Annual Healthcare Costs: $5,403

Annual Utilities Costs: $4,818

Annual Transportation Costs: $8,870

Newark is a coastal city near New York City that is known as one of the biggest transportation hubs in the world. With a world-class international airport and close proximity to the biggest city in the U.S., Newark has become a popular place for traveling professionals. Monthly rent costs are still under $2,000 per month, though living downtown might cost a lot more. And while most costs are fairly average, transportation can get very expensive, averaging nearly $9,000 per year. You can live comfortably in Newark for about $95,000 per year.

Marietta, Georgia

Total Cost for Homeowners: $112,670

Total Cost for Renters: $89,513

Median Income: $62,585

$62,585 Monthly Mortgage: $2,888

Monthly Rent Cost: $1,923

Annual Grocery Costs: $5,185

Annual Healthcare Costs: $5,381

Annual Utilities Costs: $4,227

Annual Transportation Costs: $6,881

Marietta, Georgia, is a popular city in Georgia that offers suburban neighborhoods with some great city amenities. The cost of living is quite reasonable, with rents under $2,000 per month and reasonable food and utility costs. Transportation can get expensive, but overall you can live on less than $90,000 salary per year.

Silver Spring, Maryland

Total Cost for Homeowners: $130,010

Total Cost for Renters: $93,382

Median Income: $91,970

$91,970 Monthly Mortgage: $3,477

Monthly Rent Cost: $1,950

Annual Grocery Costs: $5,927

Annual Healthcare Costs: $4,732

Annual Utilities Costs: $4,620

Annual Transportation Costs: $8,006

Silver Spring is an up-and-coming suburb of Washington D.C., and it boasts a bustling business center, and tons of recreational activities, and is even home to entertainment giant Discovery. The cost to live there is reasonable, too, especially compared with Washington D.C. Rent is under $2,000 per month and healthcare is low, too. Transportation is higher, probably due to commutes to Washington D.C.. overall, you can live in Silver Spring, Maryland, for around $93,000 per year.

Jersey City, New Jersey

Total Cost for Homeowners: $132,473

Total Cost for Renters: $121,465

Median Income: $81,390

$81,390 Monthly Mortgage: $3,473

Monthly Rent Cost: $3,014

Annual Grocery Costs: $5,674

Annual Healthcare Costs: $5,430

Annual Utilities Costs: $4,726

Annual Transportation Costs: $8,733

Jersey City is located right across the bay from New York City, making it a popular destination for busy professionals that work in New York but want to avoid the 24/7 hustle of city life. Jersey City has a large downtown, but also some great state parks and easy access to the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island. Jersey City is expensive, as you'll need to make more than $120,000 annually to feel comfortable there. This has a lot to do with how close it is to New York and the high housing costs.

Miami

Total Cost for Homeowners: $139,353

Total Cost for Renters: $125,112

Median Income: $47,860

$47,860 Monthly Mortgage: $3,843

Monthly Rent Cost: $3,250

Annual Grocery Costs: $5,643

Annual Healthcare Costs: $5,670

Annual Utilities Costs: $4,033

Annual Transportation Costs: $8,210

Miami has become one of the premiere tech destinations, with many startups moving there and a huge number of financial and crypto companies setting up shop downtown. Miami offers amazing beaches, top-notch nightlife activities, and is a hub for young professionals. It's getting very expensive to live in Miami, though, as rents average $3,250 per month and transportation costs exceed $8,000 per year. You should make at least $125,000 per year if you plan on living in Miami.

Naples, Florida

Total Cost for Homeowners: $148,166

Total Cost for Renters: $118,031

Median Income: $125,306

$125,306 Monthly Mortgage: $4,450

Monthly Rent Cost: $3,194

Annual Grocery Costs: $ 6,153

Annual Healthcare Costs: $5,817

Annual Utilities Costs: $4,134

Annual Transportation Costs: $4,580

Naples, Florida is a high-end suburb that offers a plethora of golf courses, luxury shopping establishments, and of course, world-class beaches. Naples is also very expensive, with home costing an average of $700,000, and rents average around $3,200 per month. Food costs are higher here too, coming in over $500 per month per household. Unless you make about $120,000 per year, you might want to avoid living in Naples.

Boston

Total Cost for Homeowners: $158,156

Total Cost for Renters: $119,548

Median Income: $81,744

$81,744 Monthly Mortgage: $4,659

Monthly Rent Cost: $3,050

Annual Grocery Costs: $5,859

Annual Healthcare Costs: $4,890

Annual Utilities Costs: $4,932

Annual Transportation Costs: $7,489

One of the oldest cities in America, Boston has a long history. From the Boston Tea Party to key Revolutionary War battles, Boston is cemented as one of the most important cities in the U.S. It's also a very expensive place to live, with high rent and transportation costs, and houses that sell for an average of $730,000. You need to make about $120,000 per year to feel comfortable living in Boston.

Washington, D.C.

Total Cost for Homeowners: $159,689

Total Cost for Renters: $105,950

Median Income: $93,547

$93,547 Monthly Mortgage: $4,706

Monthly Rent Cost: $2,467

Annual Grocery Costs: $6,001

Annual Healthcare Costs: $5,207

Annual Utilities Costs: $4,476

Annual Transportation Costs: $7,688

Washington, D.C., is the capital of the United States and the center of politics for the country. It has a massive, sprawling metro area with nearly 700,000 residents. It's expensive, too, with houses that go for around $740,000 on average, and high grocery and transportation costs. If you're renting, you need to make at least $105,000 per year to feel comfortable living there. And if you buy a home, you need to make much more.

Methodology: To find how much you need to live comfortably in major East Coast cities, GOBankingRates analyzed the highest population cities in this region based on the following factors; [1] 2023 Home Value Index for Single Family Homes by City, [2] 2023 Zillow Observed Rental Index by City both sourced from Zillow Housing Data. Cost of Living Indexes for each city by expenditure category; [3] Cost of Living for Groceries, [4] Cost of Living for Transportation, [5] Cost of Living for Healthcare, [6] Cost of Living for Utilities for each city all sourced from Sperlings' Best Places. These indexes were multiplied by the median annual expenditure cost for each category as sourced from the 2021 Bureau of Labor Statistics Annual Expenditures. [7] The median household income for each city as sourced from the American Consumer Survey from the US Census. GOBankingRates then calculated an annual cost of a 30-year mortgage amount using the 30-Year National Fixed Rate Mortgage Rate sourced from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. With all these factors, GOBankingRates used the 50/30/20 rule to calculate the salary someone would need to live comfortably in each city and sorted the data to show the lowest to highest salaries needed to buy a home. All information is up to date as of May 30, 2023.

