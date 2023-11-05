News & Insights

How Much It Costs To Drive the ‘Ugliest’ Cars of 2023

November 05, 2023 — 12:00 pm EST

Car styles continue to evolve, but some might argue that certain models have taken a step too far and have gone from modern to unappealing. Car culture blog Jalopnik asked its readers to select their picks for the ugliest cars you can buy right now — and their selections did not disappoint.

Here’s a look at the ugliest cars of the year, plus, how much it would cost to drive one.

P90526402_highRes_the-bmw-i7-m70-xdriv

BMW i7 M70

  • Starting MSRP: $168,500

Berlin, Germany - 6th March, 2022: Electric SUV BMW iX on a street.

BMW iX

  • Starting MSRP: $87,100

2018 BMW M3_

BMW M3

  • Starting MSRP: $76,995
BMW M4 Edition M Heritage.

BMW M4

  • Starting MSRP: $79,095
2022 Zoute Grand Prix, Knokke-Heist, Belgium - 06 Oct 2022

BMW XM

  • Starting MSRP: $159,000

Cadillac CELESTIQ front 3/4 view with the sky and mountains in the background.

Cadillac Celestiq

  • Estimated starting MSRP: $340,000, according to Car and Driver
2020 Silverado Rally Edition revealed at State Fair of Texas.

Chevrolet Silverado

  • Starting MSRP: $36,300
Plainfield - Circa July 2022: Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD display.

Chevrolet Silverado HD

  • Starting MSRP: $43,400

2023 Grand Wagoneer.

Jeep Grand Wagoneer

  • Starting MSRP: $91,140
2023 EV6 GT.

Kia EV6

  • Starting MSRP: $42,600
[Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ SUV | Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert: 12,8-12,4 l/100 km | CO2-Emissionen kombiniert: 291-282 g/km] // [Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ SUV | combined fuel consumption: 12.

Mercedes-Benz GLE 63 S

  • Starting MSRP: $129,050
2023 Ram ProMaster super high roof front 3/4.

Ram ProMaster

  • Starting MSRP: $43,615

2023_Subaru_Solterra_05

Subaru Solterra

  • Starting MSRP: $44,995
Tesla Cybertruck_76

Tesla Cybertruck

  • Expected starting MSRP: $50,000, according to Kelley Blue Book
2022 Tesla Model Y 2

Tesla Model Y

  • Starting MSRP: $46,630
CREATOR: gd-jpeg v1.0 (using IJG JPEG v80), quality = 82

Toyota bZ4X

  • Starting MSRP: $42,000
2020 Toyota Supra GR.

Toyota GR Supra

  • Starting MSRP: $44,640

