Car styles continue to evolve, but some might argue that certain models have taken a step too far and have gone from modern to unappealing. Car culture blog Jalopnik asked its readers to select their picks for the ugliest cars you can buy right now — and their selections did not disappoint.

Here’s a look at the ugliest cars of the year, plus, how much it would cost to drive one.

BMW i7 M70

Starting MSRP: $168,500

BMW iX

Starting MSRP: $87,100

BMW M3

Starting MSRP: $76,995

BMW M4

Starting MSRP: $79,095

BMW XM

Starting MSRP: $159,000

Cadillac Celestiq

Estimated starting MSRP: $340,000, according to Car and Driver

Chevrolet Silverado

Starting MSRP: $36,300

Chevrolet Silverado HD

Starting MSRP: $43,400

Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Starting MSRP: $91,140

Kia EV6

Starting MSRP: $42,600

Mercedes-Benz GLE 63 S

Starting MSRP: $129,050

Ram ProMaster

Starting MSRP: $43,615

Subaru Solterra

Starting MSRP: $44,995

Tesla Cybertruck

Expected starting MSRP: $50,000, according to Kelley Blue Book

Tesla Model Y

Starting MSRP: $46,630

Toyota bZ4X

Starting MSRP: $42,000

Toyota GR Supra

Starting MSRP: $44,640

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much It Costs To Drive the ‘Ugliest’ Cars of 2023

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.