Car styles continue to evolve, but some might argue that certain models have taken a step too far and have gone from modern to unappealing. Car culture blog Jalopnik asked its readers to select their picks for the ugliest cars you can buy right now — and their selections did not disappoint.
Here’s a look at the ugliest cars of the year, plus, how much it would cost to drive one.
BMW i7 M70
- Starting MSRP: $168,500
BMW iX
- Starting MSRP: $87,100
BMW M3
- Starting MSRP: $76,995
BMW M4
- Starting MSRP: $79,095
BMW XM
- Starting MSRP: $159,000
Cadillac Celestiq
- Estimated starting MSRP: $340,000, according to Car and Driver
Chevrolet Silverado
- Starting MSRP: $36,300
Chevrolet Silverado HD
- Starting MSRP: $43,400
Jeep Grand Wagoneer
- Starting MSRP: $91,140
Kia EV6
- Starting MSRP: $42,600
Mercedes-Benz GLE 63 S
- Starting MSRP: $129,050
Ram ProMaster
- Starting MSRP: $43,615
Subaru Solterra
- Starting MSRP: $44,995
Tesla Cybertruck
- Expected starting MSRP: $50,000, according to Kelley Blue Book
Tesla Model Y
- Starting MSRP: $46,630
Toyota bZ4X
- Starting MSRP: $42,000
Toyota GR Supra
- Starting MSRP: $44,640
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much It Costs To Drive the ‘Ugliest’ Cars of 2023
