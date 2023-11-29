While some prefer to live in a major city, others prefer the suburban life. In the wealthiest suburbs of America, this can entail private gated communities, country clubs and world-class amenities — but living in these areas can get very pricey. That hasn’t deterred those who can afford it from flocking to these areas, though.
MoveBuddha identified the fastest-growing wealthy suburbs in America by looking at the population change from 2017 to 2022 across 805 non-principal cities within a metropolitan area, and filtered those results to cities where the typical single-family home price is more than $750,000.
Here’s a look at how much it costs to buy a home in the 25 fastest-growing wealthy suburbs in America.
1. Redmond, Washington
- Nearest metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue
- Typical single-family home value: $1,361,208
- Population growth (2017 to 2022): 18.1%
2. Irvine, California
- Nearest metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim
- Typical single-family home value: $1,538,622
- Population growth (2017 to 2022): 17.2%
3. Dublin, California
- Nearest metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley
- Typical single-family home value: $1,388,864
- Population growth (2017 to 2022): 16.4%
4. Medford, Massachusetts
- Nearest metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton
- Typical single-family home value: $822,883
- Population growth (2017 to 2022): 13.1%
5. Franklin, Tennessee
- Nearest metro area: Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin
- Typical single-family home value: $874,853
- Population growth (2017 to 2022): 10.8%
6. Eastvale, California
- Nearest metro area: Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario
- Typical single-family home value: $894,452
- Population growth (2017 to 2022): 8.9%
Pictured: Riverside, California
7. Tracy, California
- Nearest metro area: Stockton
- Typical single-family home value: $758,369
- Population growth (2017 to 2022): 8.4%
Pictured: Stockton, California
8. Mount Pleasant, South Carolina
- Nearest metro area: Charleston-North Charleston
- Typical single-family home value: $825,827
- Population growth (2017 to 2022): 8.1%
9. Hoboken, New Jersey
- Nearest metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City
- Typical single-family home value: $1,572,129
- Population growth (2017 to 2022): 7.5%
10. Brentwood, California
- Nearest metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley
- Typical single-family home value: $807,7847
- Population growth (2017 to 2022): 6.7%
Pictured: San Francisco
11. San Ramon, California
- Nearest metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley
- Typical single-family home value: $1,657,161
- Population growth (2017 to 2022): 6.5%
12. Draper, Utah
- Nearest metro area: Provo-Orem
- Typical single-family home value: $792,925
- Population growth (2017 to 2022): 6.3%
13. Folsom, California
- Nearest metro area: Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom
- Typical single-family home value: $757,012
- Population growth (2017 to 2022): 6.3%
14. Shoreline, Washington
- Nearest metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue
- Typical single-family home value: $783,363
- Population growth (2017 to 2022): 5.5%
Pictured: Seattle
15. Bellevue, Washington
- Nearest metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue
- Typical single-family home value: $1,527,698
- Population growth (2017 to 2022): 5.0%
16. Gilroy, California
- Nearest metro area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara
- Typical single-family home value: $1,056,494
- Population growth (2017 to 2022): 4.8%
17. Stamford, Connecticut
- Nearest metro area: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk
- Typical single-family home value: $776,248
- Population growth (2017 to 2022): 4.7%
18. Chula Vista, California
- Nearest metro area: San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad
- Typical single-family home value: $847,278
- Population growth (2017 to 2022): 4.7%
19. Milpitas, California
- Nearest metro area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara
- Typical single-family home value: $1,399,037
- Population growth (2017 to 2022): 4.2%
20. New Rochelle, New York
- Nearest metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City
- Typical single-family home value: $857,815
- Population growth (2017 to 2022): 4.1%
21. Camarillo, California
- Nearest metro area: Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura
- Typical single-family home value: $881,246
- Population growth (2017 to 2022): 3.6%
22. Santa Clarita, California
- Nearest metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim
- Typical single-family home value: $821,909
- Population growth (2017 to 2022): 3.5%
23. Santee, California
- Nearest metro area: San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad
- Typical single-family home value: $785,692
- Population growth (2017 to 2022): 3.5%
Pictured: San Diego
24. Kirkland, Washington
- Nearest metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue
- Typical single-family home value: $1,278,063
- Population growth (2017 to 2022): 3.4%
25. Redondo Beach, California
- Nearest metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim
- Typical single-family home value: $1,464,569
- Population growth (2017 to 2022): 2.5%
All data is sourced from moveBuddha and is accurate as of Nov. 2, 2023.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much It Costs To Buy a Home in the 25 Fastest-Growing Wealthy Suburbs in America
