While some prefer to live in a major city, others prefer the suburban life. In the wealthiest suburbs of America, this can entail private gated communities, country clubs and world-class amenities — but living in these areas can get very pricey. That hasn’t deterred those who can afford it from flocking to these areas, though.

MoveBuddha identified the fastest-growing wealthy suburbs in America by looking at the population change from 2017 to 2022 across 805 non-principal cities within a metropolitan area, and filtered those results to cities where the typical single-family home price is more than $750,000.

Here’s a look at how much it costs to buy a home in the 25 fastest-growing wealthy suburbs in America.

1. Redmond, Washington

Nearest metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue Typical single-family home value: $1,361,208

$1,361,208 Population growth (2017 to 2022): 18.1%

2. Irvine, California

Nearest metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim Typical single-family home value: $1,538,622

$1,538,622 Population growth (2017 to 2022): 17.2%

3. Dublin, California

Nearest metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley

San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley Typical single-family home value: $1,388,864

$1,388,864 Population growth (2017 to 2022): 16.4%

4. Medford, Massachusetts

Nearest metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton

Boston-Cambridge-Newton Typical single-family home value: $822,883

$822,883 Population growth (2017 to 2022): 13.1%

5. Franklin, Tennessee

Nearest metro area: Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin

Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Typical single-family home value: $874,853

$874,853 Population growth (2017 to 2022): 10.8%

6. Eastvale, California

Nearest metro area: Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario

Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario Typical single-family home value: $894,452

$894,452 Population growth (2017 to 2022): 8.9%

Pictured: Riverside, California

7. Tracy, California

Nearest metro area: Stockton

Stockton Typical single-family home value: $758,369

$758,369 Population growth (2017 to 2022): 8.4%

Pictured: Stockton, California

8. Mount Pleasant, South Carolina

Nearest metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

Charleston-North Charleston Typical single-family home value: $825,827

$825,827 Population growth (2017 to 2022): 8.1%

9. Hoboken, New Jersey

Nearest metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

New York-Newark-Jersey City Typical single-family home value: $1,572,129

$1,572,129 Population growth (2017 to 2022): 7.5%

10. Brentwood, California

Nearest metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley

San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley Typical single-family home value: $807,7847

$807,7847 Population growth (2017 to 2022): 6.7%

Pictured: San Francisco

11. San Ramon, California

Nearest metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley

San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley Typical single-family home value: $1,657,161

$1,657,161 Population growth (2017 to 2022): 6.5%

12. Draper, Utah

Nearest metro area: Provo-Orem

Provo-Orem Typical single-family home value: $792,925

$792,925 Population growth (2017 to 2022): 6.3%

13. Folsom, California

Nearest metro area: Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom

Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom Typical single-family home value: $757,012

$757,012 Population growth (2017 to 2022): 6.3%

14. Shoreline, Washington

Nearest metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue Typical single-family home value: $783,363

$783,363 Population growth (2017 to 2022): 5.5%

Pictured: Seattle

15. Bellevue, Washington

Nearest metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue Typical single-family home value: $1,527,698

$1,527,698 Population growth (2017 to 2022): 5.0%

16. Gilroy, California

Nearest metro area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara Typical single-family home value: $1,056,494

$1,056,494 Population growth (2017 to 2022): 4.8%

17. Stamford, Connecticut

Nearest metro area: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk

Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk Typical single-family home value: $776,248

$776,248 Population growth (2017 to 2022): 4.7%

18. Chula Vista, California

Nearest metro area: San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad

San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad Typical single-family home value: $847,278

$847,278 Population growth (2017 to 2022): 4.7%

19. Milpitas, California

Nearest metro area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara Typical single-family home value: $1,399,037

$1,399,037 Population growth (2017 to 2022): 4.2%

20. New Rochelle, New York

Nearest metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City

New York-Newark-Jersey City Typical single-family home value: $857,815

$857,815 Population growth (2017 to 2022): 4.1%

21. Camarillo, California

Nearest metro area: Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura

Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura Typical single-family home value: $881,246

$881,246 Population growth (2017 to 2022): 3.6%

22. Santa Clarita, California

Nearest metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim Typical single-family home value: $821,909

$821,909 Population growth (2017 to 2022): 3.5%

23. Santee, California

Nearest metro area: San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad

San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad Typical single-family home value: $785,692

$785,692 Population growth (2017 to 2022): 3.5%

Pictured: San Diego

24. Kirkland, Washington

Nearest metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue Typical single-family home value: $1,278,063

$1,278,063 Population growth (2017 to 2022): 3.4%

25. Redondo Beach, California

Nearest metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim Typical single-family home value: $1,464,569

$1,464,569 Population growth (2017 to 2022): 2.5%

All data is sourced from moveBuddha and is accurate as of Nov. 2, 2023.

