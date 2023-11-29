News & Insights

Personal Finance

How Much It Costs To Buy a Home in the 25 Fastest-Growing Wealthy Suburbs in America

November 29, 2023 — 08:00 am EST

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

While some prefer to live in a major city, others prefer the suburban life. In the wealthiest suburbs of America, this can entail private gated communities, country clubs and world-class amenities — but living in these areas can get very pricey. That hasn’t deterred those who can afford it from flocking to these areas, though.

See: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford Homes in These ZIP Codes
Find Out: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

MoveBuddha identified the fastest-growing wealthy suburbs in America by looking at the population change from 2017 to 2022 across 805 non-principal cities within a metropolitan area, and filtered those results to cities where the typical single-family home price is more than $750,000.

Here’s a look at how much it costs to buy a home in the 25 fastest-growing wealthy suburbs in America.

Redmond WA - City views - Image.

1. Redmond, Washington

  • Nearest metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue
  • Typical single-family home value: $1,361,208
  • Population growth (2017 to 2022): 18.1%

Housing Market 2023: The 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the US — 5 Are in Florida
Barbara Corcoran: Housing Prices ‘Are Going To Go Through The Roof’: Here’s When

A hillside with many houses in Irvine in southern Orange County, California, with mountains in the background.

2. Irvine, California

  • Nearest metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim
  • Typical single-family home value: $1,538,622
  • Population growth (2017 to 2022): 17.2%

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Don’t Buy Real Estate in These 5 States If You Want To Be Rich in a Decade

Dublin Hills Regional Park, Alameda County, California, USA.

3. Dublin, California

  • Nearest metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley
  • Typical single-family home value: $1,388,864
  • Population growth (2017 to 2022): 16.4%
Medford is a city 3.

4. Medford, Massachusetts

  • Nearest metro area: Boston-Cambridge-Newton
  • Typical single-family home value: $822,883
  • Population growth (2017 to 2022): 13.1%
Tennessee Farmland in Winter near Franklin Tennessee , - Image.

5. Franklin, Tennessee

  • Nearest metro area: Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin
  • Typical single-family home value: $874,853
  • Population growth (2017 to 2022): 10.8%
View of Riverside, California.

6. Eastvale, California

  • Nearest metro area: Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario
  • Typical single-family home value: $894,452
  • Population growth (2017 to 2022): 8.9%

Pictured: Riverside, California

More: 10 Most Affordable New York City Neighborhoods

Stockton, California, USA - July 15, 2021: Sunlight shines on the historic city center.

7. Tracy, California

  • Nearest metro area: Stockton
  • Typical single-family home value: $758,369
  • Population growth (2017 to 2022): 8.4%

Pictured: Stockton, California

8. Mount Pleasant, South Carolina

  • Nearest metro area: Charleston-North Charleston
  • Typical single-family home value: $825,827
  • Population growth (2017 to 2022): 8.1%
street in Hoboken New Jersey

9. Hoboken, New Jersey

  • Nearest metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City
  • Typical single-family home value: $1,572,129
  • Population growth (2017 to 2022): 7.5%
Best and Worst Cities for First-Time Homebuyers, FHA, insurance, real estate, homebuyers, foreclosure, single-family, home median price, mortgage, down payment

10. Brentwood, California

  • Nearest metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley
  • Typical single-family home value: $807,7847
  • Population growth (2017 to 2022): 6.7%

Pictured: San Francisco

Be Aware: 5 Expensive Home Renovations That You’ll Probably Regret

Row boats at the lake of Roundhouse Market & Conference Center.

11. San Ramon, California

  • Nearest metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley
  • Typical single-family home value: $1,657,161
  • Population growth (2017 to 2022): 6.5%
The Temple is the center of holy activities and life changing events for followers of the the Latter Day Saints religion.

12. Draper, Utah

  • Nearest metro area: Provo-Orem
  • Typical single-family home value: $792,925
  • Population growth (2017 to 2022): 6.3%
American River sunset in Folsom California

13. Folsom, California

  • Nearest metro area: Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom
  • Typical single-family home value: $757,012
  • Population growth (2017 to 2022): 6.3%
Row of colorful townhouses and Olympic Mountain range from Seattle WA.

14. Shoreline, Washington

  • Nearest metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue
  • Typical single-family home value: $783,363
  • Population growth (2017 to 2022): 5.5%

Pictured: Seattle

Houses cluster along the shoreline in Bellevue on Meydenbauer Bay on this winter day.

15. Bellevue, Washington

  • Nearest metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue
  • Typical single-family home value: $1,527,698
  • Population growth (2017 to 2022): 5.0%

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Here Are 7 Ways People Destroy the Value of Their Homes in Less Than a Year

A row of new townhomes / condominiums in Gilroy, California.

16. Gilroy, California

  • Nearest metro area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara
  • Typical single-family home value: $1,056,494
  • Population growth (2017 to 2022): 4.8%
Connecticut-Stamford

17. Stamford, Connecticut

  • Nearest metro area: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk
  • Typical single-family home value: $776,248
  • Population growth (2017 to 2022): 4.7%
Chula Vista is the second-largest city in the San Diego metropolitan area, the seventh largest city in Southern California, the fifteenth largest city in the state of California.

18. Chula Vista, California

  • Nearest metro area: San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad
  • Typical single-family home value: $847,278
  • Population growth (2017 to 2022): 4.7%
Milpitas, Calif.

19. Milpitas, California

  • Nearest metro area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara
  • Typical single-family home value: $1,399,037
  • Population growth (2017 to 2022): 4.2%
Residential street and living houses in New Rochelle, Westchester, at beautiful sunny day.

20. New Rochelle, New York

  • Nearest metro area: New York-Newark-Jersey City
  • Typical single-family home value: $857,815
  • Population growth (2017 to 2022): 4.1%

Downsizing for Retirement? Stay Away From These 7 Homes

Camarillo, California, USA - March 26, 2018: Afternoon aerial view of Ventura County farm fields and California State University Channel Islands campus.

21. Camarillo, California

  • Nearest metro area: Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura
  • Typical single-family home value: $881,246
  • Population growth (2017 to 2022): 3.6%
Aerial of tract housing and American suburban development in Southern California at sunset.

22. Santa Clarita, California

  • Nearest metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim
  • Typical single-family home value: $821,909
  • Population growth (2017 to 2022): 3.5%
Balboa-Park-San-Diego-CA

23. Santee, California

  • Nearest metro area: San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad
  • Typical single-family home value: $785,692
  • Population growth (2017 to 2022): 3.5%

Pictured: San Diego

View of Lake Washington in Kirkland, Washington.

24. Kirkland, Washington

  • Nearest metro area: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue
  • Typical single-family home value: $1,278,063
  • Population growth (2017 to 2022): 3.4%
The Redondo Beach boardwalk in Southern California is lined with restaurants, housing and a nice beach.

25. Redondo Beach, California

  • Nearest metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim
  • Typical single-family home value: $1,464,569
  • Population growth (2017 to 2022): 2.5%

All data is sourced from moveBuddha and is accurate as of Nov. 2, 2023.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much It Costs To Buy a Home in the 25 Fastest-Growing Wealthy Suburbs in America

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.