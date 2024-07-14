How Much It Costs To Stay 5 Days in These 4 Caribbean Destinations

If you’re planning to visit the Caribbean, you’re not alone.

“When it comes to exotic travel destinations, the Caribbean is one of the most popular choices people make to enjoy the always-summery weather, soak in some sun and relax on the picture-perfect beaches,” said Mercedes Zach, travel expert at ASAP Tickets.

Read: 3 Places To Travel That Are Like Hawaii but Way Cheaper

Find Out: 5 Subtly Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

Though the Caribbean has a lot to offer, Zach assures customers that traveling there doesn’t have to break the bank. “Some might think that a vacation in the Caribbean is something only luxury travelers can afford, but the truth is that among over 5,000 islands, reefs and cays there is something for every taste and budget.”

Here’s how much you can expect to spend when taking a five-day trip to the Caribbean, and some expert tips on how to save.

Dominican Republic

Aaron Sutherland, founder at Jetsetter, said, “Travelers flock to the Dominican Republic for its affordable all-inclusive resorts, stunning beaches like Punta Cana, and vibrant nightlife. The Dominican Republic is a great destination for water sports enthusiasts, offering world-class snorkeling, diving, and kiteboarding.”

According to Sutherland, round-trip flights can be found for as low as $350 from major U.S. cities during the off-season. He said that budget-friendly all-inclusive resorts start around $100 per night, while smaller hotels and guesthouses can be found for even less.

Food in the D.R. is also affordable. “Local restaurants offer delicious meals for under $10, and many resorts include all-inclusive food and drinks,” Sutherland said.

Learn: 7 Vacation Destinations To Avoid on a Retirement Budget

Discover: 10 Best US Vacation Destinations for Retirees on a Budget

Jamaica

“Jamaica’s vibrant culture, reggae music scene and beautiful beaches, like Negril, draw budget-conscious travelers,” said Sutherland. He also explained that Jamaica is a haven for foodies, with a diverse culinary scene that blends Caribbean flavors with international influences.

While round-trip flights aren’t as cheap to Jamaica as to the Dominican Republic, you can find them for as low as $400 from major U.S. cities, particularly during the shoulder seasons, according to Sutherland.

For lodging, Sutherland said that all-inclusive resorts offer great value, with prices starting around $150 per night. Boutique hotels and guesthouses, he said, can be found for less.

And when it’s time to eat, “Street food vendors and local restaurants provide delicious meals for under $10,” said Sutherland.

See: Barbara Corcoran: Here’s Why I Never Fly First Class

The Bahamas

According to Sutherland, the Bahamas’ proximity to the U.S., crystal-clear waters and affordable resorts like Atlantis make it a popular choice for budget-minded travelers. Plus, if you’re into gambling, Sutherland said that the Bahamas is a gambler’s paradise, with world-class casinos offering high-stakes gaming and entertainment.

Out of the four Caribbean country destinations, flying to the Bahamas is the cheapest. “Flights from major U.S. cities can be found for as low as $300, especially during the off-season or with budget airlines,” said Sutherland.

When it comes to accommodations, all-inclusive resorts on Nassau or Paradise Island start around $200 per night, while smaller hotels and guesthouses can be found for less, according to Sutherland.

Additionally, Sutherland said that while many of the area resorts offer all-inclusive dining, local eateries offer tasty Bahamian dishes for under $20.

Barbados

“Travelers are drawn to Barbados for its beautiful beaches, British colonial charm and vibrant nightlife scene,” said Sutherland. He also shared that Barbados is known for its rum production, with several distilleries offering tours and tastings. Additionally, if you like surfing, Sutherland said that the country is a popular destination, especially on the rugged east coast.

You’ll spend a bit more on round-trip flights from major U.S. cities. According to Sutherland, they can be found starting at $500 during the off-season or with budget airlines. He also said that accommodations at all-inclusive resorts are a good way to save, with prices starting around $250 per night. If you don’t want to spend that much, he recommends boutique hotels or guesthouses.

And when it comes to food, consider local fish fry events that offer a taste of authentic Bajan cuisine for under $20, said Sutherland. Other options, he explained, are restaurants that cater to a range of budgets.

Brooke Barley contributed to the reporting for this article.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much It Costs To Stay 5 Days in These 4 Caribbean Destinations

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.