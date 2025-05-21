How Much It Costs To Live In the 5 Safest States in the US

Safety first! Well, in the U.S., which has a safety index ranking of 50.7 (out of 100), that’s not an easy instruction to follow. In 2022, the FBI reported a total of 1,954.4 property crimes per 100,000 people in the U.S, and 380.7 violent crimes.

Every state has its “bad” areas, where crime rates are steeper, but some states boast higher crime rates than others. In its Safest States in America (2025), personal finance company WalletHub compared the 50 states across 52 key safety indicators grouped into five different categories. The analysis determined the five safest states in the U.S. What does the cost of living look like in each state, as compared to the national average, and how much do the middle class pull in annually?

5. Utah

Overall cost of living, as compared to the national average: 1% higher

1% higher Average home price: $538,898

$538,898 Household median income: $91,750

4. Massachusetts

Overall cost of living, as compared to the national average: 44% higher

44% higher Average home price: $658,231

$658,231 Household median income: $101,341

3. Maine

Overall cost of living, as compared to the national average: 13% higher

13% higher Average home price: $412,212

$412,212 Household median income: $74,733

2. New Hampshire

Overall cost of living, as compared to the national average: 2.4% lower

2.4% lower Average home price: $494,992

$494,992 Household median income: $95,628

1. Vermont

Overall cost of living, as compared to the national average: 16% higher

16% higher Average home price: $398,892

$398,892 Household median income: $78,024

Methodology: Data on cost of living was sourced from RentCafe, Movoto or BestPlaces; the average home prices were pulled from Zillow. Household median income data was sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau. All data is up to date as of May 16, 2025.

