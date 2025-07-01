How Much It Costs To Live in 4 Popular Vacation Destinations

Many people dream of making their favorite vacation destination home, but the cost of living in paradise isn’t always a bargain. Popular travel destinations often come with higher housing costs, steeper daily expenses or unexpected financial trade-offs.

Here’s how much it costs to live in popular vacation destinations.

Oʻahu (Honolulu)

As Hawaii’s most visited island, Oʻahu is home to Honolulu, the vibrant capital known for Waikiki Beach, Pearl Harbor and a striking blend of urban energy and natural beauty.

While it may feel like paradise, living on Oʻahu comes with a high price tag, especially for housing and daily necessities.

According to the Economic Research Institute, the cost of living in Honolulu is about 75% higher than the national average, with groceries and utilities significantly more expensive due to the island’s remote location.

According to Zumper, the median rent in Honolulu is $2,125, an 18% decrease from last year. A single person’s non-housing expenses (like food, transport and utilities) can total around $1,650 per month. For renters, the total monthly cost is around $6,015 for a family of four — depending on location and lifestyle, according to Numbeo.

U.S. Census Bureau data shows the median household income is roughly $105,000. Despite the cost, Oʻahu continues to attract full-time residents drawn by its natural beauty, cultural richness and year-round tropical climate.

Miami

Miami is a vibrant international city known for its beaches, nightlife and deep cultural ties to Latin America and the Caribbean.

“Miami is one of those special places that really surprises people, not just because of the costs involved, but because of everything you gain by living here,” said Anthony Askowitz, real estate broker and founder of the Askowitz Group.

As a vacation destination, it offers world-class amenities, but living in Miami comes at a price. According to the Economic Research Institute, Miami’s overall cost of living is approximately 19% higher than the national average, with housing as the biggest expense. Per RentCafe, the average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment is around $2,733, though prices can climb significantly in trendy neighborhoods like Brickell or Wynwood.

Numbeo estimates that a single person spends about $1,340 per month on living costs, excluding rent, while a family of four may need nearly $5,000. To live comfortably in Miami, a single adult should earn about $135,000 annually.

“Yes, housing prices and insurance premiums, especially near the beach, can be higher than some expect,” Askowitz said. “But Miami offers incredible year-round sunshine, stunning beaches, a dynamic cultural scene and a growing job market.”

Las Vegas

Known as “The Entertainment Capital of the World,” Las Vegas attracts millions of tourists each year with its iconic casinos, vibrant nightlife and world-class shows.

However, for those who want to live where others vacation, Las Vegas also offers a surprisingly affordable cost of living, especially compared to other major cities.

According to PayScale, the cost of living in Las Vegas is about 3% lower than the national average, with housing about 9% below the U.S. average. The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment is around $1,200, though prices vary, per Zumper.

With a median household income of roughly $71,000, many residents find Las Vegas relatively affordable, especially when paired with Nevada’s lack of state income tax, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Cocoa Beach, Florida

Cocoa Beach, located on Florida’s Space Coast, is known for its laid-back charm, surf-ready waves and proximity to Cape Canaveral.

“It is a popular place for people who love a nice clean beach,” said Omer Reiner, licensed realtor and president of FL Cash Home Buyers, LLC. “You would expect to pay a pretty penny to live in Cocoa Beach, but when you compare it to much of the state, it’s a cheaper alternative.”

Reiner explained that BestPlaces.net gave the city a score of 95.6, meaning it costs 4.4% less than the national average and 7.3% less than the Florida average to afford housing, food, healthcare, childcare and transportation.

However, other data sources show some variation: the Economic Research Institute, for example, estimates that Cocoa Beach is about 15% more expensive than the U.S. average, primarily due to housing costs. Rent prices also vary, with Apartments.com listing one-bedroom units for under $1,300 in some areas.

Taken together, the data suggests Cocoa Beach offers a more affordable coastal lifestyle than many of Florida’s pricier resort cities. However, the exact cost will depend on housing availability and personal needs.

