How Much It Costs To Keep a Pet in Retirement — and What Most Owners Don’t Budget For

Pets bring companionship and routine to a stage of life that can sometimes feel unpredictable. But what many retirees don’t realize is just how expensive pet ownership in retirement can be.

The Real Cost of Pet Ownership

According to Rover, the cost of owning a dog can range from $1,390 to $5,295 in 2025, depending on your dog’s size, breed and medical needs. If you have a puppy, expect to shell out $1,520 to $6,415 per year. Adult dogs typically cost $1,260 to $4,170 per year, and senior dogs will need anywhere from $2,555 to $4,680 annually.

Cats are slightly cheaper to care for. According to Rover, you can expect to spend between $830 and $3,095 each year for kittens. An adult cat may cost you between $760 and $3,495 per year until they becomes a senior. When your cat ages, you’ll have to factor in late-stage care, such as mobility aids, medication and dental cleaning, which could add an additional $3,355 per year.

Note that these annual costs don’t include the upfront expenses for bringing your pet home, such as adoption fees and initial vet exams. They also don’t include end-of-life expenses.

The Hidden (and Overlooked) Pet Costs

Beyond the usual vet visits and food bills, there are many other expenses that many owners forget to budget for, including the following:

Boarding or pet-sitting: If you plan to travel a lot in retirement, boarding your pet could cost you around $40 to $70 a night. If you’re going on a week-long vacation, make sure to budget another $300 to $500 for pet sitting.

If you plan to travel a lot in retirement, boarding your pet could cost you around $40 to $70 a night. If you’re going on a week-long vacation, make sure to budget another $300 to $500 for pet sitting. Medications and supplements: Some pets need prescription diets that can cost more than your own groceries.

Some pets need prescription diets that can cost more than your own groceries. Home adjustments: Older pets may need ramps, orthopedic beds or stair gates to stay safe and comfortable.

Older pets may need ramps, orthopedic beds or stair gates to stay safe and comfortable. Pet insurance or emergency funds: Pet insurance premiums usually go up with age and can cost you $60 to $100 a month. If you don’t have coverage, you’ll want to keep a separate savings buffer for unexpected vet visits.

How To Plan for Keeping a Pet in Retirement

When you’re mapping out your retirement budget, make sure to create a pet fund just like you would for travel or healthcare. Add up what you currently spend on food, vet visits, grooming and supplies, then tack on another 20% to cover unexpected expenses.

And if you haven’t already, set aside a few thousand dollars in a separate savings account just for pet care.

You’ll also want to consider getting pet insurance, especially if you’re adopting a pet early in retirement while they’re still young and healthy. And think long-term. If you plan to travel in retirement or eventually downsize, look into pet-friendly retirement communities or reliable pet-sitting services in your area.

