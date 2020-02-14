How Much Is Vale’s Deleveraging Program Expected To Add To Its EPS?

Vale (NYSE: VALE) is expected to see a $2.5 billion reduction in its total debt over two years – 2019 and 2020. This would be in addition to the whopping decrease of $13.9 billion achieved over the previous two reported years – 2017 and 2018. Thus, the cumulative debt reduction between 2016 and 2020 is projected to be $16.3 billion. At this stage it would be interesting for the investors to know how much are they gaining out of the company’s focus on reducing debt.

Overview

To finance Vale’s hefty outlays for the ramp up of the S11D mine and accumulated losses of nearly $1.3 billion at the New Caledonia project, the company’s gross debt shot up to $29.3 billion in 2016.

However, the management has redirected its efforts to reducing the outstanding debt to boost margins, enhance shareholder returns, and have a sustainable balance sheet.

Trefis estimates that the projected decrease in debt could lead to additional net income of $275 million and an incremental EPS of $0.05, over the next 2 years, bringing the cumulative incremental EPS due to deleveraging to $0.16 per share between 2016 and 2020.

View the Trefis interactive dashboard – Impact Of Vale’s Debt Reduction Initiatives On Its EPS – for further details. You can also alter the key assumptions to arrive at your own estimates for the company’s debt, interest expense, and EPS.

Improving Cash Flow

Vale’s cash flow from operations has increased from $6.4 billion in 2016 to $12.9 billion in 2018, driven by a corresponding rise in revenue base and improving margins. It was $9.2 billion in the first nine months of 2019.

Operating cash flow is expected to improve further in the near term, as the company benefits from elevated iron ore prices and lower cost.

The company’s efforts at reducing cost have also been successful with it refinancing a portion of its high-interest debt instruments, at a lower interest rate.

Interest Savings

In the face of mounting debt in 2016, Vale unveiled its deleveraging program in 2017, under which it aimed to reduce net debt to below $10 billion by 2019, and increasing dividends with the help of money saved from lower interest.

Accordingly, Vale has successfully almost halved its debt from $29.3 billion in 2016 to $15.5 billion at the end of 2018, with the figure being $14.8 billion at the end of Q3 2019.

We expect debt to come further down to $14.2 billion at the end of 2019 and to $13 billion by 2020.

Vale’s interest expense saw a reduction of $583 million in 2 years between 2016 and 2018, whereas it is expected to further register a cumulative reduction of $275 million over 2019 and 2020. This reduction is, in turn, a direct addition to Vale’s Net Income.

Incremental EPS

An increase of $583 million in net income translated into incremental EPS of $0.11 between 2016 and 2018, whereas additional net income of $275 million is likely to contribute $0.05 in incremental EPS over 2019 and 2020.

Cumulative EPS addition since the launch of the deleveraging program amounts to $0.16 per share between 2016-2020.

Conclusion

Our analysis shows that the success of this deleveraging program would provide Vale’s shareholders with better returns in the form of incremental EPS of $0.05 over 2019 and 2020, translating into cumulative incremental EPS of $0.16 between 2016 and 2020.

On the completion of the program, Vale has indicated that it will focus on other methods of rewarding its investors, probably through a higher dividend, which has been curtailed to ensure more resources are available for debt repayment.

A better balance sheet position, lower leverage, and enhanced shareholder returns are likely to help support the company’s stock price growth.

See all Trefis Price Estimates and Download Trefis Data here

What’s behind Trefis? See How It’s Powering New Collaboration and What-Ifs For CFOs and Finance Teams | Product, R&D, and Marketing Teams

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.