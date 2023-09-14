How Much Is ‘The Oracle of Omaha’ Warren Buffett Worth?

“The Oracle of Omaha” Warren Buffett recently saw his wealth skyrocket as he eclipsed Google’s Larry Page on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, amassing a net worth of $123 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index’s real-time wealth tracker. Buffett’s net worth is up $15.6 billion since the start of 2023.

Discover: Investing Advice That Warren Buffett and Elon Musk Agree On

Learn: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Buffett, CEO and chair of investment firm Berkshire-Hathaway, is edging closer to Oracle chair Larry Ellison and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on the billionaires list. But his fortune wasn’t obtained overnight; it’s been decades in the making.

Buffett is said to have bought his first investment at age 11 and was worth $60,000 (adjusted for inflation) by age 16, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Since then, he’s earned the reputation as someone who believes in giving back as much as he has earned. In 2010, he formed The Giving Pledge with Bill and Melinda Gates, which suggests that billionaires donate at least 50% of their net worth to charity during their lifetimes.

Warren Buffett’s Early Years

Born on Aug. 30, 1930, Warren Buffett hails from Omaha, Nebraska. His first job was as a paperboy, and he invested his earnings in real estate. In high school, he launched a pinball business and accumulated a net worth of $6,000. After moving with his family to Washington D.C., he graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1947. His prophetic yearbook picture had the caption: “a future stockbroker.”

Buffett graduated from the University of Nebraska with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, then enrolled in Columbia Business School where he earned his Master of Science in Economics.

Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway

When Warren Buffett first got involved in the now-legendary investment firm Berkshire Hathaway, it was a textile manufacturing company. By 1979, the company was trading at $775, ending the year worth $1,310 per share. His accomplishments earned him the nickname “Oracle of Omaha,” as his personal net worth skyrocketed to $620 million by 1983.

Warren Buffett’s Financial Plan to Tackle America’s Debt: ‘I Can End the Deficit in 5 Minutes’

Warren Buffett’s Wealth

Today, Warren Buffett’s wealth as one of the top ten billionaires in the world comes largely from his ownership in investment firm Berkshire Hathaway. The firm owns over 60 companies including the likes of Geico Insurance, Duracell batteries and Dairy Queen restaurants, according to Forbes.

Buffett recently invested $814 million in home building firms, with the lion’s share going to D.R. Horton’s, according to the Financial Times. Berkshire Hathaway is now one of the company’s largest stockholders with 1.8% of the shares. He also invested in Lennar and NVR.

In the past, Buffett steered clear of real estate as an investment vehicle. But investing in property and investing in the housing market, as a whole, by putting money into homebuilding companies, are two different things.

His recent investment undoubtedly helped Buffett’s bottom line as he climbs up the Billionaire’s list. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry stock index is up 36.4% this year, compared to 16.5% for the S&P. D.R. Horton, Lennar, and NVR have all risen more than 35% this year, and it would seem Buffett expects they have further to rise.

Buffett continues to live in the modest 5-bedroom home he purchased in Omaha in 1956 for $31,600. In a video on Yahoo Finance, he said the only house in his personal portfolio is the third-best investment he has ever made, behind his wedding rings for himself and his wife.

Today, his Omaha house is valued at roughly $1.4 million, according to Realtor.com. However, he said that he could have made more money renting the house and using the money to purchase stocks.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Is ‘The Oracle of Omaha’ Warren Buffett Worth?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.