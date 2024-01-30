How Much Is A Cybertruck Worth To Used Car Buyer CarMax? YouTuber Shares Surprising Results

The YouTube channel "What's Inside? Family" — which has over two million subscribers — recently tested how much a Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Cybertruck could fetch from used car purchaser and retailer CarMax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

In the video, which currently boasts over 130,000 views, host Lincoln Markham said the vehicle was not his and he was not in a position to sell the Cybertruck.

Tesla rules also prevent anyone from selling a Cybertruck for one year.

"This is the first Cybertruck in the world to get appraised at CarMax. None have been sold on the secondary market yet so this is the bar. How much will we get offered?" the video description reads.

The Cybertruck was purchased for over $100,000 and has a custom green wrap. The vehicle also has around 3,000 miles on it.

In the video, Markham predicted CarMax would offer to pay more than $100,000 for the vehicle. CarMax salespeople in the video say they can't complete an actual sale because the vehicle is not owned by the YouTuber.

The YouTuber eventually shows an appraisal value of $76,000 from CarMax if he were to be able and willing to sell the Cybertruck.

"That is madness,” Markham said. “It's crazy.”

The video shows Markham saying CarMax could easily sell the Cybertruck for $150,000 to $200,000. See below.

Benzinga reached out to CarMax for confirmation of the appraisal value and did not hear back.

Why It's Important: Tesla, which officially launched its electric pickup truck with its first deliveries in November 2023, has cracked down on Cybertruck reservation holders and early owners of the model from selling their unit or their place in line. But that hasn't stopped people from trying.

Benzinga previously shared that Cybertruck reservations were being sold on auction site eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) with some early places in line listed for upwards of $10,000.

Markham also shared in the video that some Supercharger locations have signs saying someone is willing to pay $125,000 for a Cybertruck.

The Cybertruck has a starting price of $60,990 for the rear-wheel drive version, which won't be out until 2025. The all-wheel drive version set for 2024 deliveries has a starting price of $79,990. The current in-production Cyberbeast featured in the video has a starting price of $99,990.

Early Foundation Series versions of the Cyberbeast start at $119,990.

The Cybertruck remains one of the most anticipated vehicle launches in history. Tesla estimates that it had about two million reservations for the truck, and over one million confirmed reservations.

Production of the vehicle could take some time to reach scale, which has led to increased demand for early released units.

