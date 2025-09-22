How Much To Invest in Apple Stock Now if You Want To Retire in 10, 20 or 30 Years

Over the last decade, Apple’s stock has returned a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.21%, as calculated by FinanceCharts. Going back 20 years, it’s delivered an even more impressive 28.60% annualized return.

Meanwhile, the SPY index fund tracking the S&P 500 has delivered a CAGR of 8.61% over the last 20 years. Apple’s annualized returns have more than tripled the broader S&P 500.

If Apple continues to outperform the market, how much would you have to invest in it to retire in 10, 20 or 30 years?

How Much You’d Need To Invest

Let’s ignore the disclaimer that “past performance doesn’t indicate future results” for a moment, and assume that Apple will continue to return an average annualized return of 25%.

If you wanted to retire in 10 years with $1 million, you’d need to invest $88,480 today, running the numbers at Calculator.net. To retire in 20 years, you’d need to invest $7,829 today. To retire in 30 years, you’d only need to invest $693 today.

Want to retire with $2 million, or $3 million? Double or triple those initial investment amounts.

Of course, Apple may not continue beating the S&P 500. If it returns a more average 8.61% for example, you’d need to invest $426,619 today to retire a millionaire in 10 years, $182,004 to retire in 20 years, and $77,646 to retire in 30 years.

Can Apple Keep Its Shine?

With a trailing price/earnings ratio of 35.52, per Yahoo Finance, Apple doesn’t exactly jump out as a bargain.

The Motley Fool notes that even though Apple has beaten the broader market over the last several decades, it’s only barely done so over the last five years. The stock picking service also expresses concerns over the impact of tariffs on Apple’s profits, and on its lagging progress on AI compared to competitors.

Even so, Apple didn’t become the third largest company in the world by slouching. Consider investing money in Apple stock alongside a larger portfolio of index funds, to avoid putting all your nest egg in one Apple basket.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much To Invest in Apple Stock Now if You Want To Retire in 10, 20 or 30 Years

