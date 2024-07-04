How Much House The Middle Class Can Afford in 10 Thriving Small US Towns

Middle-class Americans have been largely priced out of certain U.S. housing markets in recent years, mainly large coastal cities such as Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C. But if you don’t mind (or even prefer) smaller towns, there are some great choices out there that could allow you to buy a home on a middle-class income.

Check Out: Housing Market 2024 — Home Prices Are Plummeting in 10 Formerly Overpriced Housing Markets

Read Next: Become a Real Estate Investor for Just $1K Using This Bezos-Backed Startup

Here’s a look at 10 thriving smaller U.S. towns recently profiled by HGTV that offer houses the middle class can afford. All have average home values below or near the U.S. average of $360,381, according to the latest data from Zillow. All prices listed below are also from Zillow.

Abilene, Texas

Average home price: $198,814

HGTV’s take: Abilene boasts a low cost of living, no state personal income tax and is a “great location for history lovers eager to learn about this one-time railroad town.”

Learn More: 3 Florida Cities Where You Can Buy Homes For $100,000 or Less

Bloomington, Indiana

Average home price: $308,158

HGTV’s take: This town of fewer than 80,000 residents is a “mover-and-shaker” thanks to job growth and expansion in the natural resources and high-tech sectors. You’ll also find “lots of green spaces,” farm-to-table dining choices and live music.

Bowling Green, Kentucky

Average home price: $276,444

HGTV’s take: Bowling Green is a “city on the rise” thanks to its affordability and strong job market — as well as access to natural attractions, Bowling Green State University and historical sites.

Burlington, North Carolina

Average home price: $243,588

HGTV’s take: Known for a “mild climate, easy commuting, strong wages and a growing job market,” Burlington also offers many outdoors activities as well as college sports thanks to its proximity to Elon College, Duke University and the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill.

Champaign-Urbana, Illinois

Average home price: $212,697

HGTV’s take: Home to the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana, this Midwest town has “strong ties to the tech industry” that have boosted wages and employment in the area.

Fort Myers, Florida

Average home price: $366,916

HGTV’s take: Here’s an affordable town in pricey Florida that offers a “relaxed vibe” on the Gulf Coast as well as “outdoor activities of all kinds.”

Gainesville, Georgia

Average home price: $368,045

HGTV’s take: Gainesville “continues to show growth in jobs and wages” thanks mainly to its poultry industry. Although this town is technically a suburb of Atlanta, it feels like more of “weekend escape” thanks to its proximity to Lake Lanier.

Mankato, Minnesota

Average home price: $294,498

HGTV’s take: This town of 45,000 residents sits 80 miles southwest of Minneapolis and is “best known for natural attractions that enable an outdoor lifestyle.” Mankato also offers a “relaxed vibe, a family-friendly nature and lots to do.”

Redding, California

Average home price: $391,796

HGTV’s take: Redding is is home to three universities and a “growing healthcare industry” as well as national forests, lakes and rivers. It gets “more than 300 days of sunshine a year,” making it an excellent place for outdoor activities.

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Average home price: $327,952

HGTV’s take: Sioux Falls has “become a hub for the finance industry” that is also known for the cascading waterfall at Falls Park, along with “top-tier attractions” such as the Great Plains Zoo, Old Courthouse Museum and SculptureWalk.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much House The Middle Class Can Afford in 10 Thriving Small US Towns

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.