How Much House Does $500K Buy You in Western States?

The amount of house you can get for half a million dollars varies widely across the United States. In West Virginia, for example, you can get over 3,600 square feet of space for $500,000. But, in the West, the best you can do for that price is around 2,600 square feet.

To find out how much house a $500,000 budget will get you, GOBankingRates used data from the Federal Reserve of St. Louis to find the median listing price across the United States. The price per square foot for each state was then calculated.

See how much house you can get for $500,000 across the Western states.

Alaska

Square feet for $500,000: 1,895

Price per square foot: $264

$264 Housing cost-of-living index: 117.8

Arizona

Square feet for $500,000: 1,641

Price per square foot: $305

$305 Housing cost-of-living index: 136

California

Square feet for $500,000: 1,068

Price per square foot: $468

$468 Housing cost-of-living index: 209.1

Colorado

Square feet for $500,000: 2,074

Price per square foot: $241

$241 Housing cost-of-living index: 107.6

Hawaii

Square feet for $500,000: 738

Price per square foot: $678

$678 Housing cost-of-living index: 302.6

Idaho

Square feet for $500,000: 2,252

Price per square foot: $222

$222 Housing cost-of-living index: 99.1

Montana

Square feet for $500,000: 2,638

Price per square foot: $190

$190 Housing cost-of-living index: 84.6

New Mexico

Square feet for $500,000: 2,629

Price per square foot: $190

$190 Housing cost-of-living index: 84.9

Nevada

Square feet for $500,000: 2,090

Price per square foot: $239

$239 Housing cost-of-living index: 106.8

Oregon

Square feet for $500,000: 1,695

Price per square foot: $295

$295 Housing cost-of-living index: 131.7

Utah

Square feet for $500,000: 1,721

Price per square foot: $291

$291 Housing cost-of-living index: 129.7

Washington

Square feet for $500,000: 1,762

Price per square foot: $284

$284 Housing cost-of-living index: 126.7

Wyoming

Square feet for $500,000: 2,477

Price per square foot: $202

$202 Housing cost-of-living index: 90.1

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find out how much house $300,000 can afford. First, GOBankingRates found the median listing price per square foot in the U.S., as sourced from the Federal Reserve of St. Louis for November 2024. Next, GOBankingRates found the housing cost index for each state, as sourced from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center for Quarter 3 of 2024. Using this data, the price per square foot for each state was calculated, and using $300,000, $400,000, and $500,000 savings as a starting point, the total affordable square foot could calculated for each state. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 3, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much House Does $500K Buy You in Western States?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.