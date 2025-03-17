How Much House Does $500K Buy You on the East Coast?

It probably comes as no surprise that housing on the East Coast tends to be on the expensive side. A recent GOBankingRates study looked at how much house you can get in every state for $300,000, $400,000 and $500,000. Five of the 10 most expensive states were on the East Coast.

See More: The Money You Need To Save Monthly To Retire Comfortably in Every State

Read Next: 5 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

Just five of the 13 East Coast states had housing cost-of-living indexes less than the average in America.

Check out how much house you could get for $500,000 on the East Coast.

Georgia

Square feet for $500,000: 2,818

Price per square foot: $177

$177 Housing cost-of-living index: 79.2

Check Out: 15 Housing Markets Where Prices Are Falling Ahead Of The Spring Selling Season

Learn More: 25 Places To Buy a Home If You Want It To Gain Value

Maryland

Square feet for $500,000: 2,716

Price per square foot: $184

$184 Housing cost-of-living index: 82.2

Also See: 21 Affordable Small Cities To Retire on the East Coast

Pennsylvania

Square feet for $500,000: 2,673

Price per square foot: $187

$187 Housing cost-of-living index: 83.5

South Carolina

Square feet for $500,000: 2,584

Price per square foot: $194

$194 Housing cost-of-living index: 86.4

North Carolina

Square feet for $500,000: 2,335

Price per square foot: $214

$214 Housing cost-of-living index: 95.6

Discover More: 5 Cities Where Homes Will Be a Total Steal in 2 Years

Virginia

Square feet for $500,000: 2,150

Price per square foot: $233

$233 Housing cost-of-living index: 103.8

New Hampshire

Square feet for $500,000: 1,921

Price per square foot: $260

$260 Housing cost-of-living index: 116.2

Connecticut

Square feet for $500,000: 1,905

Price per square foot: $263

$263 Housing cost-of-living index: 117.2

Explore More: 3 Best States To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According To Experts

Vermont

Square feet for $500,000: 1,677

Price per square foot: $298

$298 Housing cost-of-living index: 133.1

Maine

Square feet for $500,000: 1,644

Price per square foot: $304

$304 Housing cost-of-living index: 135.8

New Jersey

Square feet for $500,000: 1,615

Price per square foot: $310

$310 Housing cost-of-living index: 138.2

Find Out: 4 Housing Markets That Have Plummeted in Value Over the Past 5 Years

New York

Square feet for $500,000: 1,311

Price per square foot: $381

$381 Housing cost-of-living index: 170.2

Massachusetts

Square feet for $500,000: 988

Price per square foot: $506

$506 Housing cost-of-living index: 226

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find out how much house $300,000 can afford. First, GOBankingRates found the median listing price per square foot in the U.S., as sourced from the Federal Reserve of St. Louis for November 2024. Next, GOBankingRates found the housing cost index for each state, as sourced from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center for Quarter 3 of 2024. Using this data, the price per square foot for each state was calculated, and using $300,000, $400,000, and $500,000 savings as a starting point, the total affordable square foot could calculated for each state. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 3, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much House Does $500K Buy You on the East Coast?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.