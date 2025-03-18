News & Insights

How Much House Does $400K Buy You in Western States?

March 18, 2025 — 11:01 am EDT

There is a grand disparity in housing markets across the Western United States. In Hawaii, for example, $400,000 will get you a paltry 590 square feet, while that amount will buy more than 2,000 square feet in Montana.

GOBankingRates recently determined how much house you can get in each state for various amounts. Just three Western states had housing cost-of-living indexes below the U.S. average.

See how much house you could get for $400,000 in the West, from most square footage to least.

Montana welcome

Montana

  • Square feet for $400,000: 2,111
  • Price per square foot: $190
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 84.6

Welcome to Wyoming sign stock photo

Wyoming

  • Square feet for $400,000: 1,982
  • Price per square foot: $202
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 90.1

View of the Spokane River as it runs under the Centennial Trail Bridge at the border of Post Falls, Idaho and Stateline and Liberty Lake, Washington, USA.

Idaho

  • Square feet for $400,000: 1,802
  • Price per square foot: $222
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 99.1
The Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Clark County, Nevada, is an area managed by the Bureau of Land Management as part of its National Landscape Conservation System.

Nevada

  • Square feet for $400,000: 1,672
  • Price per square foot: $239
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 106.8
Welcome-Colorado-iStock-182432492

Colorado

  • Square feet for $400,000: 1,660
  • Price per square foot: $241
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 107.6

Dramatic seascape scenery of Alaska nature in Kodiak.

Alaska

  • Square feet for $400,000: 1,516
  • Price per square foot: $264
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 117.8
A roadside welcome to Washington State sign in the rural Palouse area near Spokane, Washington, USA.

Washington

  • Square feet for $400,000: 1,409
  • Price per square foot: $284
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 126.7
Willamette river in sunny autumn day.

Oregon

  • Square feet for $400,000: 1,356
  • Price per square foot: $295
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 131.7

Moab Utah 84532 Home Zillow

Utah

  • Square feet for $400,000: 1,377
  • Price per square foot: $291
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 129.7
Lake Havasu City is a city in Mohave County, Arizona, United States.

Arizona

  • Square feet for $400,000: 1,313
  • Price per square foot: $305
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 136
California aqueduct at Palmdale.

California

  • Square feet for $400,000: 854
  • Price per square foot: $468
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 209.1

Maunawili Falls in Oahu, Hawaii stock photo

Hawaii

  • Square feet for $400,000: 590
  • Price per square foot: $678
  • Housing cost-of-living index: 302.6

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find out how much house $300,000 can afford. First, GOBankingRates found the median listing price per square foot in the U.S., as sourced from the Federal Reserve of St. Louis for November 2024. Next, GOBankingRates found the housing cost index for each state, as sourced from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center for Quarter 3 of 2024. Using this data, the price per square foot for each state was calculated, and using $300,000, $400,000, and $500,000 savings as a starting point, the total affordable square foot could calculated for each state. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 3, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

