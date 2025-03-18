How Much House Does $400K Buy You in Western States?

There is a grand disparity in housing markets across the Western United States. In Hawaii, for example, $400,000 will get you a paltry 590 square feet, while that amount will buy more than 2,000 square feet in Montana.

GOBankingRates recently determined how much house you can get in each state for various amounts. Just three Western states had housing cost-of-living indexes below the U.S. average.

See how much house you could get for $400,000 in the West, from most square footage to least.

Montana

Square feet for $400,000: 2,111

Price per square foot: $190

$190 Housing cost-of-living index: 84.6

Wyoming

Square feet for $400,000: 1,982

Price per square foot: $202

$202 Housing cost-of-living index: 90.1

Idaho

Square feet for $400,000: 1,802

Price per square foot: $222

$222 Housing cost-of-living index: 99.1

Nevada

Square feet for $400,000: 1,672

Price per square foot: $239

$239 Housing cost-of-living index: 106.8

Colorado

Square feet for $400,000: 1,660

Price per square foot: $241

$241 Housing cost-of-living index: 107.6

Alaska

Square feet for $400,000: 1,516

Price per square foot: $264

$264 Housing cost-of-living index: 117.8

Washington

Square feet for $400,000: 1,409

Price per square foot: $284

$284 Housing cost-of-living index: 126.7

Oregon

Square feet for $400,000: 1,356

Price per square foot: $295

$295 Housing cost-of-living index: 131.7

Utah

Square feet for $400,000: 1,377

Price per square foot: $291

$291 Housing cost-of-living index: 129.7

Arizona

Square feet for $400,000: 1,313

Price per square foot: $305

$305 Housing cost-of-living index: 136

California

Square feet for $400,000: 854

Price per square foot: $468

$468 Housing cost-of-living index: 209.1

Hawaii

Square feet for $400,000: 590

Price per square foot: $678

$678 Housing cost-of-living index: 302.6

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find out how much house $300,000 can afford. First, GOBankingRates found the median listing price per square foot in the U.S., as sourced from the Federal Reserve of St. Louis for November 2024. Next, GOBankingRates found the housing cost index for each state, as sourced from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center for Quarter 3 of 2024. Using this data, the price per square foot for each state was calculated, and using $300,000, $400,000, and $500,000 savings as a starting point, the total affordable square foot could calculated for each state. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 3, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much House Does $400K Buy You in Western States?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.