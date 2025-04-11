How Much House Does $300K Buy You in the Midwest?

A modest homebuying budget of $300,000 buys a roomy home in the Midwest. Buyers in Kansas, for instance, can put this savings towards purchasing a home of more than 1,800 square feet. Regardless which of the 12 Midwestern states you end up moving to, $300,000 is enough money to buy at least 1,300 square feet of home.

Find Out: What Is the Estimated Median Income for the Upper-Middle Class in 2025?

Learn More: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

GOBankingRates was able to determine the amount of home you can buy with $300,000 via an existing January 2025 study which isolated the costs in Midwestern states. A full methodology is available at the end of this article.

Take a look at the amount of space a $300,000 budget could secure you for a home in the Midwest.

Illinois

Housing cost-of-living index: 84.2

84.2 Price per square foot: $189

$189 Square feet for $300,000: 1,590.6

Read More: Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Considered Upper-Middle Class in 2025

See Next: Salary Needed To Achieve the American Dream in the 50 Largest Cities

Indiana

Housing cost-of-living index: 77.3

77.3 Price per square foot: $173

$173 Square feet for $300,000: 1,732.6

Explore Next: 9 Things the Middle Class Should Consider Downsizing To Save on Monthly Expenses

Iowa

Housing cost-of-living index: 75.4

75.4 Price per square foot: $169

$169 Square feet for $300,000: 1,776.2

Kansas

Housing cost-of-living index: 70.7

70.7 Price per square foot: $158

$158 Square feet for $300,000: 1,894.3

Michigan

Housing cost-of-living index: 78.5

78.5 Price per square foot: $176

$176 Square feet for $300,000: 1,706.1

Be Aware: Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Considered Upper Class in 2025

Minnesota

Housing cost-of-living index: 80.3

80.3 Price per square foot: $180

$180 Square feet for $300,000: 1,667.9

Missouri

Housing cost-of-living index: 78.6

78.6 Price per square foot: $176

$176 Square feet for $300,000: 1,703.9

Nebraska

Housing cost-of-living index: 79.5

79.5 Price per square foot: $178

$178 Square feet for $300,000: 1,684.6

For You: Warren Buffett’s Top 4 Tips for Getting Richer

North Dakota

Housing cost-of-living index: 79.8

79.8 Price per square foot: $179

$179 Square feet for $300,000: 1,678.3

Ohio

Housing cost-of-living index: 87.6

87.6 Price per square foot: $196

$196 Square feet for $300,000: 1,528.9

South Dakota

Housing cost-of-living index: 89.7

89.7 Price per square foot: $201

$201 Square feet for $300,000: 1,493.1

Trending Now: What Salary Single People Need To Live Comfortably in 100 Major US Cities

Wisconsin

Housing cost-of-living index: 98.5

98.5 Price per square foot: $221

$221 Square feet for $300,000: 1,359.7

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each US state to find out how much house $300,000 can afford. First GOBankingRates found the median listing price per square foot in the US as sourced from the Federal Reserve of St. Louis for the month of November 2024. Next, GOBankingRates found the housing cost index for each state as sourced from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center for Q3 of 2024. Using this data the price per square foot for each state can be calculated, and using $300,000, $400,000, and $500,000 savings as a starting point, the total affordable square footage can be calculated for each state. All data was collected on and is up to date as of January 3rd, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much House Does $300K Buy You in the Midwest?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.