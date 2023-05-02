News & Insights

How Much Homes Cost in the 10 Most Expensive ZIP Codes

May 02, 2023 — 08:00 am EDT

Although the overall housing market is cooling, home prices remain high in many places -- and especially in the most expensive ZIP codes in the country. Among the 100 most expensive ZIP codes in the U.S., 86% of areas experienced price increases from 2021 to 2022, PropertyShark reported.

The median sale prices reached $5 million or more in the top five most expensive ZIP codes, and $4 million or more in the top 14, the PropertyShark analysis found. Most of the priciest ZIP codes -- 90 out of 100 -- are located in California, but New York provided the second-highest number of expensive locales.

Here's a look at the top 10 most expensive ZIP codes in the U.S.

Ranco Santa Fe California Zillow

10. Rancho Santa Fe, California (92067)

Newport Beach California Zillow

9. Newport Beach, California (92661)

Santa Barbara California Zillow

8. Santa Barbara, California (93108)

Santa Monica California Zillow

7. Santa Monica, California (90402)

Medina Washington Zillow 2

6. Medina, Washington (98039)

Beverly Hills California Zillow

5. Beverly Hills, California (90210)

Miami Beach Florida Zillow

4. Miami Beach, Florida (33109)

  • Median home sale price in 2022: $5,200,000
San Rafael California Zillow

3. Ross, California (94957)

Sagaponack New York Zillow

2. Sagaponack, New York (11962)

Atherton California Zillow

1. Atherton, California (94027)

  • Median home sale price in 2022: $7,900,000

All data is sourced from PropertyShark's "Top 100 Most Expensive U.S. Zip Codes."

