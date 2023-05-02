How Much Homes Cost in the 10 Most Expensive ZIP Codes

Although the overall housing market is cooling, home prices remain high in many places -- and especially in the most expensive ZIP codes in the country. Among the 100 most expensive ZIP codes in the U.S., 86% of areas experienced price increases from 2021 to 2022, PropertyShark reported.

The median sale prices reached $5 million or more in the top five most expensive ZIP codes, and $4 million or more in the top 14, the PropertyShark analysis found. Most of the priciest ZIP codes -- 90 out of 100 -- are located in California, but New York provided the second-highest number of expensive locales.

Here's a look at the top 10 most expensive ZIP codes in the U.S.

10. Rancho Santa Fe, California (92067)

9. Newport Beach, California (92661)

8. Santa Barbara, California (93108)

7. Santa Monica, California (90402)

6. Medina, Washington (98039)

5. Beverly Hills, California (90210)

4. Miami Beach, Florida (33109)

Median home sale price in 2022: $5,200,000

3. Ross, California (94957)

2. Sagaponack, New York (11962)

1. Atherton, California (94027)

Median home sale price in 2022: $7,900,000

All data is sourced from PropertyShark's "Top 100 Most Expensive U.S. Zip Codes."

