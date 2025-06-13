How Much Homes Cost in the 10 Best Cities for Veterans

As of 2023, there were 15.8 million veterans in the U.S — making up 6.1% of the total adult civilian population. Only 8.3% of veterans in the U.S. were under the age of 35; 27.9% were 75 and older. In 2024, approximately 7.7 million of veterans received Social Security benefits, accounting for 13.5% of all adult beneficiaries.

Find Out: 4 Housing Markets That Have Plummeted in Value Over the Past 5 Years

Read Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

Though the rate of poverty among veteran households is lower than that for nonveteran households, the issue of affordable housing for this population is one that comes up frequently in political conversations, given that 13% of the homeless adult population are veterans.

Veterans United recently put together a list of the best places for veterans to live in the U.S. Cities were ranked according to the following factors: financial well-being; community support; healthcare and facilities; infrastructure, accessibility and quality of life. GOBankingRates then found the number of veterans living in each city, along with the city’s livability score. We also cited the average home price and average monthly rent cost in each city. These are the top 10 best places for veterans to live.

10. Lawton, Oklahoma

Number of veterans: 9,811

9,811 Livability: 63/100

63/100 Average home price: $135,616

$135,616 Average monthly rent cost: $1,100

Explore More: 25 Most Livable Cities for Middle-Class Families

9. Rapid City, South Dakota

Number of veterans: 7,287

7,287 Livability: 75/100

75/100 Average home price: $361,143

$361,143 Average monthly rent cost: $1,350

8. Altoona, Pennsylvania

Number of veterans: 2,751

2,751 Livability: 78/100

78/100 Average home price: $138,921

$138,921 Average monthly rent cost: $850

7. Cleveland

Number of veterans: 15,700

15,700 Livability: 72/100

72/100 Average home price: $116,316

$116,316 Average monthly rent cost: $1,200

6. Decatur, Illinois

Number of veterans: 3,967

3,967 Livability: 58/100

58/100 Average home price: $102,864

$102,864 Average monthly rent cost: $895

5. Battle Creek, Michigan

Number of veterans: 2,740

2,740 Livability: 73/100

73/100 Average home price: $175,803

$175,803 Average monthly rent cost: $1,010

4. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Number of veterans: 9,140

9,140 Livability: 85/100

85/100 Average home price: $332,129

$332,129 Average monthly rent cost: $1,092

3. Lawrence, Kansas

Number of veterans: 3,610

3,610 Livability: 88/100

88/100 Average home price: $329,400

$329,400 Average monthly rent cost: $1,260

2. Atlantic City, New Jersey

Number of veterans: 1,009

1,009 Livability: 55/100

55/100 Average home price: $220,225

$220,225 Average monthly rent cost: $2,000

1. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Number of veterans: 2,254

2,254 Livability: 67/100

67/100 Average home price: $324,570

$324,570 Average monthly rent cost: $1,8750

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Homes Cost in the 10 Best Cities for Veterans

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.