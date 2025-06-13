How Much Homes Cost in the 10 Best Cities for Veterans

As of 2023, there were 15.8 million veterans in the U.S — making up 6.1% of the total adult civilian population. Only 8.3% of veterans in the U.S. were under the age of 35; 27.9% were 75 and older. In 2024, approximately 7.7 million of veterans received Social Security benefits, accounting for 13.5% of all adult beneficiaries.
Though the rate of poverty among veteran households is lower than that for nonveteran households, the issue of affordable housing for this population is one that comes up frequently in political conversations, given that 13% of the homeless adult population are veterans.
Veterans United recently put together a list of the best places for veterans to live in the U.S. Cities were ranked according to the following factors: financial well-being; community support; healthcare and facilities; infrastructure, accessibility and quality of life. GOBankingRates then found the number of veterans living in each city, along with the city’s livability score. We also cited the average home price and average monthly rent cost in each city. These are the top 10 best places for veterans to live.
10. Lawton, Oklahoma
- Number of veterans: 9,811
- Livability: 63/100
- Average home price: $135,616
- Average monthly rent cost: $1,100
9. Rapid City, South Dakota
- Number of veterans: 7,287
- Livability: 75/100
- Average home price: $361,143
- Average monthly rent cost: $1,350
8. Altoona, Pennsylvania
- Number of veterans: 2,751
- Livability: 78/100
- Average home price: $138,921
- Average monthly rent cost: $850
7. Cleveland
- Number of veterans: 15,700
- Livability: 72/100
- Average home price: $116,316
- Average monthly rent cost: $1,200
6. Decatur, Illinois
- Number of veterans: 3,967
- Livability: 58/100
- Average home price: $102,864
- Average monthly rent cost: $895
5. Battle Creek, Michigan
- Number of veterans: 2,740
- Livability: 73/100
- Average home price: $175,803
- Average monthly rent cost: $1,010
4. Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- Number of veterans: 9,140
- Livability: 85/100
- Average home price: $332,129
- Average monthly rent cost: $1,092
3. Lawrence, Kansas
- Number of veterans: 3,610
- Livability: 88/100
- Average home price: $329,400
- Average monthly rent cost: $1,260
2. Atlantic City, New Jersey
- Number of veterans: 1,009
- Livability: 55/100
- Average home price: $220,225
- Average monthly rent cost: $2,000
1. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
- Number of veterans: 2,254
- Livability: 67/100
- Average home price: $324,570
- Average monthly rent cost: $1,8750
